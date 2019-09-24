Crude Falls on Weak Manufacturing Data, Saudi Output Recovery

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are higher in the pre-market on broader market momentum as hope around U.S.-China trade talks increased on news that China granted new waivers to several companies exempting them from tariffs on at least 2 million tons of U.S. soybeans. Meanwhile, oil prices are giving back yesterday’s strength as the UN General Assembly kicks off this morning and corporate energy news is light.

Oil prices are down more than 1% in both WTI and Brent on profit-taking from yesterday’s strength ahead of the UN meeting where Trump is expected to discuss Iran. France, Germany and the UK all now back US claims that Iran was behind the Aramco attacks. The markets however are focused on weak manufacturing data from Europe and Japan which reinforced concerns about a bearish demand outlook. Reuters reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia had restored more than 75% of crude output lost after attacks on its oil installations and would return to full volumes by early next week, which stoked concerns about oversupply.

Natural gas prices are up more than 1% on the potential for some record heat across the Southeast and up into Kentucky-Ohio-Illinois next week.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp has signed an agreement with BPto buy 1.58 million tonnes of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 15 years starting 2025. U.S. LNG will be delivered from Freeport LNG terminal or Calcasieu Pass, the South's energy ministry said in a statement.

Press Release - Eni, through its local subsidiary ArmWind LLP, a Joint Venture between Eni and General Electric, was awarded a 48 MW wind project as a result of the online reverse auction for Wind Power Plants in the Kazakhstan Northern Zone. This was the third auction held in the country, after the two previous sessions held in 2018. The project, located in the proximity of Badamsha village, in the region of Aktobe, represents the extension of the Badamsha 1 48 MW wind farm currently under construction, which marked the first Eni large scale investment in wind technology.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras suspends operation at Oil Rig P-50 at Albacora field in Campos Basin. Rupture of one anchor line led Petrobras to suspend production of platform p-50 on Sunday evening. The company said the repairs in platform P-50 is underway and expects to resume 20,000 bpd production as soon as possible.

Reuters - Total raised its dividend outlook and issued generally upbeat forecasts over its prospects. Total said it would increase its dividend by 5-6% per year, up from a previous target of 3%, which in turn would result in a third interim dividend of 0.68 euros per share for 2019.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Cimarex Energy announced the retirement of Michael J. Sullivan from its Board of Directors and the appointment of Kathleen A. Hogenson as an independent director of Cimarex effective September 30, 2019.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Matador Resources announced the successful approval and receipt of six drilling permits in its western Antelope Ridge asset area from the Bureau of Land Management. The Company had anticipated receipt of these permits late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2019. Matador is also pleased to announce that it has initiated drilling operations on these wells, which Matador will refer to as the “Rodney Robinson” wells.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Fluor announced that Peter Fluor, the company’s current lead independent director, will not stand for re-election at the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. In connection with this announcement, Peter Fluor has also stepped down as the chairman of the organization and compensation committee.

Press Release - Fluor announced the results of its strategic review and operational review. As a result of the strategic review, the company concluded that the divestitures of select businesses will simultaneously improve the financial stability of the company and allow the remaining businesses to refocus on engineering, construction and maintenance services in core markets. The company is initiating plans to sell its construction equipment rental company (AMECO) and its government business, and to monetize surplus real estate and non-core investments. Fluor anticipates these actions to generate in excess of $1 billion in aggregate proceeds. In addition, the company plans to reduce its quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share beginning with the next quarterly dividend declaration.

Press Release - KBR announced that it, along with energy and commodity price and consulting group Argus, has been awarded a contract to conduct a feasibility study on hydrogen imports and downstream applications for Singapore. The project was commissioned by the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS), Strategy Group, in the Prime Minister's Office in Singapore, in conjunction with the Singapore Economic Development Board and Energy Market Authority.

Press Release - KBR announced it has been awarded an $81 million contract by Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide aircrew services to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD). Under this contract, KBR's certified and qualified aircrew will support the mission essential test and evaluation of all manned and unmanned air vehicles for Naval Test Wing Atlantic and Pacific squadrons. Aircrew will include: test pilots, weapons systems operators, flight engineers, aerial photographers, flight technicians, loadmasters, instructors, unmanned air vehicle operators and other specialists.

Press Release - McDermott International announced that it was awarded a sizeable front-end engineering design (FEED) contract by POSCO INTERNATIONAL Corporation for the Shwe Phase 3 gas field development, located offshore Myanmar. Commencing in Q3 2019, the work will be undertaken in McDermott's Center of Engineering Excellence in Kuala Lumpur and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter 2020. The award will be reflected in McDermott's third quarter 2019 backlog.

DRILLERS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Transocean announced that two of its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries will relinquish their respective interests in two drillships under construction – the Ocean Rig Santorini and the Ocean Rig Crete – to Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. Upon relinquishment of the Drillships, Transocean’s indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries will not make further payments to SHI under the construction contracts. The total estimated future costs associated with the delivery and placing the Drillships into service would have been approximately $1.1 billion, which includes future payments to SHI under the construction contracts and costs related to spares, materials and supplies, and to the commissioning and mobilization of the rigs. The construction contracts are not guaranteed by Transocean Ltd. or any of its affiliates.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes rose, buoyed by optimism after Washington said the United States and China would resume trade talks early next month. Most European shares edged up, supported by gains in defensive stocks, while major Asian bourses ended in the green. In currencies, the pound gained after Britain's Supreme Court ruled that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acted unlawfully when he advised Queen Elizabeth to suspend Parliament. The dollar inched up against a basket of currencies and rose against the Japanese yen. Meanwhile, oil prices fell on a gloomy outlook for demand and gold inched lower.

