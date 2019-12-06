Crude Falls as Traders Await OPEC Output Decision Details

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed start, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities while broader equity futures extended gains following a better than expected November jobs report which showed nonfarm payrolls surged 266k relative to expectations of 187k, the most in 10 months. Market participants will be keeping a close eye on any new developments out of Vienna as OPEC and its allies wrap up their bi-annual meeting today.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic dipped in morning trading but are on track for a weekly gain as OPEC+ seek to ratify an agreement for more output cuts in early 2020 to avert oversupply as economic growth stagnates amid the U.S.-China trade war. The cuts next year, which are expected to last until March, will expand the existing agreement by an extra 500,000 barrels per day reduction, through tighter compliance and some adjustments. OPEC is likely to shoulder 340,000 bpd in fresh cuts and non-OPEC producers an extra 160,000 bpd, one source said on Friday. Delegates said the next OPEC Ministerial Meetings are now scheduled for March 5th and 6th.

Natural gas futures are off ~1.5% on forecasts for less cold next week than previously expected despite an outlook calling for chillier weather and more heating demand in late December.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell announced the pounds sterling and euro equivalent dividend payments in respect of the third quarter 2019 interim dividend, which was announced on October 31, 2019 at US$0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share.

U.S. E&PS

Barclays downgraded Centennial Resource Development to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight.’

Press Release - Cimarex Energy announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2020, to stockholders of record on February 14, 2020.

MKM Partners started coverage of ConocoPhillips at ‘Buy.’

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Earthstone Energy sees FY 2019 average daily production of 11,250 BOE/D-12,250 BOE/D.

Montage Resources upgraded to ‘Sector Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’ at Scotiabank.

Range Resources downgraded to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’ at Scotiabank.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - W&T Offshore announced that the Company has recently added new West Texas Intermediate crude oil hedge positions for the period from June 2020 through December 2020.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Canacol Energy announced that it has declared a dividend of CAD$.052 per share, payable on December 30, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2019. The ex-dividend date for all shareholders is December 13, 2019. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Barclays downgraded Encana to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight.’

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Tourmaline Oil announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.12 per common share. The dividend will be payable December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for November 2019 was 1,096, down 34 from the 1,130 counted in October 2019, and up 105 from the 991 counted in November 2018. The international offshore rig count for November 2019 was 247, up 5 from the 242 counted in October 2019, and up 41 from the 206 counted in November 2018.s

Press Release - Hi-Crush announced that Ms. Laura C. Fulton, Chief Financial Officer, will resign as Chief Financial Officer and principal financial and accounting officer of the Company effective December 31, 2019 to pursue another career opportunity. Mr. Phil McCormick, Vice President of Finance has been appointed by the Board of Directors to the role of Chief Financial Officer and principal financial and accounting officer effective January 1, 2020.

Press Release - McDermott International with its partners, Chiyoda International Corporation and Zachry Group, announced that Train 2 of the Freeport LNG project on Quintana Island in Freeport, Texas, has begun producing liquefied natural gas (LNG). This significant project achievement is a precursor to first cargo.

Jefferies downgraded Petrofac to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy.’

Jefferies downgraded TechnipFMC PLC to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy.’

REFINERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - PBF Energy announced that Karen B. Davis has been elected as an independent director effective January 1, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced a $1.2 billion capital expenditure program for 2020. Approximately $1.1 billion of total capital expenditures will be for organic growth initiatives, with the remaining invested in sustaining capital projects.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - SunCoke Energy announced that Martha Z. Carnes has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, mirroring European and most Asian shares, after U.S. President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were "moving right along". The dollar index traded near one one-month low. Gold prices dipped as risk appetite improved. Oil prices slipped, as investors awaited the outcome of an OPEC meeting. U.S. jobs data is due later in the day.

