Crude Falls on Build in U.S. Inventories, Saudi Output Recovery

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are flat in the pre-market awaiting more directional cues as both broader index futures as well as oil prices flatten in the pre-market. Stocks had been higher on comments from Trump that a trade deal with China could happen sooner than anticipated as well as news that China is buying more US agricultural products; however, momentum stalled after a whistleblower complaint against the President was released. Corporate news in the energy sector remains thin.

WTI and Brent prices are little changed this morning but under pressure for the week as the market appears to be moving towards a realization that major Saudi Aramco issues will be resolved sooner rather than later as news agencies report that Saudi oil production levels are up to or over 8M bpd. A surprised build in US oil inventories as reported yesterday by the EIA also weighed on sentiment.

Natural gas futures rose moderately with the October contract expiring today and ahead of storage data that is expected to show a much larger build than the 5 year average.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Chevron has opted to continue negotiations with Thailand rather than seek arbitration to resolve a dispute over who should pay for removing offshore oil and gas platforms. Thailand wants Chevron to pay the full decommissioning costs for infrastructure at the Erawan gas field, which it is due to hand over to Thai state oil firm PTT Exploration and Production Pcl in April 2022 when its concessions expire. Those costs have been estimated by one local newspaper at up to $2.5 billion.

Reuters - Chevron might have to pay penalties for carbon emissions from its huge Gorgon LNG plant off Western Australia after running into delays starting one of the world's biggest carbon capture and storage projects.

Reuters - ExxonMobil has sold two Russian Sokol crude cargoes loading in November at lower premiums of around $6.9 a barrel to Dubai quotes. The company offered three Sokol crude cargoes to load over Nov. 2-6, Nov. 8-12 and Nov. 28 - Dec. 2 via a tender, and two of the three cargoes were sold.

Reuters - Papua New Guinea will press for better terms from ExxonMobil on its P'nyang gas project than the government secured in a recent agreement with Total for its Papua LNG project.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras launched a voluntary redundancy program. This is the third buyout for employees launched by Petrobras, as the company is known, this year.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Callon Petroleum posted Investor Materials to the Company's website in connection with its pending all-stock acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas. The Investor Materials detail the benefits of the combined company, which will enable Callon to accelerate its free cash flow, capital efficiency and deleveraging goals through an optimized model of large-scale development.

Reuters - ConocoPhillips said it awarded a major contract for its Barossa gas export pipeline project to Allseas Marine Contractors Australia Pty Ltd. The project in northern Australia is in the front-end engineering design phase, it said in a statement, without giving any financial details of the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract to Allseas.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Clarke Inc. announced that it has acquired ownership of, and control over, 202,800 common shares of Trican Well Service, increasing Clarke's holdings, together with certain parties with whom it is deemed to be a joint actor, to 34,672,400 common shares representing 12.12% of the outstanding Trican Shares.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Enterprise Products Partnersannounced that their respective affiliates have executed long-term contracts that support construction of Enterprise’s second propane dehydrogenation plant. PDH 2 will have the capacity to consume up to 35,000 barrels per day of propane and produce up to 1.65 billion pounds per year of polymer grade propylene. PDH 2 will be located at Enterprise’s complex in the Mont Belvieu, Texas area. The facility is scheduled to begin service in the first half of 2023.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Major U.S. stock index futures rose on fresh hopes of a quicker resolution on the Sino-U.S. trade dispute. European shares were higher, buoyed by gains in technology stocks. Japanese shares edged up, tracking an upbeat Wall Street session, while Chinese stocks ended lower. The dollar pared losses against a basket of major currencies. Gold crawled higher as investors bought into the market following a sharp fall in the previous session. Saudi Arabia's moves to restore output quickly weighed on oil prices. Investors will also keep an eye on the final reading of gross domestic product.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

