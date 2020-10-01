Crude Falls on Dampened Demand Outlook, Higher OPEC Output

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks continue to lag strength in broader index futures this morning. US stocks are higher on the beginning of a new month and quarter as investors hoped for more fiscal stimulus to combat the coronavirus recession and as unemployment data in the US was less bad than expected. Elsewhere in the sector, more bankruptcies and job cuts were in the headlines.

Oil prices fell nearly 2% as rising coronavirus cases dampened the demand outlook, with further price pressure from a rise in OPEC output last month, though losses were capped by renewed hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus. “It has become evident that the virus has not been contained. Infection rates are going up, the global death toll has surpassed the 1 million mark and the world is becoming a gloomy place once again,” said PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga. Increasing oil supply from OPEC also weighed on the market, with output in September up 160,000 barrels per day from August, a Reuters survey found.

Natural gas futures are higher ahead of a storage report that is expected to show that supply injections are narrowing relative to the five year average. Meanwhile, yesterday’s EIA data showed higher levels of consumption.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Chevron is planning to shut production units progressively at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants in Western Australia for maintenance over 2021 to 2022, according to a notice on the energy company's website. The company plans to shut more than one-and-a-half of an LNG production unit known as train at its Gorgon LNG export plant from April 26 to June 14, next year, according to the notice.

Reuters - Exxon Mobil said its third-quarter results would be buoyed by higher prices for crude oil after a historic collapse in the previous quarter as coronavirus-related lockdowns caused a dramatic plunge in demand. Higher oil prices will help exploration and production earnings by $1.4 billion to $1.8 billion, compared with the second quarter, it said in a filing. However, weak gas prices will continue to weigh on the segment and could hurt earnings by as much as $500 million. Lower demand for fuels would hurt refining margins by $200 million to $600 million, the company said.

Press Release - NGL Energy Partners LP announced that the Partnership has begun receiving produced water from XTO Energy’s (a subsidiary of ExxonMobil) Poker Lake Development in the Delaware Basin. These volumes represent full commissioning of NGL’s 30-inch pipeline, Poker Lake Express, which has been constructed to transport volumes associated with its 18-year Poker Lake acreage dedication. This dedication includes first-call rights for produced water covering approximately 70,000 contiguous acres in Eddy County, NM.

Press Release - TechnipFMC has been awarded a large contract by Exxon Mobilsubsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited for the subsea system for the proposed Payara project. TechnipFMC will manufacture and deliver the subsea production system, including 41 enhanced vertical deep water trees and associated tooling, six flexible risers and ten manifolds along with associated controls and tie-in equipment.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ExxonMobil has made its final investment decision to proceed with the Payara field offshore development in Guyana after receiving government approvals. Payara is the third project in the Stabroek Block and is expected to produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day after startup in 2024, using the Prosperity floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP has terminated four trading and operations staff responsible for Chinese crude oil sales as a result of an internal investigation into trades with Singapore's Hontop Energy, three people familiar with the matter said. The decision was made this week, the people said. The staff had been placed on leave in early July while BP conducted its probe.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Brazil's Supreme Court has postponed voting on whether or not state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA may proceed with the sale of eight refineries without legislative approval until Thursday, the chief justice said. On Wednesday evening, a lawyer for Petrobras, as the company is formally known, presented opening arguments in favor of the sales.

Reuters - Sumitomo Chemical and Saudi Aramco will lend $2 billion to their refinery and petrochemicals joint venture as it faces a shortfall of capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic and periodic maintenance, Sumitomo said. Sumitomo Chemical plans to provide $750 million, or 37.5% of the loan, to Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) 2380.SE while Saudi Aramco will lend the rest, a spokesman at the Japanese chemical company said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

JPMorgan downgraded Cenovus Energy to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Callon Petroleum Company announced additional initiatives to enhance liquidity, consistent with the Company's commitment to proactively addressing its capital structure. The transactions announced today immediately strengthen Callon's balance sheet and enhance near-term liquidity, well ahead of debt maturities and with the support of key financial stakeholders. The Company has entered into an overriding royalty interest transaction with a private investment vehicle managed by Kimmeridge Energy, an energy-focused private equity firm, that generated gross cash proceeds of $140 million dollars. Callon has also issued $300 million of principal value second lien secured notes to Kimmeridge. The proceeds of the Kimmeridge transactions will be used to reduce borrowings on the Company's credit facility by nearly a third to approximately $1 billion. Separately, Callon recently entered into a definitive agreement to sell substantially all of its non-operated assets for gross cash proceeds of $30 million.

Devon was upgraded to buy from hold at Truist Securities.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Hess Corporation announced it has made a final investment decision to proceed with development of the Payara Field offshore Guyana after the development plan received approval from the government of Guyana. Payara is the third oil development on the Stabroek Block; gross production capacity from the three developments is expected to reach approximately 560,000 barrels of oil per day in 2024.

Reuters - Lonestar Resources U.S. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, according to court documents. The Texas based shale driller had announced a restructuring support agreement in September with its largest shareholders to eliminate about $390 million in aggregate debt obligations and preferred equity interests.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Marathon Oil Corporation announced the consideration payable in connection with its previously announced cash tender offer for up to an aggregate principal amount of $500,000,000 of its outstanding $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.800% Senior Notes due 2022. The terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated September 16, 2020 (as the same may be amended or supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase"), and remain unchanged. The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 14, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Ring Energyannounced it has appointed Mr. Paul D. McKinney as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

BMO Capital Markets suspended coverage of Oasis Petroleum.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - QEP Resources announced that it completed its previously announced redemption of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2021 in the aggregate principal amount of $275.3 million. The 2021 Notes were redeemed at a redemption price equal to 102.628% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, September 30, 2020.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Paramount Resources announced that it acquired direct ownership and control of 17,324,000 common shares of NuVista Energy) at a price of $0.61 per NuVista Share for an aggregate purchase price of $10,567,640. The Transaction was conducted as a block trade through the facilities of the TSX. The NuVista Shares acquired pursuant to the Transaction represented 7.67% of the 225,720,248 NuVista Shares reported by the TSX to be outstanding as of September 30, 2020. Prior to the Transaction, Paramount had direct ownership and control of 22,428,142 NuVista Shares, representing 9.94% of the outstanding NuVista Shares. Following the Transaction, Paramount has direct ownership and control over 39,752,142 NuVista Shares, representing 17.61% of the outstanding NuVista Shares.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - An affiliate of SK Capital Partners completed its previously announced acquisition of the specialty polymers business of Baker Hughes. The business has been renamed NuCera Solutions, reflecting its history of innovation in the specialty polymers and polyethylene wax markets. NuCera Solutions has also announced the appointment of Steve McKeown as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Shawn Ham as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

RBC Capital Markets discontinued coverage of Superior Energy Services.

Press Release - TechnipFMC has been awarded a large contract by Exxon Mobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited for the subsea system for the proposed Payara project. TechnipFMC will manufacture and deliver the subsea production system, including 41 enhanced vertical deep water trees and associated tooling, six flexible risers and ten manifolds along with associated controls and tie-in equipment.

REFINERS

Press Release - HollyFrontier announced that its Board of Directors appointed Manny Fernandez to the Board effective October 1, 2020. This appointment increases the size of the Board to eleven directors and increases the number of independent directors on the Board from nine to ten.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum Corp is cutting 12% of its workforce amid continued declines in fuel consumption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. Refiners and oil producers have been dismissing staff, slashing spending and reducing production to cope with weak prices and a global glut of fuel. U.S. gasoline futures are down 26% from a year ago and oil is trading down a third from where it began the year.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Scotiabank initiated coverage of Nustar Energy at ‘Sector Perform’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose, as investors remained hopeful of a new coronavirus fiscal aid package, ahead of a clutch of economic data including consumer spending and weekly jobless claims. European shares were up, helped by upbeat company earnings. A hardware failure shut down trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the worst outage ever suffered by the world's third-largest stock market. Gold rose, boosted by an easing dollar and increased investor confidence that there will be further U.S. fiscal stimulus measures. Oil prices fell as rising coronavirus cases dampened the demand outlook.

