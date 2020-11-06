Crude Falls on Surging Coronavirus Cases

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures, which edged lower following its post-election rally. However, futures have pared some of their losses following a better-than-expected October jobs number. Earnings continue to be in focus as a handful of companies across the industry report today.

Oil price on both sides of the Atlantic fell, mirroring global equities and as new lockdowns in Europe to halt the spread of COVID-19 sparked concern about the outlook for demand. Adding some support, OPEC+ may delay bringing back 2 million barrels per day of supply in January, given weaker demand from new lockdowns. Despite the declines, both benchmarks are poised for a positive week.

Natural gas futures are off moderately, as warmer forecasts continue to offset record LNG flows. NOAA 6-10 and 8-14 day forecasts were relatively unchanged last night, continuing to expect above-seasonal temps for the Eastern L48.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Bonanza Creek Energy announced its third quarter 2020 financial results and operating outlook. GAAP net income was $3.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, including a $0.92 non-cash loss on derivatives. Net oil and gas revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $58.9 million compared to $36.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Press Release - California Resources Corporation reported a net loss attributable to common stock of $29 million for the third quarter of 2020, and adjusted net loss1 of $55 million. GAAP reporting requires the accounting return from the non-controlling interest in the Ares JV upon our emergence from bankruptcy to be taken into account in determining earnings per share. Accordingly, CRC reported net income of $2.20 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020, or adjusted net income1 of $1.68 per diluted share.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Continental Resources announced third quarter 2020 operating and financial results, as well as its preliminary 2021 outlook. The Company reported a net loss of $79.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. In third quarter 2020, typically excluded items in aggregate represented $20.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share of Continental's reported net loss. Adjusted net loss for third quarter 2020 was $58.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Net cash provided by operating activities for third quarter 2020 was $291.2 million and free cash flow was $258.3 million. EBITDAX was $473.3 million (non-GAAP).

BofA upgraded EOG Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - EOG Resources reported a third quarter 2020 net loss of $42 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with third quarter 2019 net income of $615 million, or $1.06 per share. Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the third quarter 2020 was $252 million, or $0.43 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $654 million, or $1.13 per share, for the same prior year period.

Press Release - Montage Resources announced its third quarter 2020 operational and financial results. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $115.4 million, compared to $163.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted Revenue, which includes the impact of cash settled commodity derivatives and excludes brokered natural gas and marketing revenue and other revenue, totaled $127.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $164.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net Loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was ($92.2) million, or $(2.56) per share, compared to Net Income of $4.3 million, or $0.12 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $(17.3) million, or $(0.48) per share, compared to $20.5 million, or $0.57 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX was $51.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $83.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced the company’s third quarter results. Third quarter Adjusted Net Income was $27.5 million or $0.51 per diluted share. Third quarter GAAP net loss was $233.0 million or $5.44 per diluted share, driven in large part by non-cash items: a $199.5 million impairment expense and a $70.2 million mark-to-market loss on unsettled commodity derivatives. Cash flow from operations was $69.0 million in the third quarter, excluding $12.6 million spent to reduce net working capital. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $82.7 million.

Press Release - Penn Virginia announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter 2020. Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $243.4 million (includes a non-cash impairment of oil and gas properties of $236.0 million and non-cash unrealized losses on derivatives of $6.9 million), or $16.03 per share, compared to a net income of $54.4 million, or $3.59 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income was $17.3 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 versus $29.5 million, or $1.94 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Press Release - Whiting Petroleum announced third quarter 2020 results. Revenue for the Combined Current Quarter decreased $192 million to $184 million when comparing to the quarter ending September 30, 2019. A decrease in total production accounted for approximately $111 million of the change in revenue and decreases in commodity prices realized accounted for approximately $81 million of the change in revenue between periods. Net income for the Combined Current Quarter was $278 million, or $7.30 per share, as compared to a net loss of $19 million, or $0.21 per share, in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted net loss for the Combined Current Quarter was $13 million or $0.34 per share.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - ARC Resources reported its third quarter 2020 financial and operational results and announced its 2021 capital budget that will range from $375 million to $425 million. ARC delivered average daily production of 158,444 barrels of oil equivalent per day to generate funds from operations of $144.6 million ($0.41 per share) during the three months ended September 30, 2020. With funds from operations generated during the period, ARC declared dividends of $21.2 million ($0.06 per share), invested $52.6 million in development activities, and strengthened its financial position by reducing net debt by $93.3 million or 10 per cent.

Press Release - Enerplus reported its third quarter 2020 operating and financial results. Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter was $137.0 million and adjusted funds flow was $83.1 million. Enerplus reported a third quarter net loss of $112.8 million, or $0.51 per share. The Company recognized a $256.8 million non-cash impairment on property, plant and equipment as a result of the continued market volatility and low commodity price environment. Excluding this impairment and certain other non-cash items, Enerplus' third quarter 2020 adjusted net income was $17.7 million, or $0.08 per share.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Paramount Resources reported third quarter 2020 results. Despite lower production, Paramount's netback was $44.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting higher liquids prices. Cash from operating activities was $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted funds flow was $29.5 million or $0.22 per share. Third quarter capital spending totaled $50.5 million, primarily related to drilling and completion activities at Karr. Spending included a portion of the previously-announced acceleration of certain activities from 2021.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - TORC Oil & Gas is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Its generated cash flow was $35.7 million relative to $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $73.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Reuters - Baker Hughes reported worldwide rig count for October of 1,016, down 3 from 1,019 counted in September.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Enerflex reported its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company maintained balance sheet strength by monetizing inventory and reducing debt. The Company exited the quarter financially strong, with a bank-adjusted net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2:1, compared to a maximum ratio of 3:1. The Company has substantial undrawn credit capacity and cash on hand. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, Enerflex declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on January 7, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 26, 2020.

Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies announced third quarter 2020 revenue of $104 million, a decrease of $10 million from the second quarter 2020. Orders received in the quarter increased by $7 million to $92 million. Net loss for the quarter was $22 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2020. Excluding $12 million, or $0.11 per share of special items, adjusted net loss was $0.30 per diluted share in the third quarter 2020, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.29 per diluted share in the second quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $10 million in the third quarter 2020, an improvement of approximately $2 million from the second quarter 2020.

Press Release - Tidewater announced revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, of $86.5 million and $305.2 million, respectively compared with $119.8 million and $367.8 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Tidewater also reported net losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, of $37.9 million ($0.94 per share) and $167.0 million ($4.15 per share), respectively, compared with $44.2 million ($1.15 per share) and $81.9 million ($2.17 per share), respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Toromont Industries reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Revenues decreased 5% to $921.7 million in the quarter versus last year reflecting continued lower economic activity imposed by COVID-19. Net earnings decreased $2.3 million or 3% in the quarter versus a year ago to $77.4 million or $0.94 EPS. The Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per common share, payable on January 5, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2020. The quarterly dividend was previously increased 14.8% to 31 cents per share effective with the dividend paid April 2, 2020.

REFINERS

Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Partnership's $56.1 million of Net loss and $0.70 Net loss per unit for the third quarter 2020 included a $1.1 million unfavorable net impact related to non-cash lower of cost or market inventory adjustments and a $9.2 million unrealized hedging loss. Excluding these and other non-cash charges, Adjusted net loss and Adjusted net loss per unit were $38.2 million and $0.49, respectively. The Partnership's $25.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2020 excluded a $1.1 million unfavorable net impact related to non-cash LCM inventory adjustments.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Reuters - Cheniere Energy said on Friday that it expects "substantial completion" of the third liquefaction train at the Corpus Christi LNG export plant in Texas in the first quarter of 2021.

Press Release - Cheniere Energy reported third quarter 2020 results. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company reported net income of $109 million, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.9 billion, and Distributable Cash Flow2 of over $1.0 billion.

UBS upgrades DCP Midstream to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’

Press Release - Enbridge reported strong third quarter 2020 financial results and provided a quarterly business update. Adjusted earnings were $961 million or $0.48 per common share, compared with $1,124 million or $0.56 per common share in 2019. Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) was $2,088 million, compared with $2,105 million in 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for November 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 25, 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020. Earnings in the third quarter of $318 million represent a 14 percent decrease over the same period in the prior year. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $796 million represents an eight percent increase over the same period in the prior year. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities of $524 million in the third quarter represents a one percent decrease over the same period in the prior year.

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, including net income of $25.6 million, adjusted EBITDA of $59.8 million and DCF of $37.6 million. Net income included a $24.7 million gain from early extinguishment of debt due to SMLP's open market repurchases and public tender offers for its senior unsecured notes, at discounts to par value.

Press Release - SunCoke Energy reported results for the third quarter 2020, reflecting the continued strong performance from our cokemaking business. Revenue in the third quarter 2020 decreased $102.1 million compared to the prior year period, reflecting lower volumes in both our Domestic Coke and Logistics segments as well as the pass through of lower coal prices in our Domestic Coke segment. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $18.9 million as compared to the prior year period. Lower volumes were partly offset by lower operating costs in our Domestic Coke and Logistics segments. Net income attributable to SXC increased $160.3 million from the prior year period. The prior year period included a non-cash impairment related charge at Logistics, net of taxes, of $174.8 million.

Press Release - SunCoke Energy announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company's common stock to be paid December 1, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020.

Citi upgraded Targa Resources to Buy from Neutral.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures fell on Friday as Wall Street eyed its best week since April even as the results of the presidential election remained unclear. Futures regained some of their losses after the Labor Department said the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 6.9% in October from 7.9%. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected the rate to dip to 7.7%.

