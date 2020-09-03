Crude Falls on Renewed Demand Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for another mixed to lower start, pressured by further declines in the crude complex while major equity futures took a pause from their recent tech-stock led rally as investors digested the latest jobs data. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week but remained extraordinarily high amid signs that the labor market recovery was losing steam.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures add to yesterday's declines, weighed down renewed concerns over weaker U.S. gasoline demand and a sluggish economic recovery while at the same time OPEC+ members add supply. Yesterday’s EIA report showed U.S. gasoline demand last week fell to 8.78 million bpd from 9.16 million bpd a week earlier, with consumption of other oil products also falling.

Natural gas futures rebounded this morning following three consecutive sessions of heavy declines, supported by new slightly warmer weather forecast for the next two weeks and ahead of the weekly storage report later this morning.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Chevron said it has redeployed all essential personnel and restored production at five of its six operated platforms in the Gulf of Mexico that were shut due to storms Marco and Laura.

Reuters - Chevron said it would delay by another month, to October, the restart of its Train 2 unit at the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Western Australia, as its propane heat exchangers needed more time to be repaired.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Exxon Mobil’s 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery continued restarting the large crude distillation unit (CDU) and coker on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Venezuela's state-run PDVSA and Eni are looking at options to safely offload crude from a floating storage facility on Venezuela's eastern coast that has remained idle for over a year due to U.S. sanctions.

Press Release - TOTAL SE announced the signing of its issuance of €1,000,000,000 undated non-call 10 year deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes with a fixed coupon of 2.000% per annum until the first call date and the results of its tender offer to partially repurchase certain of its undated deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable notes with a first call date on 26 February 2021, of which €1,000,000,000 are currently outstanding.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Denbury Resources announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has confirmed its "pre-packaged" plan to restructure the Company’s balance sheet and eliminate Denbury’s $2.1 billion of bond debt. The Plan received the overwhelming support of the Company’s stakeholders, receiving high consensus across all voting classes and unanimous acceptance from second lien and convertible noteholders. The Company expects to successfully complete its financial restructuring and emerge from Chapter 11 in mid-September.

Press Release - The Board of Directors of Hess declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on September 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020.

Cowen upgraded Whiting Petroleum to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

KeyBanc upgraded Whiting Petroleum to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Sector Weight’.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Tourmaline Oil is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.12 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures slipped as a rally in technology shares cooled, with investors looking forward to data on weekly jobless claims and business surveys. Bets on easy monetary policy supported European shares. Japan's Nikkei hit a six-month high, while China stocks ended lower as Sino-U.S. tensions dented sentiment. A strong dollar weighed on gold prices.

