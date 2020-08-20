Crude Falls on Rising Demand Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower alongside weaker broader index futures and softer oil prices. Risk assets are set to pullback following yesterday’s more cautious tone set by the Federal Reserve in their released minutes and after weekly jobless claims rose back above 1 million. News flow in the sector is very light.

Oil prices fell on Thursday on demand concerns driven by cautious views from OPEC+ producers and the Federal Reserve regarding economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "While oil-market fundamentals may have started to normalise, much of the progress comes from the supply side, while demand continues to disappoint," said Emily Ashford, energy analyst at Standard Chartered Bank.

Natural gas futures eased from an eight-month high as the market waits for a federal report expected to show a near-normal storage build last week. Analysts said U.S. utilities injected 43 bcf of gas into storage in the week ended August 14. That compares with an increase of 56 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 44 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - TechnipFMC has been awarded a large contract for Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation through a competitive contracting process, by Petrobras, the leader and operator of the Libra Consortium, which was formed by Petrobras, Shell Brasil, Total, CNPC, CNOOC Limited and Pré-sal Petróleo SA (PPSA), for the pre-salt Mero field, located in the Santos Basin (Brazil) at 2,100 meters deep.

OILFIELD SERVICES

DRILLERS

JPMorgan terminated coverage of Valaris.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell a day after the Federal Reserve signaled an arduous recovery for the world's largest economy. Weekly jobless claims in the U.S. rose back above 1 million to 1.1.6 million, against expectations of +923K. Asian and European markets slipped as minutes from Fed's latest meeting sparked risk-off mood globally. The dollar made gains, while U.S. gold futures dropped.

