Crude Falls on Oversupply Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks took a pause from recent strength as broader benchmarks fell as investors took some money off the table following a relentless comeback rally that pushed the S&P 500 into positive territory for the year amid a recession from the coronavirus pandemic. In the oil and gas sector, there were several ratings changes through all sub-groups, though most of them were to the downside.

Oil prices have been volatile in the pre-market sessions, currently trading to the downside even as Libya declared force majeure while Iraq said it would make further supply cuts after July. Traders remained bullish, however, ahead of more drawdowns expected in US supplies. “With Brent holding very nicely above $40, there’s talk among traders that WTI will test that level soon,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. Goldman Sachs has also raised its 2020 oil price forecasts, with Brent now seen at $40.40 a barrel and WTI at $36 a barrel.

Natural gas futures fell despite rising temperatures in much of the country.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

BofA Global Research downgraded Chevron to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

U.S. E&PS

BofA Global Research downgraded Concho Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

MKM Partners downgraded Continental Resources and Matador Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

BofA Global Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded to hold from buy at Siebert Williams Shank & Co.

REFINERS

Reuters - Phillips 66 priced two-part notes offering including $150 million of 3.850% senior notes due 2025 and $850 million of 2.150% senior notes due 2030.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Monday) Press Release - AltaGas announced that it has agreed to issue $500 million of senior unsecured medium-term notes with a coupon rate of 2.157 percent, maturing on June 10, 2025. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 10, 2020. The net proceeds resulting from the Offering will be used to pay down existing indebtedness under AltaGas' credit facility and for general corporate purposes. The Offering is being made through a syndicate of investment dealers co-led by Scotiabank and TD Securities Inc. under AltaGas' Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 25, 2019, Prospectus Supplement dated December 10, 2019 and a related Pricing Supplement dated June 8, 2020.

BMO upgraded Energy Transfer to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

BMO downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures dropped with investors focused now on the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. European shares fell, dragged down by declines in cyclical stocks. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended lower with automakers and chip-related companies leading the fall. The Australian dollar slipped after China's education ministry warned students to carefully consider studying there amid tension between the trading partners. The U.S. dollar was higher against a basket of rival currencies. Gold rose on increased appeal for the safe-haven metal. Oil prices were in the red, weighed down by oversupply concerns after it was announced that a trio of Gulf producers would end voluntary output cuts.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

