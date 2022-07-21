Crude Falls on Higher than Expected U.S. Stockpiles, Return of Libyan Supply

Energy stocks are set to decline, following weaker oil, natural gas, gasoline and crack spread prices. This comes despite broader index futures erasing overnight losses and now turning slightly positive.

In earnings news, Kinder Morgan reported a 20.3% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday as the U.S pipeline operator received a boost from jet fuel demand, with the company also benefiting from re-contracting some natural gas pipelines at a higher rate. The pipeline operator cashed in on the pent-up travel demand, which resulted in a 19% rise in jet fuel volumes transported in the second quarter. It said adjusted earnings for its natural gas pipelines were up 6% at $1.13 billion. The company also increased its dividend by 3%.

Oil prices fell by more than $5 on Thursday after higher U.S. gasoline stockpiles and an ECB rate hike stoked demand worries and returning oil supply from Libya eased supply concerns. Oil futures trading volumes have been thin and prices volatile as traders have to square weaker energy demand with tighter supply resulting from the loss of Russian barrels after the country's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. gasoline inventories rose by 3.5 million barrels last week, government data showed on Wednesday, far exceeding analyst forecasts. "U.S. gasoline demand is struggling to shift into top gear during the peak summer driving season," said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

Natural gas prices are off by 20 cents ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 46 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Cyprus and Chevron affirmed their mutually beneficial cooperation in viably and efficiently developing the "Aphrodite" field, in the Republic's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Chevron is also in the process of finalizing the optimisation of the "Aphrodite" field's development concept, through possible synergies with other facilities in the region, thereby recognising the importance of Eastern Mediterranean gas resources. The development concept will be presented to the Minister of Energy for approval, by the end of the year.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni said it would receive about 36 million cubic metres of gas from Russia's Gazprom, up from the daily average volumes of the last 10 days.

Petrobras clarified that it is aware of the official note published on the website of the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), in which the agency informed that it found no impediments raised by Petrobras' Eligibility Committee in the election process of the new members for the Board of Directors, which will be held in the Extraordinary General Meeting called for August 19, 2022. In the note, the MME also informs that it will forward the same names already indicated on 06/21/2022.

Financial Times reported that Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden said that the Ukraine crisis will not prompt reversal of company’s energy transition plans.

Bayport Polymers LLC, a 50/50 joint venture (JV) between TotalEnergies and Borealis, announced the start-up of commercial operations of a new ethane cracker with an annual production capacity of one million tons of ethylene. This almost $2 billion project built on the site of and operated by the TotalEnergies Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, represents 14 million hours worked with more than 2,500 workers at peak construction.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Reuters reported that ConocoPhillips is exploring a sale of its stake in the Ursa platform and Princess subsea well in the Gulf of Mexico, people familiar with the matter said, in what would mark its exit from deepwater energy production off the U.S. Gulf coast.

EQT announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2022. The increase of the quarterly cash dividend to $0.15 per share ($0.60 per share, annually) represents a 20 percent increase to EQT's regular quarterly cash dividend.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced the addition of Jacinto Hernandez to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Citi upgraded Southwestern Energy to Buy from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Compass Minerals announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore supplying Ford Motor Company (Ford) with a battery-grade lithium product from its lithium brine development project at its Ogden, Utah, solar evaporation facility. Under the terms of the MOU, Compass Minerals and Ford will work together to create a two-phase arrangement that secures a significant quantity of Compass Minerals’ production for Ford starting in 2025. Both companies will continue good-faith negotiations, aiming toward a definitive offtake and supply agreement.

DRILLERS

Nabors Industries Ltd. announced that it has invested $7 million in Natron Energy, a global leader in the manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries. Natron plans to use the funds to accelerate the production of its sodium-based battery technology at its Michigan facilities, concentrating on industrial power and energy transition markets. Natron and Nabors are evaluating the introduction of sodium-ion batteries as an energy storage solution for drilling markets.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Kinder Morgan’s board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.2775 per share for the second quarter ($1.11 annualized), payable on August 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2022. This dividend is a 3% increase over the second quarter of 2021. The company is reporting second quarter net income attributable to KMI of $635 million, compared to a net loss attributable to KMI of $757 million in the second quarter of 2021; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,176 million, compared to $1,025 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted Earnings were $621 million for the quarter, versus $516 million in the second quarter of 2021. For 2022, KMI budgeted to generate net income attributable to KMI of $2.5 billion and declare dividends of $1.11 per share, a 3% increase from the 2021 declared dividends. The company also budgeted to generate 2022 DCF of $4.7 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion and to end 2022 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.3 times. KMI now expects net income attributable to KMI, Adjusted EBITDA and DCF to be favorable to budget by approximately 5%, due to stronger than expected commodity prices and favorable operating results from its Natural Gas Pipelines and CO2 business segments, partially offset by higher costs.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.30 per limited partner common unit for the second quarter of 2022. The distribution will be paid August 12, 2022 to unitholders of record as of August 2, 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Nasdaq futures eked out gains as Tesla shares rose after it beat its profit target, while futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow struggled for direction awaiting more earnings reports amid a rocky economic backdrop. European shares were trading slightly higher as markets waited to see if the European Central Bank will deliver its first interest rate hike in 11 years. Japanese stocks closed up after the Bank of Japan retained its easy monetary policy stance as expected. The euro edged lower against the dollar, while gold prices fell. Snap and Mattel are expected to report their second-quarter earnings after markets close.

