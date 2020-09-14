Crude Falls on Demand Concerns, Renewed Libyan Supply

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to higher, supported by gains in the broader index futures which rose overnight on strong M&A and positive vaccine news, while oil prices extend last week’s losses on demand concerns.

Oil prices are off about a percent in early trading, carrying over last week’s weakness on concerns about a stalled global economic recovery and worries over renewed Libyan supply. However, prices found some support from impending tropical storm Sally which is expected to hit land fall tomorrow and disrupt oil production in the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, in Libya, commander Khalifa Haftar committed to ending a months-long blockade of oil facilities, a move that would add more supplies to the market, although it was unclear if oil fields and ports would begin operations. OPEC+ is set to meet on Thursday to discuss compliance with deep cuts in production, but analysts don’t expect further reductions to be made.

Natural gas futures are up ~5% as Gulf of Mexico production will come down today on shut-in’s ahead of Sally.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Chevron shut the Blind Faith and Petronius offshore production platforms on Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico in preparation for Tropical Storm Sally.

Reuters - Chevron on Saturday said it had started evacuating two offshore oil platforms and was preparing to halt output as a potential hurricane began to march up the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Credit Suisse upgraded BP to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

Reuters - BP said on Sunday it evacuated non-essential workers from its Nakika and Thunderhorse platforms in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico because of the threat from Tropical Storm Sally.

(Late Friday) Reuters - BP plans to keep the coker at its 435,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) shut through late September for planned work.

Credit Suisse downgraded Eni to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

Press Release - Petrobras has initiated the binding phase of the sale process for five oil exploration areas, as well as the divestment of its stakes in five power generation companies.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell on Sunday said production is being curtailed at its Olympus oil and natural gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico to prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Sally.

Credit Suisse downgraded Total to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Total plans to restart crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery by mid-week at the earliest.

U.S. E&PS

Wells Fargo downgraded Centennial Resource Development to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

Wells Fargo upgraded Cimarex Energy to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

Wells Fargo downgraded Laredo Petroleum to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

Wells Fargo upgraded Matador Resources to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

Reuters - Murphy Oil shut the Delta House platform in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico because of the threat from Tropical Storm Sally. The Delta House platform and surrounding fields are in the forecast path of Sally.

Reuters - Murphy Oil on Saturday said it was preparing to remove non-essential staff from offshore oil facilities in the Eastern U.S. Gulf of Mexico as a storm brewed.

MKM Partners upgraded Murphy Oil to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

Western Midstream Partners announced the exchange of its 98% interest in the $260 million 6.50% fixed-rate note receivable due 2038 from Occidental Petroleum for 27.855 million WES common units owned by Occidental. The units will be canceled following the Exchange. The net effect of this transaction increases WES's per-annum Free cash flow1 after distributions by approximately $18.1 million based on current per-unit annualized distributions.

REFINERS

Reuters - PBF Energy shut the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday to repair a leak

(Late Friday) Reuters - PBF Energy announced that Edward Kosnik will retire as a director effective as of September 30, 2020.

Reuters - Phillips 66 began shutting its 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery on Sunday because of the threat from Tropical Storm Sally.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Valero Energy restarted the large boiler at its 180,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Cheniere Energy announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2028.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Keyera announced a cash dividend for September 2020 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 22, 2020.

Western Midstream Partners announced a re-composition of the board of directors of Western Midstream Holdings, LLC, its general partner. Kenneth F. Owen, David J. Schulte, and Lisa A. Stewart were appointed as independent directors. In connection with a reduction in the size of the Board from eleven to eight directors, Steven D. Arnold, Marcia E. Backus, James R. Crane, Thomas R. Hix, Craig W. Stewart, and David J. Tudor will be leaving the Board. The changes to the Board are effective immediately. Each New Director will serve on both the Audit Committee and the Special Committee of the Board, with Mr. Owen serving as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Mr. Schulte serving as the Chairman of the Special Committee. WES also announced that Michael C. Pearl has left his position as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the General Partner and that Michael P. Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer of the General Partner, will assume Mr. Pearl's duties and responsibilities until a successor is identified.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures rose as signs of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and a flurry of global M&A activity started the week on a bright note. Most European equity markets were lower, as the healthcare sector underperformed after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to lower drug prices in the United States. Japan’s Nikkei ended higher after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won a landslide victory in a ruling party leadership election, paving the way for him to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Gold prices rose helped by a weaker dollar and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reiterate its dovish monetary policy stance this week. Oil slipped amid concerns about a stalled global economic recovery and falling fuel demand.

