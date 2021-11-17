Oil

Crude, fuel stocks fall in most recent week - EIA

U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week to Nov. 12, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.4 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub USOICC=ECI rose by 216,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs USOICR=ECI rose by 31,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates USOIRU=ECI rose by 1.2 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI fell by 708,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 575,000 barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 824,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.2 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports USOICI=ECI fell last week by 490,000 barrels per day.

