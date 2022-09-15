Crude Falls on Strength in the U.S. Dollar, Expectations of Weak Demand, Large Interest Rate Hikes

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures which fell as investors digested mixed economic data and its impact on the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures fell in morning trading as supply concerns were overshadowed by expectations of weaker demand, strength in the U.S. dollar and the possibility of large interest rate hikes. The IEA published a report forecasting oil demand growth would grind to a halt in the fourth quarter. The dollar meanwhile held near recent peaks, supported by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to tighten policy. Traders are also monitoring rising geopolitical tensions following new clashes between Armenia and oil producer Azerbaijan and their impact on supply.

Natural gas futures are sharply lower following yesterday’s rally as a tentative deal to avoid a rail strike was announced.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral (on behalf of the government of the Sultanate of Oman) had signed an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) with Shell Integrated Gas Oman BV, a subsidiary of Shell, along with its partners, OQ and TotalEnergies to explore, appraise and develop natural gas resources and condensate in Block 11.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure and Shell Global Solutions International BV have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing low- carbon and highly efficient energy solutions that support the energy transition. The agreement will focus on projects that produce green hydrogen for industrial applications at Shell and its customers, as well as enhancing collaboration in the areas of biofuels and circular chemistry.

Shell announced that Ben van Beurden will step down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the end of 2022, and that his successor will be Wael Sawan. Wael’s appointment is effective January 1, 2023, when he will also join Shell’s Board of Directors. Ben van Beurden will continue working as adviser to the Board until June 30, 2023, after which he will leave the group.

New Zealand Oil and Gas (NZOG) Ltd said it had signed a 1-year deal with Shell'sAustralian unit to deliver 0.64 petajoules (PJ) of gas from its Mereenie gas field starting 2025 for supply into the Australian east coast domestic market.

TotalEnergies 11B/12B offshore field could make a direct annual contribution of at least 8 billion rand ($457.84 million) to South African government finances, the country's petroleum regulator said.

TotalEnergies has completed the divestment of its 18% interest in the onshore Sarsang oil field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, to ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., a company listed in Canada and Sweden and focused on oil exploration and development in Kurdistan, for a firm consideration of $ 155 million. An additional contingent consideration of USD 15 million is payable in the future depending on production and oil prices.

Reuters reported that TotalEnergies cut production at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery because of the planned shutdown of two sulfur recovery units (SRUs) on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

The board of directors of APA has announced an increase in the company’s dividend on common shares from an annualized rate of 50 cents per share to $1.00 per share. The next quarterly dividend on common shares is payable Nov. 22, 2022, to stockholders of record on Oct. 21, 2022, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the company’s common stock, up from 12.5 cents per share. The board of directors also approved a further 40 million shares of additional share repurchase authorization.

Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources Inc to an Overweight rating from a Neutral rating.

Raymond James upgraded Permian Resources Corp to an Overweight rating from a Neutral rating.

Raymond James downgraded Devon Energy Corp to a Neutral rating from an Overweight rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Goldman Sachs upgraded Chart Industries Inc to a Buy rating from a Neutral rating.

Compass Minerals announced the achievement of several key milestones and provided strategic updates regarding development of its previously identified, approximately 2.4 mMT lithium carbonate equivalent resource on the Great Salt Lake. Phase one of development is expected to be located on the east side of the Great Salt Lake where a significant portion of the company’s existing infrastructure is located. Following three years of extensive evaluation of multiple DLE technologies and providers, including pilot trials to demonstrate successful lithium extraction from the company’s Great Salt Lake brine resource, Compass Minerals has selected EnergySource Minerals (ESM) as its DLE technology provider.

Granite announced that it has been awarded an approximately $17 million construction contract by the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) for updates and improvements at the Duncan Creek Diversion Dam near Foresthill, California. The dam is one of the hundreds of older, small dams in Northern California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains. Many of them will require major modifications in the near future in order to bring them up to modern standards. Through the improvement project, the Duncan Creek dam will be brought up to current standards as required by the California Department of Water Resources Division of Safety of Dams (DSOD), while improving fish passage and allowing for more efficient operation of the facility. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s third quarter cap.

SECURE Energy Services announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0075 (0.75 cents) per common share payable on or about October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2022. Should the payment date fall on a weekend or on a statutory holiday, the business day prior/following to the weekend or statutory holiday becomes the payment date.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by TotalEnergies for its Lapa North East field in the pre-salt Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

Toromont Industries announced that it has filed with the Toronto Stock Exchange a notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid for certain of its common shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and alternative Canadian trading systems. Under this notice, Toromont is entitled to purchase up to 8,193,292 common shares, representing 10% of its 81,932,922 common shares in the "public float" as of September 9, 2022, during the 12-month period commencing September 19, 2022 and ending September 18, 2023 or such earlier date on which Toromont completes its purchases of shares under, or terminates, the NCIB. Toromont had 82,238,087 common shares issued and outstanding as at September 9, 2022.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Reuters reported that Marathon Petroleum shut a hydrocracker and a hydrotreater for a planned overhaul at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, sources familiar with plant operations said.

MLPS & PIPELINES

NextDecade Corp announces $85M private placement at $5.50 per share through Credit Suisse

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell ahead of a slew of economic indicators from retail sales, industrial production to jobless claims scheduled for release later in the day. European shares edged higher on a report that Spain could modify bank tax. Japanese stocks ended higher with travel-related stocks leading the gains. Gold prices slipped as the dollar strengthened. Oil prices dipped on concerns of weakening demand.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.