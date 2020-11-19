Crude Falls as Surging Coronavirus Cases Weigh on Demand Expectations

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower, alongside weaker broader index futures and declining oil prices. Futures pointed to a lower open on wall street as the near-term focus continues to point towards rising COVID-19 infections, and the potential impacts on social, health and economic levels.

Oil prices dipped on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases and tighter pandemic restrictions around the world weighed on fuel demand expectations and dragged down global equities. Adding to pressure on prices, a strengthening dollar. The Brent price contango, a market structure in which near-month barrels are cheaper than those in later months, implying current oversupply, was at its shallowest in more than four months. This suggests concerns about a glut are easing. "Investors are also booking profits from the recent rally before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday later this month," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Co.

Natural gas futures followed oil prices lower this morning, which follows gains yesterday and despite cooler near-term weather. Inventory data due out later this morning is calling for a build of 15 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP sold stakes of two blocks at Brazil's prolific deep-water region known as the pre-salt to Brazilian oil producer Petro Rio S.A., Reuters reported.

Transocean announced that Petrobras has exercised a 680-day preexisting, fixed price option for the Deepwater Corcovado, and a 815-day preexisting, fixed price option for the Deepwater Mykonos. Together these contract extensions add approximately $297 million to Transocean’s industry leading backlog.

Oil Search said on Thursday its stalled plan to expand gas output in Papua New Guinea would now focus on the Papua LNG project, led by Total SA, in a change of tack following political ructions in Papua New Guinea.

Libya's National Oil Corporation and France's Total discussed NOC's efforts to raise production capacity and increase production rates to the highest levels, as well as expanding investments of the French company in Libya as the OPEC member’s oil industry recovers, Reuters reported.

U.S. E&PS

Ovintiv announced that Meg A. Gentle has been named as an independent member of its board of directors, effective December 16, 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Tidewater announced that the Company’s consent solicitation of the holders of its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 successfully received the consent of the Holders of a majority of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes on November 17, 2020.

DRILLERS

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were lower, mirroring global equities, as investors feared another round of shutdowns due to surging coronavirus cases in the United States. The dollar strengthened as concerns about rising COVID-19 infection numbers and risks to the fragile global economic recovery outweighed optimism about potential vaccines, while gold prices were down. Jobless claims totaled 742,000 for the week, ahead of the 710,000 estimate from economists surveyed by Dow Jones, according to the Labor Department.

