Crude Falls on Iran Deal, Losses Capped by Continued Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Energy stocks are set to open higher despite weaker broader index futures and softer oil prices as traders move back into well performing commodity-levered companies amid expectations of higher rates. Heightening turmoil between Russia and Ukraine is also encouraging risk aversion among investors. Earnings continue to flow in across the sector.

Oil prices fell on Thursday as talks to resurrect a nuclear deal with Iran entered their final stages, but losses were capped by heightened tensions between top energy exporter Russia and the West over Ukraine. Both contracts fell more than 2% earlier in the session. "(The) oil market is locked in a tug of war between Iranian sanctions relief and Russian-Ukraine tensions," said Stephen Brennock at brokerage PVM Oil.

U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Thursday as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show a much bigger-than-usual storage draw last week. The lack of price movements came despite the bearish slow return of U.S. production from cold weather-related reductions earlier this month and bullish forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand than previously expected over the next two weeks.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

JPMorgan resumed coverage on Eni with an Overweight rating.

Sembcorp Marine announced the completion of the Johan Castberg FPSO (Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading) vessel and its delivery to Equinor. The FPSO has set off to Norway.

HSBC upgraded Equinor to Buy from Hold.

Repsol posted net income of €2.499 billion last year. In the first year of the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, the application of measures aimed at efficiency and transformation, with the ambition of becoming a carbon neutral company by 2050, allowed the company to take advantage of the context of progressive recovery of the global economy. As a result, pre-pandemic earnings levels were reached, both in terms of results and business cash flow generation, which enabled a considerable reduction in net debt and the promotion of renewable projects. Adjusted net income, which specifically measures business performance, reached €2.454 billion in 2021, compared with €600 million the previous year. In addition to exceeding the €2.042 billion achieved in 2019, the last fiscal year before the COVID-19 crisis, it shows the effectiveness of the company's new strategy. The improved performance was evident in the fourth quarter, when adjusted net income stood at €872 million. The Board of Directors will propose at the next Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting an increase in the cash dividend of 5%, to €0.63 per share, together with a reduction in share capital through the redemption of 75 million treasury shares, representing approximately 4.91% of Repsol's share capital as of December 31, 2021.

Repsol will only go ahead with a long-running plan to sell a minority stake in its low-carbon unit if it finds the right partner, Chief Executive Josu Jon Imaz said.

Clean-up and remediation costs after a major oil spill of more than 10,000 barrels at a Repsol facility in Peru could total more than $65 million, the Spanish company's chief executive said.

Shell has become the first supplier of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Singapore, and plans to start blending the fuel at its plant in the aviation hub, the company said during an event at the Singapore Airshow.

Reuters reported that China's Beijing Gas Group aims to conclude a 10-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and purchase deal with Shell in the second quarter.

TotalEnergies and Honeywell announced a strategic agreement to promote the development of advanced plastic recycling. Under this agreement, Honeywell will agree to supply TotalEnergies with Recycled Polymer Feedstock (RPF) using Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology at the recently announced Honeywell and Sacyr advanced recycling plant, intended to be built in Andalucía, Spain. TotalEnergies will purchase and convert this raw material into virgin-quality polymers, which could be used for food-grade packaging and other high demanding applications.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced its fourth quarter 2021 financial and operating results, year end 2021 estimated proved reserves, as well as its 2022 capital budget and guidance. In addition, Antero announced targets for returning capital to shareholders. Net income was $901 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, compared to net income of $70 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income was $157 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Loss of $3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas reported fourth quarter and full-year 2021 net income attributable to Class A Common Stock of $150.2 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, and $417.3 million or $2.36 per diluted share, respectively. Fourth quarter and full-year 2021 total net income was $192.1 million and $559.7 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDAX was $260.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, with drilling and completions capital of $72.1 million, representing just 28% of quarterly adjusted EBITDAX. Adjusted EBITDAX for the full-year 2021 was $828.9 million with total D&C capital of $231.9 million, also representing 28% of adjusted EBITDAX, and well below our annual spending limit of 55% of EBITDAX.

Marathon Oil reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $649 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net income was $592 million, or $0.77 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $1,146 million, or $1,101 million before changes in working capital.

Pioneer Natural Resources reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Pioneer reported fourth quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $763 million, or $2.97 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the fourth quarter was $1.2 billion, or $4.58 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter was $2.2 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly base-plus-variable cash dividend of $3.78 per share on Pioneer’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable March 14, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

NOW announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Revenue was $432 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income was $12 million and non-GAAP net income excluding other costs was $8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share was $0.11 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excluding other costs was $0.07 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Oil States International reported a net loss of $19.9 million, or $0.33 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The reported results included: non-cash impairment charges of $2.2 million ($1.7 million after tax, or $0.03 per share) related to write-downs of inventories and fixed assets; severance and restructuring charges of $0.8 million ($0.6 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share); and a non-cash foreign currency translation loss of $9.3 million ($9.3 million after-tax, or $0.15 per share) reclassified from other comprehensive income upon exit of the Company's Argentinian operation. After excluding these charges, the Company's adjusted net loss was $8.2 million, or $0.14 per share. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company generated revenues of $161.3 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) of $13.4 million. These results compare to revenues of $140.5 million and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA of $8.5 million reported in the third quarter of 2021.

Weatherford International plc announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2021 revenues were $965 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year and 2% sequentially. Fourth quarter 2021 operating income was $33 million compared to an operating loss of $107 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and operating income of $71 million in the third quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2021 net loss was $161 million compared to $200 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $95 million in the third quarter of 2021.

DRILLERS

Noble reported fourth quarter 2021 results. Contract drilling services revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $192 million compared to $231 million in the third quarter of 2021. Contract drilling services costs for the fourth quarter were $183 million, down from $189 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $12 million compared to $47 million in the third quarter of 2021.

REFINERS

According to Reuters, Marathon Petroleum was restarting the diesel-producing hydrocracker at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Antero Midstream announced its fourth quarter 2021 financial results. Net Income was $79 million, or $0.16 per share, in line with the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income was $95 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $98 million, or $0.21 per share in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure). Adjusted EBITDA was $213 million, a 5% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure).

Energy Transfer reported net income attributable to partners for the three months ended December 31, 2021 of $921 million, an increase of $412 million compared to the same period last year. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net income per limited partner unit (basic and diluted) was $0.29 per unit. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $2.81 billion compared to $2.59 billion for the same period last year.

Genesis Energy, L.P. announced its fourth quarter results: Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $68.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to Net Loss Attributable to Genesis Energy, L.P. of $85.2 million for the same period in 2020; Cash Flows from Operating Activities of $95.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2020; Total Segment Margin of $155.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Frontline Ltd. reported unaudited results for the three months ended December 31, 2021: Net income of $19.8 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021; Adjusted net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell along with most European shares as investors took fright after Russian-backed separatists accused Ukraine government forces of opening fire, while demand for safe haven assets supported gold and the Japanese yen. Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar held steady. Meanwhile, in Asian equity markets, bets for more policy easing supported China stocks, while Japanese shares dipped on worries over the geopolitical crisis.

