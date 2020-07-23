Crude Falls on Concerns about Rising Inventories, Surging Coronavirus Cases

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed with minimal gains and losses as slightly higher broader index futures buttress mildly lower oil prices. Earnings season picked up this morning, with several services, drillers and pipeline operators releasing results, while JP Morgan and Mizuho instituted a handful of ratings changes across their E&P coverage.

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday as a weaker dollar, was outweighed by concerns about rising U.S. oil inventories and surging coronavirus cases. "Genuine price support comes from the weak dollar, which helps physical oil demand," said Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM. Rising U.S. oil inventories, however, weighed on prices. The EIA reported yesterday that crude and distillate inventories rose unexpectedly and fuel demand slipped in the most recent week, as a sharp rise in coronavirus cases starts to hit U.S. consumption.

U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Thursday ahead of the release of a federal storage report on expectations air conditioning demand will remain high with a heat wave blanketing much of the country expected to run through at least early August. Analysts said U.S. utilities injected a near-normal 36 bcf of gas into storage in the week ended July 17. That compares with an increase of 44 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average build of 37 bcf for the period.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Shareholders of Petrobras have chosen Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira to stay as the company's board chairman, the firm said in a securities filing on Thursday morning. Ferreira had been nominated in January 2019 as chairman of Petrobras, whose formal name is Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Press Release - Repsol continues its expansion in renewable energy with the signing of an agreement with Grupo Ibereólica Renovables that gives Repsol access to a portfolio in Chile of projects in operation, construction, or development of more than 1,600 MW in 2025, with the possibility, thanks to this agreement, to exceed 2,600 MW in 2030. Repsol and Grupo Ibereólica Renovables will create a joint venture in Chile with each party holding 50%, through an increase of capital of 168 million euros to be disbursed by Repsol through 2023.

Reuters - Repsol posted a net loss for the second quarter on Thursday, and wrote down $1.5 billion in assets on expectations of lower oil prices over the next 30 years. The 258 million euro ($298.9 million) quarterly adjusted net loss was less deep than an average forecast for 279 million euros given by analysts polled by the company. Repsol said it now expected Brent crude oil prices LCOc1 to average $59.6 per barrel between 2020 and 2050.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Cenovus Energy remained focused on financial resilience in the second quarter of 2020 and used the flexibility of its assets and marketing strategy to adapt quickly to the changing external environment. Cenovus’s second-quarter adjusted funds flow shortfall of $462 million and free funds flow shortfall of $609 million were significantly impacted by losses of $529 million related to product sold in the quarter that was written down at the end of March. The company recorded cash used in operating activities of $834 million in the second quarter compared with nearly $1.3 billion in cash from operating activities in the same quarter of 2019. Cenovus had a second-quarter operating loss of $414 million and net loss of $235 million compared with operating earnings of $267 million and net earnings of almost $1.8 billion in the same period in 2019. The net loss was due to the lower operating earnings and unrealized risk management losses of $120 million, partially offset by non-operating unrealized foreign exchange gains of $273 million and a deferred income tax recovery of $131 million. At the end of the second quarter, Cenovus had net debt of approximately $8.2 billion compared with net debt of about $7.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The company continues to aim for a net debt level in the range of $5 billion or lower over the longer term.

Press Release - Suncor’s second quarter 2020 operating loss was $1.489 billion ($0.98 per common share), compared to operating earnings of $1.253 billion ($0.80 per common share) in the prior year quarter. Its net loss was $614 million ($0.40 per common share) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to net earnings of $2.729 billion ($1.74 per common share) in the prior year quarter. In addition to the factors impacting operating (loss) earnings discussed above, the net loss for the second quarter of 2020 included a $478 million unrealized after-tax foreign exchange gain on the revaluation of U.S. dollar denominated debt but excluded the $397 million after-tax hydrocarbon inventory loss that was recognized in net earnings in the first quarter of 2020. Suncor has updated its Corporate Guidance for the full year business environment outlook assumptions previously updated May 5, 2020 for Brent Sullom Voe from US$34.00/bbl to US$42.00 /bbl, WTI at Cushing from US$30.00/bbl to US$39.00/bbl, WCS at Hardisty from US$16.00/bbl to US$25.00/bbl, AECO – C Spot from $2.25/GJ to $2.00/GJ and the Cdn$/US$ exchange rate from 0.72 to 0.74, due to improvements in key forward curve pricing for the remainder of the year. As a result of these updates, the full year current income tax recovery assumptions have decreased from $900 million – $1.2 billion to $500 million – $800 million.

U.S. E&PS

Mizuho initiated coverage on Antero Resources, Cabot Oil & Gas, Southwestern Energy and Range Resources with a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Press Release - Bonanza Creek Energy issued preliminary second quarter 2020 results, and announced the date of its second quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call. Second quarter 2020 estimated average sales volumes of 24.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with oil representing 56% of total volumes. Total second quarter 2020 capital expenditures of approximately $22 million, in line with expectations for the year. Lease operating expenses for the quarter are expected to be $2.56 per boe, up less than 2% from first quarter 2020, and down 13% from full year 2019. The Company exited the quarter with over $206 million of liquidity, $58 million outstanding on its credit facility, and cash of approximately $4 million.

Press Release - ConocoPhillips announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire additional Montney acreage in Canada from Kelt Exploration Ltd. for cash consideration of approximately $375 million before customary adjustments, plus the assumption of approximately $30 million in financing obligations for associated partially owned infrastructure.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Comstock Resources and EQT with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Press Release - Montage Resources announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with an international third-party to sell its non-core wellhead gathering infrastructure in the Ohio Utica condensate development area. In addition, Montage announced its preliminary second quarter production performance and updated expectations for its full year capital expenditures along with its upcoming second quarter 2020 earnings release information. Under the terms of the Letter of Intent, the Company will receive a cash payment of $25 million from the Third-Party in exchange for its existing non-core Ohio Utica wellhead gas and liquids gathering infrastructure within the defined area, with the transaction expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2020. Due to continued operational outperformance, the Company anticipates that its production for the second quarter 2020 will be near the high end of the previously announced range of 535-555 MMcfe per day. The second quarter 2020 production includes the impact of the previously announced production curtailments and substantially all production was returned to sales by June 1, 2020. Given the results from its persistent focus on cost and efficiency gains, the Company is lowering its full year 2020 capital expenditure guidance range to $120-$140 million, from its previously announced range of $130-$150 million, with no projected impact on its full year 2020 production.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Pioneer Natural Resources reported quarter expects average realized price for oil to be $23.16 per barrel.

Press Release - Ring Energy released its operations update for the second quarter of 2020. On March 9, 2020, management stated in a release that the Company had ceased all drilling activity due to the drop in commodity prices. On the Company’s 1st quarter 2020 conference call, management reconfirmed that decision due to the continued volatility in the marketplace and the large differential in pricing between the NYSE WTI spot price and the actual price received. In addition, starting the last week of April, essentially all production, other than that associated with Ring’s Delaware Basin property, was curtailed. The curtailments continued until early June, when, with commodity prices improving and price differentials decreasing, the Company began to ramp up production, returning to near April levels by the end of the quarter. In the first two weeks of July, the Company has seen production approaching 9,000 net Barrels of Oil Equivalent Per Day and anticipates on-going improvement.

Press Release - SM Energy Company announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Javan Ottoson has advised the Board of Directors of SM Energy of his intention to retire before the end of 2020. Mr. Ottoson will remain a member of the Board of Directors until the next annual meeting in May 2021. The Company also announced that Herbert S. Vogel has been appointed to the position of President of the Company.

CANADIAN E&PS

National Bank of Canada upgraded Kelt Exploration to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Kelt Exploration has entered into an agreement to sell its Inga/Fireweed/Stoddart assets in British Columbia that are held by its wholly owned subsidiary, Kelt Exploration (LNG) Ltd., to ConocoPhillips. Kelt will receive cash proceeds of $510.0 million, prior to closing adjustments, and the Purchaser will assume certain specific financial obligations related to the Inga Assets in the amount of approximately $41.0 million.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Calfrac Well Services is pleased to announce that it has additional support for the Company's previously announced recapitalization transaction to be implemented pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, as more particularly described in the Company's July 14, 2020 press release.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Core Laboratories reported that continuing operations resulted in second quarter 2020 revenue of $115,700,000. The financial results for the second quarter of 2020 include a charge of $13,300,000 associated with: 1) severance in connection with on-going cost reduction initiatives, 2) a non-cash inventory write-down, and 3) other non-cash charges. Core's operating loss was $2,600,000, with a loss per diluted share of $0.13, all in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Operating income, ex-items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $10,700,000, yielding operating margins of 9.2% and earnings per diluted share, ex-items, of $0.14. On 17 July 2020, the Board announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock, payable on 10 August 2020 to shareholders of record on 27 July 2020. Dutch withholding tax will be deducted from the dividend at a rate of 15%.

Press Release - Helix Energy Solutions Group reported net income of $5.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2020 compared to $16.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019 and net loss of $11.9 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, for the first quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA2 was $47.9 million for the second quarter 2020 compared to $50.3 million for the second quarter 2019 and $19.3 million for the first quarter 2020.

Simmons Energy upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pason Systems announced a number of changes to its senior management team and board of directors, aligned with the Company's long-term succession plan, to take effect on October 1, 2020. James D. Hill will be retiring as Chair of the Board of Directors. Marcel Kessler, Pason's current President and Chief Executive Officer, has announced his retirement effective October 1, 2020 and will succeed Mr. Hill as Non-Executive Chair of the Board. Pason's Board of Directors has appointed Jon Faber to succeed Marcel Kessler as President and CEO. David Elliott, who previously served as Pason's CFO and is currently Vice President, Finance, will assume the role of interim CFO effective October 1, 2020 until a permanent successor is appointed. In addition, Pason announced that, in response to ongoing low activity levels across the North American land drilling market, it will further streamline its structure and operations by consolidating its core U.S. and Canadian operations.

Press Release - Patterson-UTI Energy reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company reported a net loss of $150 million, or $0.81 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $49.4 million, or $0.24 per share, for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding items discussed below, the net loss for the second quarter would have been $105 million, or $0.56 per share. Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $250 million, compared to $676 million for the second quarter of 2019. The Company declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.02 per share, payable on September 17, 2020, to holders of record as of September 3, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Pioneer Energy Service announced that Wm. Stacy Locke has decided to step down as President, Chief Executive Officer, and as a director of the Company effective July 17, 2020.

Press Release - PGS ASA reported segment revenues of $138.7 million, compared to $215.6 million in Q2 2019 and segment EBITDA of $99.1 million.

Press Release - Trican Well Service announced that Dale M. Dusterhoft will step down as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Corporation and that the Board of Directors has appointed Bradley P.D. Fedora President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Dusterhoft will continue in his current position and assist with this leadership transition, with Mr. Fedora's appointment becoming effective September 1, 2020. Mr. Fedora will relinquish his Chairman of the Board position but will continue as a Director. Lead Director G. Allen Brooks will temporarily chair the Board of Directors and the Board will seek to appoint a permanent chair in due course.

Press Release - Weatherford International announced it has appointed Scott C. Weatherholt as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Weatherford International announced it has been awarded an exclusive two-year, $15M contract with a major independent operator in Argentina. Weatherford will provide 146 surface pumping units, including the Maximizer II surface pumping unit and the Rotaflex 2.0 long-stroke pumping unit. Both will be deployed in critical and challenging mature fields in Golfo San Jorge Basin to improve the operator's production efficiency and performance.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Precision Drilling reported revenue of $190 million was a decrease of 47% compared with the second quarter of 2019. Its net loss was $49 million or negative $0.18 per diluted share compared with a net loss of $14 million or negative $0.05 per diluted share in 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Kinder Morgan’s board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.2625 per share for the second quarter ($1.05 annualized), payable on August 17, 2020, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2020. This dividend represents a 5 percent increase over the second quarter 2019. KMI is reporting a second quarter net loss attributable to KMI of $637 million, compared to net income attributable to KMI of $518 million in the second quarter of 2019; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,001 million, an 11 percent decrease from the second quarter of 2019. The net loss was primarily due to a $1,000 million non-cash impairment of goodwill associated with KMI’s natural gas non-FERC regulated midstream business driven by the recent sharp decline in natural gas production affecting a number of our assets. Without that impairment, net income for the quarter would have been $363 million.

Press Release - Shell Midstream Partners announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.4600 per limited partner unit for the second quarter of 2020. This represents an increase of 7.0 percent over the distribution paid with respect to the second quarter of 2019. The distribution will be paid August 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as of August 4, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were in the green, buoyed by hopes of a new COVID-19 stimulus package. Upbeat earnings lifted European equities, while Asian shares mostly closed lower as escalating U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment. The dollar index hit four-month lows, which helped gold extend its rally. Intel, T-Mobile US and Mattel are expected to report their earnings after markets close. U.S. weekly jobless claims came in at 1.416 million for last week. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipated 1.3 million.

