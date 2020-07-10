Crude Falls on Coronavirus Resurgence, Rising Inventory

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised to extended yesterday’s losses, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and U.S. stock index futures which fell on rising cases of COVID-19 across the nation and concerns of the negative impact it has on the economy as states roll back their reopening plans. Corporate news is quiet heading into the weekend.

Oil prices lower and in line with broader equity futures as a resurgence of virus cases and rising inventory weighed on sentiment. Brent is set for a weekly decline of almost 2% and WTI by almost 4%. “Further job losses are on the horizon as several states reimpose lockdown restrictions. America is still in the throes of the pandemic and this spells bad news for the oil demand outlook,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. Meanwhile, the IEA Monthly raised its 2020 oil demand estimate this morning, and is cautious on refinery margins while warning that the spread of COVID-19 cases is a "disturbing reminder that the pandemic is not under control and that the risk to our market is almost certainly to the downside".

Natural gas futures bucked the trend and are marginally higher, despite output slowly rising while liquefied natural gas exports hold at their lowest since early 2018.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Polarcus announced a contract has been entered into with ENI for 3D seismic data acquisition services in Asia Pacific with an expected minimum duration of one month. The project is scheduled to commence in Q1 2021, subject to relevant approvals.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Abu Dhabi's investment fund Mubadala Investment will enter into exclusive talks with Petrobras to purchase Brazil's second-largest refinery.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Rattler Midstream, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, announced that it has priced at par an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025. The Notes are being sold to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes Offering is expected to close on July 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Net proceeds to Rattler from the Notes Offering will be approximately $489.5 million. Rattler intends to lend the proceeds from the Notes Offering to Rattler Midstream Operating LLC. The Rattler Operating Company will use the proceeds from the Notes Offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Occidental Petroleum announced the early tender results of its offers to purchase for cash its outstanding 4.10% Senior Notes due 2021, Floating Interest Rate Notes due February 2021, 4.850% Senior Notes due 2021, 2.600% Senior Notes due 2021, Floating Interest Rate Notes due August 2021, 3.125% Senior Notes due 2022, 2.600% Senior Notes due 2022, 2.700% Senior Notes due 2022 and Floating Interest Rate Notes due August 2022 up to a maximum aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, of $2,000 million. The maximum aggregate purchase price to be paid by Occidental for the 2022 Notes, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, is limited to $250 million.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Talos Energy announced that on July 7, 2020, the Company received a notice from Mexico's Ministry of Energy instructing the partners of Block 7 and Petróleos Mexicanos to unitize the Zama field. Talos is the operator of Block 7 in a partnership with Wintershall Dea and Premier Oil. The Zama field extends from Block 7 into the neighboring block to the east, which is operated by Pemex; therefore, to maximize the value of the reserves the constitution of a formal unit is required prior to the Final Investment Decision and field development.

CANADIAN E&PS

ATB Capital upgraded TORC Oil & Gas to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

DRILLERS

ATB Capital downgraded Nabors Industries to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

Press Release - Noble Corporation announced that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of July 9, 2020. The report, titled "Fleet Status Report," can be found on the Company's Website www.noblecorp.com, under the "Investor Relations" section of the Website.

REFINERS

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay Refinery and three Houston-area refineries continue operating amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Martin Midstream Partners announced that it and its subsidiary, Martin Midstream Finance Corp., have commenced two separate but concurrent transactions, and related consent solicitations, to extend the maturities of the Partnership’s indebtedness by purchasing or exchanging, as applicable, the Issuers’ outstanding 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021.

Northland Securities initiated coverage in TC Pipelines with an ‘Overweight’ rating.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell as a record increase in coronavirus cases in several U.S. states led to worries that more lockdowns may be necessary, disrupting business activity ahead of the start of the second quarter earnings season next week. Asian shares were in the red, while Italy's rebound after strong May industrial output data pulled European stocks out of loss. The dollar was little changed, while gold prices were higher. Oil dropped on virus resurgence worries and oversupply concerns. U.S. producer prices data for June is scheduled for release later in the day.

