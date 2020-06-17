Crude Falls on Concerns of Rising Coronavirus Cases

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex but backed by further strength in the major equity futures which rose on signs of more government stimulus measures and as investors looked past a worrying increase in coronavirus cases.

After two consecutive days of significant gains, WTI crude oil futures dropped roughly 1% this morning, in line with Brent, pressured by last night’s API report and news of fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 across the globe. Ahead of the official EIA data later today, the industry supply report showed US crude oil inventories rose 3.9 million barrels last week to 543.2 million barrels, increasing versus expectations of a draw. Prices drew some support however from news of new stimulus measures and after the IEA increased this year’s oil demand forecast to 91.7 million barrels per day.

Natural gas futures are seesawing in early trading, driven by mixed weather forecasts that should stunt demand and ahead of tomorrow’s storage data.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, said it has resumed construction of an integrated hydrogen manufacturing facility at its Tabangao refinery in the Philippines, after being hampered by the coronavirus lockdown. Restrictions on movement have been eased in Philippine provinces and cities with low coronavirus cases to help restore business activity in the Southeast Asian economy.

Press Release - Royal Dutch Shell and IBM launched Oren, a global B2B Digital mining services marketplace platform, co-developed by the companies aimed at helping mining companies find solutions related to safety, sustainability, mine planning and operational efficiency. By hosting new technology and digital solutions in one place, Oren aims to accelerate the digitization of the mining industry, speed up the transformation of mining workflows and build in more operational resiliency in a rapidly changing world.

Press Release - Saudi Aramco announced the completion of its share acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Following the receipt of all necessary regulatory clearances in all pre-closing notification jurisdictions, on June 16, 2020, Saudi Aramco completed its acquisition of a 70% stake in SABIC from PIF. The purchase price paid by Saudi Aramco for PIF’s 70% stake in SABIC is a sum of SAR 259.125 billion (US$ 69.1 billion). This equates to SAR 123.39 price per share.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Comstock Resources (CRK) announced that it has priced its public offering of $500 million of its 9.75% Senior Notes due 2026. The notes were priced at 90% of par. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $400 million to $500 million. The offering is expected to close on June 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $441 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - ConocoPhillips will resume some of its Alaskan production shut in due to falling fuel demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, a spokeswoman said. The company cut output in the state by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), part of a broader series of cuts announced in April in response to the slump in consumption that took U.S. prices briefly to negative-$40 a barrel.

BMO initiated coverage of CNX Resources and Comstock Resources at ‘Outperform’.

Reuters - Murphy Oil said it is adjusting CAPEX by about $750 million to $700 million at midpoint for 2020 and lowering operating costs by more than $30 million for 2020. The Company also reduced staff by 30% and restructured organization.

Press Release - WPX Energy announced the early results of its previously announced cash tender offers to purchase up to $500 million aggregate purchase price of its outstanding 8.25 percent Senior Notes due 2023, 6.000 percent Senior Notes due 2022 and 5.25 percent Senior Notes due 2024 and the related solicitations of consents from holders of 2023 Notes and 2022 Notes. In addition, WPX announced today that it has amended the terms and conditions of the Tender Offers to extend the deadline for receiving the applicable early tender premium with respect to each series of Notes through the expiration date on midnight, New York City time, at the end of June 30, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated by WPX.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Calfrac Well Services announced that, further to its April 28, 2020 press release, the Company is continuing to rely on ASC Blanket Order 51-517 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements to postpone the filing of its interim financial statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 (the "Q1 Financial Statements") and associated management's discussion and analysis (the "Q1 MD&A", and collectively with the Q1 Financial Statements, the "Q1 Filings"). Calfrac intends to file the Q1 Filings on June 25, 2020.

Press Release - Oil States International, Inc. announced today that it has amended its credit agreement. Total lender commitments under the amended revolving credit facility are reduced to $200 million in exchange for the suspension of the existing financial covenants from July 1, 2020 through March 30, 2021. The maturity date of the amended credit agreement remains January 30, 2022.

Press Release - Schlumberger announced that Schlumberger Investment SA, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schlumberger (“SISA”), has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 3.300% Senior Notes due 2021, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated the date hereof (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). As of June 17, 2020, there was $1,600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding. The tender offer is referred to as the “Offer.” The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to together as the “Offer Documents.”

Press Release - TechnipFMC and Clariant Catalysts announced that they have entered into a joint development agreement for the demonstration and commercialization of Clariant's new state-of-the-art AcryloMax propylene ammoxidation catalyst for the production of acrylonitrile. This new collaboration will bring together Technip Energies' well-established expertise in fluid bed technologies and process development with Clariant's longstanding experience and knowledge in the development, manufacturing and supply of catalysts for the petrochemical industry.

Press Release - Weatherford International announced that Karl Blanchard, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer, reporting directly to the Board of Directors, until a permanent President and Chief Executive Officer has been appointed. In addition, Christian Garcia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to leave the Company following the filing of the Company's second quarter financial results on August 5, 2020. The Company will announce Mr. Garcia's successor at a later date. The Company's Board of Directors has appointed Benjamin C. Duster IV to serve as a Director.

REFINERS

Goldman Sachs downgraded Valero Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’

MLPS & PIPELINES

RBC upgraded AltaGas to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

DCP Midstream announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, DCP Midstream Operating, LP, has commenced a public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2027. The Senior Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Partnership. The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general partnership purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness under its revolving credit facility and the funding of capital expenditures.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures and European shares gained on hopes of a rapid economic recovery, despite a resurgence of global coronavirus cases. Japan’s Nikkei ended lower following weak export data. The dollar rose against its rival currencies, while gold prices dipped. Oil fell on demand concerns. U.S. building permits and housing starts numbers are due on the economic schedule.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.