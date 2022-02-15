Crude Falls, Ending 4-Day Winning Streak as Russia Declares Initial Troop Withdrawal

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex but supported by strength in the major equity futures which surged on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between the Russia and Ukraine and ahead of key inflation data investors will look to for clues on the path of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures dropped over 2.5% in early trading, ending their four-day winning streak after Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, a move that appeared to de-escalate tension between Moscow and the West. It was not however clear how many units were being withdrawn and by what distance, after a build-up of an estimated 130,000 Russian troops. Investors are also continuing to monitor the talks between the United States and Iran on reviving Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, which could potentially allow for higher Iranian oil exports. Investors will be looking to the latest weekly inventory reports as the next major catalyst. The reports are expected to show another drop in U.S. crude stocks which would underline tight supply and demand balance.

Natural gas extended yesterday’s rally into this morning’s session, continuing to driven by forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and as LNG exports near record highs.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Union officials agreed to schedule a membership vote on a contract offer that could end a nearly 10-month worker lockout at an ExxonMobil refinery in southeast Texas, a union official said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP may halt production at its East Azeri oil platform near Azerbaijan's Caspian coast for maintenance in the summer this year, the Interfax news agency cited Azerbaijan's state energy firm as saying on Tuesday.

Saipem said it would submit an updated strategic plan for approval by the board on March 15. The company, controlled by Eni and state lender CDP, said it would present guidelines for the review of the plan with some financial results on Feb. 24.

Eni and the University of Milano-Bicocca signed a Joint Research Agreement in the presence of Rector of the University of Milano-Bicocca Giovanna Iannantuoni, Eni Chairman of the Board Lucia Calvosa and Eni Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi. The five years long agreement intends to launch a strategic collaboration on research projects of common interest, in areas related to the energy transition and for which the University is recognised as a centre of excellence.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has given Equinor consent for exploration drilling in production licence 532 in the Norwegian Sea.

Petrobras informed that a majority of votes favorable to Petrobras was formed in the judgment of that discusses the methodology for calculating the "Remuneração Mínima Por Nível e Regime" (RMNR) supplement at the First Panel of the Federal Supreme Court.

Petrobras is closely monitoring the tense situation in Ukraine, its CEO told Reuters.

Raizen SA posted a quarterly adjusted net income of 1.219 billion reais ($233.75 million) late on Monday, up 218% year-on-year, driven by a strong performance on its renewables business. The company is a joint venture between Shell and Cosan SA.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

RBC downgraded Suncor Energy to Sector Perform from Outperform.

U.S. E&PS

Continental Resources reported net income of $742.7 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. In fourth quarter 2021, typically excluded items in aggregate represented ($91.6) million, or ($0.25) per diluted share, of Continental's reported net income. Adjusted net income for fourth quarter 2021 was $651.0 million, or $1.79 per diluted share (non-GAAP). Net cash provided by operating activities for fourth quarter 2021 was $1.25 billion and EBITDAX was $1.39 billion (non-GAAP).

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

McDermott International has been awarded its largest ever renewable energy contract from TenneT for the BorWin6 980MW High-Voltage, Direct Current (HVDC) project. Through a consortium with Global Energy Interconnection Research Institute Co., Ltd. and C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd. (GEIRI / C-EPRI), McDermott will provide engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services.

USA Compression Partners, LP announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2021. Total revenues were $159.9 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $158.4 million for the fourth quarter 2020. Net income was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Ardmore Shipping reported a net loss of $8.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, or $0.25 loss per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $19.5 million, or $0.59 loss per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. It also reported Adjusted EBITDA, which includes unrealized losses on derivatives and amortization of drydock expenditure, of $5.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

TC Energy announced net income attributable to common shares for fourth quarter 2021 of $1.1 billion or $1.14 per share compared to net income of $1.1 billion or $1.20 per share for the same period in 2020. Comparable earnings for fourth quarter 2021 were $1.0 billion or $1.06 per common share compared to $1.1 billion or $1.15 per common share in 2020. TC Energy's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, equivalent to $3.60 per common share on an annualized basis, an increase of 3.4 per cent.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures and European shares jumped, and the euro rebounded after reports that some Russian troops in areas near Ukraine have started returning to their bases. Potential de-escalation of tension between Moscow and the West pushed oil and gold prices lower. Meanwhile, in Asian equity markets, Japan's Nikkei ended lower, weighed down by worries over aggressive U.S. rate hikes, while China stocks closed higher, with healthcare and new energy firms leading gains. Data on producer prices and earnings from ViacomCBS, Akamai Technologies and Devon Energy will be in investors’ watch.

