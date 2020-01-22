Crude Falls on Bearish IEA Surplus Forecast

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, weighed down by further weakness in the crude complex while major equity futures pointed to fresh highs for the S&P 500 as investors digested China’s efforts to contain the coronavirus virus outbreak, while strong results from IBM and Netflix helped to boost earnings optimism. Earnings season for the space also continued to gain momentum with Baker Hughes reporting a 49.2% rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit, boosted by higher orders in its oilfield services unit.

WTI crude oil futures were down nearly 1% in early trading, slightly trailing Brent, pressured by a new bearish surplus forecast by IEA which outweighed concern over disruptions to Libya's crude output. The head of the IEA said he expects the market to be in surplus by 1 million bpd in the first half of this year. Libya's National Oil Corp on Monday declared force majeure on the loading of oil from two major oilfields after the latest development in a long-running military conflict. Unless oil facilities return to operation quickly, OPEC member Libya's crude output will be reduced to about 72,000 bpd from about 1.2 million bpd. The API and EIA inventory reports are delayed a day because of Monday’s holiday.

Natural gas futures are up nearly 1% so far this morning, rebounding after yesterday’s lackluster session which drove the front month settle yesterday at its lowest level since March 28th, 2016.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Incoming Chief Executive Bernard Looney plans to expand the BP's climate targets and is considering overhauling the structure of the oil and gas major in one of the biggest shake-ups in its 111-year history. Looney plans to adopt broader carbon emissions reduction goals that will likely include emissions from fuels and products sold to customers rather than just the far lower emissions from BP's own operations, according to four sources with knowledge of internal discussions with the new CEO.

Reuters - Petrobras said in a securities filing that it will price a secondary share offering on Feb. 5, through which development bank BNDES will seek to divest part of its stake in the oil company. The share offering could total 19.56 billion reais ($4.66 billion) consider Petrobras's closing share price as of January 21. The shares are expected to begin trading on Feb. 7 in Brazil, Petrobras said.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Petrobras has lost an appeal over 9 billion reais ($2.14 billion) of disputed taxes dating from 2011 and 2012, the company said on Tuesday, adding that it was still not changing how the taxes were classified on its balance sheet. In a securities filing, the firm said it will "take the appropriate judicial measures in its defense." The firm referred to its 2018 financial results, when the relevant disputed taxes were classified as "non-provisioned judicial processes." That category is generally reserved for cases where the company has only a remote chance of losing or where the complexity of the matter makes accurately estimating potential losses difficult. At the end of 2018, Petrobras estimated there were 11.568 billion reais of disputed taxes that fit into that category.

Reuters - Aramco Trading, the trading arm of oil giant Saudi Aramco, has sold a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to South Korea's S-Oil Corp, as the company looks to ramp up its LNG business, four industry sources said. The cargo is for delivery in early March and was traded on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, the sources said. The cargo was sold at around $4.40 to $4.60 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), two of the sources said, though this could not immediately be confirmed. Companies typically do not comment on spot deals.

EFG Hermes initiated coverage of Saudi Aramco at ‘Neutral’.

Press Release - ‘Metropolitan Region Amsterdam Electric’ (MRA-Electric) has awarded Europe’s largest concession contract for electric vehicles charging to Total. Under this agreement, Total will install and operate up to 20,000 new public charging points in the Netherlands, in the three provinces of North-Holland, Flevoland and Utrecht. This new contract intends to address the fast growing demand for public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points in the Netherlands.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - For the fourth quarter of 2019, EOG anticipates a net loss of $62.3 million on the mark-to-market of its financial commodity derivative contracts. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the net cash received for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts was $91.5 million. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, NYMEX West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil averaged $56.96 per barrel ($/Bbl), and NYMEX natural gas at Henry Hub averaged $2.49 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). EOG's actual realizations for crude oil and natural gas for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, differ from these NYMEX prices due to delivery location, quality and appropriate revenue adjustments. Market prices for natural gas liquids (NGLs) are influenced by crude oil prices and the composition of NGL production, including ethane, propane and butane, among others.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Obsidian Energy announced its year-end 2019 production numbers as well as the reconfirmation of its existing credit facility. Full year 2019 production was 26,900 boe/d, within our recent full year guidance range of 26,750 to 27,250 boe/d. Additionally, production in the fourth quarter of 2019 was approximately 26,600 boe/d, with an average December rate of approximately 28,000 boe/d – allowing the Company to enter 2020 with operating momentum. As previously disclosed, the Company has a reserve-based syndicated credit facility which is subject to a semi-annual borrowing base redetermination typically in May and November of each year. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company reached an agreement with its lenders whereby the underlying borrowing base of the syndicated credit facility and the amount available to be drawn under the syndicated credit facility remain at $550 million and $460 million, respectively. Under the Agreement, the Company had, among other things, a reconfirmation date scheduled for January 20, 2020, whereby the commencement of the term-out period may have been accelerated on January 30, 2020. The syndicate lenders have advised they are not terming out the facility and the borrowing base remains unchanged. Also, under the Agreement, a borrowing base redetermination is scheduled for February 28, 2020 when the revolving period is scheduled to end unless extended with the consent of the lenders. If the facility is not extended on or prior to February 28, 2020, the Company would not be allowed to further draw on the syndicated credit facility and the amount outstanding would be due on November 30, 2020. As at December 31, 2019, the Company had $399 million drawn on the syndicated credit facility compared to $404 million at September 30, 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced results for the fourth quarter and total year 2019. The company reported revenue for the quarter was $6,347 million, an increase of $465 million, or 8%, sequentially. On a GAAP basis, operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $331 million. Operating income increased $34 million sequentially and decreased $51 million year-over-year. Total segment operating income was $665 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 25% sequentially and up 9% year-over-year. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $546 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.07. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.27.

Johnson Rice & Company terminated coverage of McDermott International.

Press Release - PGS ASA announced on 21 January 2020 that the bookbuilding for the Private Placement has been successfully completed, raising gross proceeds of NOK 849,999,960 (corresponding to approximately USD 95 million based on a currency exchange rate of USD/NOK 8.9477), through the allocation of 48,627,000 new shares in the Company, each at a subscription price of NOK 17.48 per New Share. The Private Placement was substantially oversubscribed.

REFINERS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - PBF Energy cut gasoline production by a third at its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, oil refinery late last week to increase the supply of gasoil it can sell, two sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday. Production on the 68,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) has been cut to about 45,000 bpd to make available more gasoil to take advantage of better margins for the FCCU feedstock, the sources said. PBF did not reply to a request for comment.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Holly Energy Partners announced that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Holly Energy Finance Corp., have finalized the terms of their previously announced offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.0% senior notes due 2028 in a private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended to eligible purchasers. The 2028 Notes will be issued at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof. The 2028 Notes will initially be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Partnership’s existing wholly owned subsidiaries (other than Holly Energy Finance Corp. and certain immaterial subsidiaries). The Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with borrowings under its revolving credit agreement, to fund the previously announced conditional redemption of all of the Issuers’ currently outstanding 6.0% senior notes due 2024 and pay related expenses. The Offering is expected to close on February 4, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

MARKET COMMENTARY

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Futures touched a record high and world stocks rose as China’s response to containing coronavirus outbreak abated investors’ panic. The euro weakened against the dollar, ahead of ECB meeting. Gold prices pared losses. Oil fell, after International Energy Agency forecast market surplus of one million barrels per day in H1 2020. Texas Instruments is scheduled to report quarterly earnings post market close.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.