Crude Falls as Surge in Coronavirus Cases Prompts Renewed Lockdowns

Energy stocks are set to take a breather this morning following last week’s rally, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which slid from record levels on worries of rising COVID-19 cases while investors wait for additional fiscal aid information from government.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic traded lower after both posted 9-month closing highs on Friday following the OPEC+ decision to raise output by 500K bpd in January and address possible increases 500K bpd on a month-by-month basis. OPEC delegates said the next OPEC+ Ministerial meeting will take place January 4th. Meanwhile, prices declined as a continued surge in coronavirus cases globally forced a series of renewed lockdowns, including strict new measures in Southern California. Both benchmarks gained for a fifth consecutive week last week.

Natural gas is down ~7% this morning as Euro and GFS models both turn warmer for the coming two weeks. The 2021 strip is down to $2.51, the lowest it's been since April.

On 27 October 2020, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the third quarter 2020 would be US$0.0525 per ordinary share (US$0.315 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 18 December 2020 to shareholders on the share register on 6 November 2020.

(Reuters) – Engine No. 1 LLC, an investment firm newly launched by hedge fund industry veteran Chris James, on Monday asked Exxon Mobil to focus more on investments in clean energy and plans to nominate four directors to the oil major's board. Engine No. 1 said it has the backing of pension investor California State Teachers' Retirement System (Calsters), which has a stake valued over $300 million in the Irving, Texas-based Exxon.

Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded Chevron to Hold from Buy.

Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco has raised the January price for its Arab light crude to Asia to $0.30 a barrel over Oman/Dubai crude, up $0.80 from December, Reuters reported.

Petroleo Brasileiro said in a filing on Monday its board of directors has approved a new round of binding offers for its Urucu field, part of the company's divestment program, Reuters reported.

Petroleo Brasileiro has abandoned a plan to upgrade its Monteiro Lobato gas-processing plant in Caraguatatuba, Sao Paulo state, because it was no longer worthwhile, Reuters reported.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol to Underweight from Equal Weight.

Redburn downgraded Repsol to Neutral from Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Shell to Buy from Hold.

Cimarex Energy announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $20.3125 per share on its 8⅛ percent Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on January 1, 2021, and is for the period beginning on October 16, 2020 and ending on January 15, 2021.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Continental Resources to Hold from Sell.

Buyout group EQT is selling facilities manager Apleona, a former unit of industrial services group Bilfinger, to private equity firm PAI Partners for about 1.6 billion euros ($1.94 billion), Reuters reported.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Marathon Oil to Buy from Hold.

MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum to Neutral from Buy.

Calfrac Well Services is announcing its 2021 capital program of approximately $55.0 million, which consists primarily of maintenance capital expenditures.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Halliburton and Whitecap Resources to Buy from Hold.

KBR announced the successful startup of Sinochem Quanzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd.'s (Sinochem Quanzhou) 1,000 KTA ethylene plant in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China. The ethylene plant is part of Sinochem Quanzhou's grassroots integrated refining and petrochemical complex.

Parex Resources announced that Mr. Dave Taylor has elected to retire from the Company under its normal course retirement policy, coincident with his 65th birthday, as of the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders in May 2021. In connection with Mr. Taylor’s retirement the Board carried out a thorough executive search process that considered the nature of the assets, operations and financial strength of the Company, the challenges and opportunities facing the oil and gas industry in the coming decade, and the significant strengths of the existing leadership team. Based on those considerations, Parex is pleased to announce that Mr. Imad Mohsen will be joining the Company as President and CEO with an anticipated start date of February 1, 2021.

SEACOR Holdings announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of American Industrial Partners, to take the company private. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $1 billion, including net debt. Under the terms of the agreement, AIP will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of SEACOR for $41.50 per share in cash. This per share purchase price represents a premium of approximately 14% to the Company’s closing stock price on December 4, 2020, the last trading day prior to today’s announcement, and a premium of approximately 31% over the 90-calendar day volume weighted average price. The agreement was approved by SEACOR’s board of directors and they recommend that SEACOR stockholders tender their shares in the offer. Following the closing of the transaction, Charles Fabrikant will step down from his executive positions and Eric Fabrikant, SEACOR’s current Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Superior Energy Services announced that it has advanced its previously announced financial restructuring by commencing voluntary cases under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to implement a proposed “pre-packaged” Plan of Reorganization.

Wells Fargo downgraded Transocean to Underweight from Equal Weight.

Credit Suisse downgraded Inter Pipeline to Underperform from Neutral.

Firefighters were battling a fire on Saturday morning at the Magellan Midstream Partners petroleum storage tank farm in Corpus Christi, Texas, Reuters reported.

U.S. stock futures fell on Monday following a record-setting session as Wall Street traders worried about rising coronavirus cases and searched for clues on additional fiscal aid. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 112 points, or 0.4%. The move implied an opening loss of more than 100 points. S&P 500 futures lost 0.4%. Nasdaq-100 futures fell slightly.

