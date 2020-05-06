Crude Falls as Supply Glut Persists

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are higher in the pre-market, mirroring broader U.S. stock futures following two positive sessions in the equity markets. A handful of producers and oilfield services continued to report earnings results today with losses continuing to exceed the consensus.

Oil prices are paring recent strength on Russian comments that oil producers can increase output quite quickly if needed although early price upside came on news that Russian production has been on a sharp decline and supported by comments from Plains All American that they see close to 1 million bpd of Permian output being shut-in this month. The easing of lockdowns should lead to a recovery in global oil demand, but in a reminder that a supply glut persists, the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 8.4 million barrels last week, more than analysts expected. Profit taking after more than doubling in the past five sessions is also a factor for oil prices today.

Natural gas prices are down nearly 4% on profit-taking after yesterday saw the highest close since mid-January.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Imperial announced the appointment of S.P. (Simon) Younger as Senior Vice President, Upstream, effective June 1, 2020. Mr. Younger, currently Vice President, Production, Imperial, succeeds J.R. (John) Whelan, who has been appointed Vice President, Global Heavy Oil, ExxonMobil Upstream Oil and Gas.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Suncor Energy reported first quarter 2020 results. Funds from operations were $1.001 billion ($0.66 per common share) in the first quarter of 2020, and were impacted by a net first‑in, first‑out (FIFO) inventory valuation loss of $446 million after‑tax on the declining value of refinery feedstock costs, compared to $2.585 billion ($1.64 per common share) in the prior year quarter. Cash flow provided by operating activities, which includes changes in non‑cash working capital, was $1.384 billion ($0.91 per common share) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.548 billion ($0.98 per common share) in the prior year quarter. The company had an operating loss of $309 million ($0.20 per common share) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to operating earnings of $1.209 billion ($0.77 per common share) in the prior year quarter, with the first quarter of 2020 impacted by a net FIFO inventory valuation loss of $446 million after‑tax on the declining value of refinery feedstock costs. The company had a net loss of $3.525 billion ($2.31 per common share) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to net earnings of $1.470 billion ($0.93 per common share) in the prior year quarter. The net loss for the first quarter of 2020 included $1.798 billion of non‑cash after‑tax asset impairment charges, a $1.021 billion unrealized after‑tax foreign exchange loss on the revaluation of U.S. dollar denominated debt and a $397 million after‑tax hydrocarbon inventory write‑down to net realizable value. The company repurchased $307 million of its common shares in the first quarter of 2020. Given the current business environment and aligned with our disciplined capital allocation strategy, share repurchases have been suspended and the company has elected to not renew its normal course issuer bid (NCIB). Subsequent to the end of the quarter, and in order to maintain the financial health and resiliency of the company, Suncor’s Board of Directors approved a reduction in the company’s quarterly dividend to $0.21 per common share from $0.465 per common share. This dividend will be payable on June 25, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2020.

U.S. E&PS

TD Securities downgraded Centennial Resource Development to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Hold’.

Citi upgraded Concho Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Devon Energy reported financial and operational results for the first quarter 2020. Devon’s operating cash flow from continuing operations totaled $529 million in the first quarter, a 21 percent increase compared to the same period a year ago. This level of cash flow funded all capital requirements and generated $104 million of free cash flow in the quarter. The company reported a net loss of $1.8 billion, or $4.82 per diluted share in the first quarter. The quarterly loss was attributable to $2.8 billion of non-cash impairment charges due to asset evaluations associated with current business conditions. Adjusting for this charge and other items analysts typically exclude from estimates, Devon’s core earnings were $48 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. Devon’s financial position continues to remain exceptionally strong with excellent liquidity and low leverage. The company exited the first quarter with $1.7 billion of cash (inclusive of restricted cash) and an undrawn credit facility of $3 billion. At the end of the quarter, Devon had an outstanding debt balance of $4.3 billion with no outstanding debt maturities occurring until late 2025. Further enhancing liquidity was the company’s amended Barnett Shale purchase and sale agreement. Under the revised terms announced last month, Devon has agreed to sell its Barnett Shale assets for up to $830 million of total proceeds, consisting of $570 million in cash at closing and contingent payments of up to $260 million. As part of the amendment, Devon received an increased deposit of $170 million, and the scheduled closing date for the transaction was extended from April 15, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020. Devon’s financial strength is also enhanced by its attractive hedge position, where approximately 90 percent of expected oil production is protected for the remainder of 2020. These contracts, based off the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil benchmark, provide an average protected floor price of $42 per barrel. The company invested $38 million to repurchase 2.2 million shares of its common stock in the first quarter. Devon has suspended its share repurchase program to preserve liquidity in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Occidental Petroleum announced a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2020 of $2.2 billion, or $2.49 per diluted share, and an adjusted loss attributable to common stockholders of $467 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. First quarter pre-tax items affecting comparability included approximately $1.4 billion of goodwill impairment charges and equity investment losses mainly related to an equity investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES), $670 million mark-to-market loss on interest rate swaps, $580 million of impairment and related charges on domestic and international oil and gas properties and $150 million of Anadarko acquisition-related transaction costs, partially offset by $1.0 billion of mark-to-market gains on crude oil hedges. “As the world battles this pandemic, we are focused on preserving the health and safety of our employees and contractors while taking aggressive action to ensure our long-term financial stability. We have identified an additional $1.2 billion in operating and corporate cost savings and reduced our full-year capital budget to between $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, while protecting the integrity of our assets,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub. “Our leadership as a low-cost operator, track record of operational excellence and portfolio of worldclass assets are competitive advantages that position us for success when market conditions eventually improve.”

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Crescent Point Energy announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Adjusted funds flow totaled $309.5 million during first quarter 2020, or $0.59 per share diluted, driven by a strong operating netback of $22.41 per boe. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Crescent Point's development capital expenditures totaled $320.1 million. The Company's first quarter capital expenditures represent close to half of its revised annual budget. As a result of the recent shift in its capital program, Crescent Point expects to incur its remaining capital expenditures primarily during fourth quarter 2020. The majority of this capital is discretionary and will depend on commodity prices, providing additional flexibility. Due to a significant decrease in the independent engineers' price forecast resulting from current concerns over global demand and supply for oil, Crescent Point incurred a non-cash impairment charge of $3.56 billion ($2.65 billion after-tax), driving a net loss of $2.32 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This impairment charge does not impact the Company's adjusted funds flow or its credit capacity, and is reversible in future periods should there be indications of change in value, including higher forecast commodity prices. Subsequent to first quarter, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0025 per share payable on July 2, 2020.

Press Release - Crescent Point Energy announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of CDN $0.0025 per share to be paid on July 2, 2020 for shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.

Stifel Canada upgraded MEG Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - NuVista Energy announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and provide an update on our future business plans in response to volatile and low oil and liquids pricing induced by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and the disputes between major oil producing countries. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, NuVista: Produced 52,080 Boe/d, matching well with the midpoint of our prior guidance range of 50,000 – 54,000 Boe/d and 19% higher than the same period in 2019; Achieved adjusted funds flow of $50.9 million ($0.23/share, basic); Achieved adjusted funds flow netback of $10.73/Boe; Executed a successful first quarter capital expenditure program of $129 million including the drilling of 18 (18.0 net) wells in our condensate rich Wapiti Montney play. 15 wells were completed during the quarter and 15 were turned in line during and shortly after the quarter. Due to excellent execution and continuous improvement, this program was completed approximately 10% under budget; Realized operating expenses of $10.17/Boe; and Achieved net G&A expenses of $0.87/Boe, continuing our long term trend of improvement in this area with a reduction of 19% compared to the same period in 2019.

Press Release - Obsidian Energy announced its first quarter 2020 financial and operational results. Net Loss was $746 million during the first quarter of 2020 and was due to $763 million of non-cash, property, plant and equipment (PP&E) impairments resulting from lower forecasted commodity prices. Impairment losses related to PP&E may be reversed in future periods if commodity prices forecasts improve. FFO in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $37 million ($0.51 per share) compared to $54 million ($0.74 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $36 million ($0.50 per share) for the first quarter of 2019. The decline from the fourth quarter of 2019 is due to lower crude oil prices, specifically in March, as a result of the impact on demand from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as transaction expenses associated with execution of the credit facility, noteholder and amended Calgary lease agreements. Average production was 27,092 boe/d compared to 26,639 boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 27,651 boe/d in the first quarter of 2019. The Company continued to progress on our Cardium development program and brought five of ten wells drilled in the quarter on production by the end of March. See below for a detailed breakdown on the production components. Capital expenditures, excluding decommissioning liabilities, totaled $41 million, which included drilling ten development wells in Willesden Green and various optimization activities. Operating costs were $12.04 per boe in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $13.49 per boe in the first quarter of 2019. The Company continued to drive costs down across several categories which resulted in efficiencies and the lower result. This was partially offset by the impact of extreme cold weather across Alberta in January, which resulted in increased power and repair and maintenance costs. General and administrative costs were $1.63 per boe in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.01 per boe in the first quarter of 2019. The Company has been successful on a number of cost reductions initiatives throughout 2019 which are being realized in 2020. Net Debt totaled $517 million, including $407 million drawn on our syndicated credit facility and $67 million of senior notes. In March 2020, the Company executed final agreements resulting in the renewal of our syndicated credit facility, amendments to our senior notes and renewed terms on our Calgary office lease.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Seven Generations Energy reported director election voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2020. All of the proposed nominees were elected to serve as directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. As previously announced, director Dale Hohm did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. Mr. Hohm played a key role in the evolution of Seven Generations and the company thanks him for his many contributions and years of service.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Surge Energy announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ending March 31st, 2020. The company reported Q1 total oil, natural gas, and NGL revenue of $63.7 million versus $97.9 million, and quarterly loss per share of $1.85. Given the unprecedented circumstances facing world crude oil markets, together with management's aforementioned production curtailments, on April 14th the Company suspended its previously announced 2020 guidance and capital program of $98.5 million. Surge's remaining 2020 capital program will be re-guided as crude oil prices improve. In addition to the capital allocation decisions set forth above, in accordance with management's strategic plan the Company has continued to reduce net debt1 significantly from Q1/19 as compared to Q1/20 by more than $53 million, a decrease of over 12 percent. Furthermore, the Company has identified approximately $40 million of annualized operating and G&A cash reductions through temporary production curtailments, workforce optimizations and minimization or elimination of discretionary corporate costs. As a result of management's proactive capital allocation decisions, these cash reductions, combined with the suspension of the Company's dividend, are expected to result in aggregate annualized cost savings of approximately $73 million per year.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - TORC Oil & Gas announced financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Highlights in the first quarter of 2020 included the following: Achieved record quarterly production of 28,515 boepd, up from 28,378 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 28,267 boepd in the first quarter of 2019; Generated cash flow of $47.2 million relative to $74.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $76.1 million in the first quarter of 2019; Generated cash flow per share of $0.21 as compared to $0.33 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $0.35 per share in the first quarter of 2019; Successfully drilled 33 (28.2 net) wells spending $65 million; During the first quarter, TORC paid dividends of $16.7 million of which $1.7 million was paid under the share dividend program. The share dividend program was indefinitely suspended following the January dividend; Successfully closed a $3 million tuck-in acquisition in the Company's southeast Saskatchewan core area at quarter-end adding over 200 boepd (greater than 90% light oil), of high netback, low decline assets with a high quality light oil drilling inventory; Net income for the first quarter was negatively impacted by the severe economic dislocation that has led to a significant decrease to current and forecasted crude oil prices. This resulted in a non-cash accounting charge of $853 million to net book value. Revisions to forecasted crude oil prices could result in reversals or additional impairment charges impacting net income; At quarter end, the Company's net debt was $382.7 million with $309.3 million drawn on the Company's $500 million credit facility; and In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic. Global responses to combat the spread of COVID-19 have resulted in a sudden decline in economic activity and a significant decrease in global crude oil demand. In addition, global crude oil supply increased significantly due to a geopolitically driven crude oil price war. These events have resulted in an unprecedented decline in crude oil prices, creating an uncertain and volatile economic environment, adversely affecting the Company's operating results and financial position.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Calfrac Well Services announced that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday, each of the seven nominees proposed as a director and listed in its management information circular dated March 25, 2020 were elected as directors.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Fluor announced that the U.S. Army Europe’s 7th Army Training Command awarded the company the Logistics Support Services contract. The contract has a period of performance through May 2025. Fluor will provide logistical support to military units, both U.S. and coalition forces, to include dining facility and food services, tents, heaters, power generation equipment, material handling equipment, and other various services at sites throughout U.S. Army Garrisons Bavaria for training and operations.

Press Release - National Energy Services Reunited reported its financial results for the quarter March 31, 2020. The Company had net income for the first quarter of 2020 totaling $11.4 million as compared to a net income of $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the first quarter of 2020, fourth quarter of 2019, and first quarter of 2019, includes amortization expenses of $3.8 million, per quarter, associated with intangible assets acquired in the 2018 acquisitions of our two operating subsidiaries. Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2020 is $13.0 million and includes adjustments totaling $1.7 million mainly related to transaction costs associated with the forthcoming acquisition of Sahara Petroleum Services Company S.A.E in Egypt The Company reported $0.13 of diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.04 per share during the fourth quarter 2019 period. Adjusted Diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2020 is $0.15, compared to $0.17 per share during the first quarter of 2019 period.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Newpark Resources announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $164.6 million compared to $189.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $211.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $12.1 million, or ($0.14) per share, compared to net loss of $17.1 million, or ($0.19) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net income of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 results include the impact of the following: $0.7 million of pre-tax charges for write-downs of inventory in the Fluids Systems segment ($0.6 million after-tax); $0.7 million of pre-tax charges for severance costs ($0.6 million after-tax), including $0.5 million in the Fluids Systems segment and $0.2 million in the Corporate office; and $0.9 million pre-tax loss associated with the repurchase of a portion of our convertible notes in the open market ($0.7 million after-tax). During the first quarter of 2020, the company repurchased $14.5 million of its Convertible Notes due December 2021 in the open market for a total cost of $13.8 million. Despite purchasing the notes at a discount to par, the company recognized a $0.9 million loss on the extinguishment of debt from the non-cash write-off of $1.6 million of unamortized debt discount and issuance costs associated with the purchased notes. After giving effect to the repurchase, the company has $85.5 million of Convertible Notes outstanding.

Press Release - Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services business (EPS) has been awarded two three-year renewals in the UK, worth a combined total of more than US$100 million. Both awards come with options to extend beyond the initial term. The awards, gained under a competitive tender process with an International Oil Company, involve the provision of Duty Holder support services for an offshore support vessel, and Operations and Maintenance services for an oil and gas development project and gas terminal.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Smart Sand announced results for the first quarter 2020. Revenues were $47.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, flat compared to fourth quarter of 2019 revenues of $47.7 million and a decrease of 8% compared to first quarter of 2019 revenues of $51.8 million. Included in revenues were $1.3 million and $11.6 million of shortfall revenues for the first quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, respectively. Solid revenues in the first quarter 2020 were due to higher sales volumes partially offset by lower shortfall revenue compared to the prior periods, respectively. Net loss was $84 thousand, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $2.4 million, or $0.06 per basic share and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and net income of $4.0 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. Net loss in the current period was impacted by seasonal inventory costs as we depleted our winter inventory. Higher shortfall revenue in both of the prior periods attributed to the higher net income in each respective period.

DRILLERS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Dril-Quip announced that it was presented with a Spotlight on New Technology Award by the 2020 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) yesterday for its VXTe Vertical Subsea Tree System. The VXTe system eliminates the need for a tubing head spool and the requirement for orientations of the tubing hanger, saving time and equipment cost. Key aspects of the VXTe are a self-orienting stab sub, automatic space out of the tubing hanger and an isolated annulus flow with the annulus gate valve packaged inside the tubing hanger. This technology allows operators to run tubing hangers similarly to casing hangers, without the need for time-consuming orientation.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Nabors Industries reported first quarter 2020 operating revenues of $718 million compared to operating revenues of $714 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to Nabors common shareholders for the quarter was $395 million, or $56.72 per share, compared to a loss of $267 million, or $38.66 per share in the prior quarter. The first quarter's net loss included the impact of the Company's review for potential asset impairments. As a result of this review, the Company has impaired its remaining goodwill and intangibles, as well as certain fixed assets and other assets. After-tax charges in the first quarter totaled $260 million, or $36.86 per share. The fourth quarter's results included after-tax charges of $186 million, or $26.43 per share, related to impairments of fixed assets, goodwill, intangibles, and other assets. All per-share figures have been adjusted for the 1-for-50 reverse stock split which was effective on April 22, 2020.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Nabors Industries announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan under which shareholders will receive rights to purchase shares of a series of preferred shares. The Rights will expire on April 30, 2021. The rights plan was adopted specifically to restrict the ability of persons or groups to acquire more than 4.9% of the Company's common shares, U.S.$0.05 per share, thus protecting against a loss of Nabors' U.S. federal net loss carryforwards and other tax assets that may be used to reduce future U.S. federal income tax obligations. In addition, the rights plan will help ensure fair treatment of Nabors' shareholders in light of the significant drop in oil prices exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rights plan will reduce the likelihood that persons or groups will be able to gain control of Nabors without paying a control premium. The adoption of the rights plan, however, is not a response to any known effort to acquire control of the Company.

Press Release - RPC announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, revenues were $243.8 million, a decrease of 27.2 percent, compared with $334.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. Revenues decreased due to lower activity levels and pricing, and a smaller fleet of pressure pumping equipment compared to the first quarter of the prior year. Operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $218.7 million compared to operating loss of $2.2 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $13.2 million. Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $160.4 million, or $0.76 loss per share, compared to a net loss of $739 thousand, or $0.00 per share, in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $9.0 million, or $0.04 adjusted loss per share. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter of 2020 was negative $179.7 million, compared to EBITDA of $40.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $25.8 million.

REFINERS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Delek US Holdings announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Delek US reported first quarter 2020 net loss of $(314.4) million, or $(4.28) per diluted share, versus a net income of $149.3 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. On an adjusted basis, Delek US reported Adjusted net loss of $(128.0) million, or $(1.74) per share for the first quarter 2020. This compares to Adjusted net income of $129.4 million, or $1.64 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $(29.7) million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $244.1 million in the prior-year period. Delek US announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share. Shareholders of record on May 20, 2020 will receive this cash dividend payable on June 3, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Delek Logistics Partners announced its financial results for the first quarter 2020. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $27.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $19.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the first quarter 2019. Net cash from operating activities was $34.8 million in the first quarter 2020 compared to $27.0 million in the first quarter 2019. Distributable cash flow was $35.5 million in the first quarter 2020, compared to $29.8 million in the first quarter 2019. Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities as reported under U.S. GAAP to distributable cash flow is included in the financial tables attached to this release. For the first quarter 2020, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $48.7 million compared to $39.4 million in the first quarter 2019. Results improved on a year-over-year basis primarily due to a $3.6 million increase to income from equity method investments, as well as increased contributions from the Paline Pipeline, El Dorado and Gathering Assets. This was partially offset by lower West Texas gross margin on a year-over-year basis.

Press Release - Enable Midstream Partners announced financial and operating results for first quarter 2020. Net income attributable to limited partners was $112 million for first quarter 2020, a decrease of $10 million compared to $122 million for first quarter 2019. Net income attributable to common units was $103 million for first quarter 2020, a decrease of $10 million compared to $113 million for first quarter 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities was $200 million for first quarter 2020, a decrease of $15 million compared to $215 million for first quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $286 million for first quarter 2020, a decrease of $11 million compared to $297 million for first quarter 2019. Distributable cash flow (DCF) was $214 million for first quarter 2020, an increase of $6 million compared to $208 million for first quarter 2019. Enable’s net income for first quarter 2020 was impacted by non-cash impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill of $28 million, including a $16 million impairment to the carrying value of the partnership’s Atoka joint venture assets and a $12 million impairment to the fair value of the goodwill associated with the partnership’s Ark-La-Tex Basin reporting unit.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Enbridge held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. On a vote by ballot during the regular business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 11 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2020.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Enbridge has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share, payable on June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the March 1, 2020 dividend.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Gibson Energy announced the voting results for the election of directors at the Company’s virtual annual general meeting of shareholders that was held on May 5, 2020.

Press Release - Holly Energy Partners reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to HEP for the first quarter was $24.9 million ($0.24 per basic and diluted limited partner unit), compared to $51.2 million ($0.49 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in earnings is primarily due to a charge of $25.9 million related to the early redemption of our previously outstanding $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.0% senior notes, due in 2024. Excluding the loss on early extinguishment of debt, net income attributable to Holly Energy Partners for the first quarter would be $50.8 million ($0.48 per basic and diluted limited partner unit). Distributable cash flow was $70.7 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.2% compared to the first quarter of 2019. HEP declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.35 per unit on April 23, 2020, which represents a 48% reduction from the $0.67 per unit declared for the first quarter of 2019.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings reported first-quarter 2020 results and furnished updated 2020 guidance. Highlights include: Reported a net loss for the period of $2.8 billion including the impact of approximately $3.2 billion of non-cash goodwill and asset impairment charges as a result of the current environment; Delivered first-quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $795 million, which was ahead of expectations; Updated full-year 2020 guidance to reflect expected performance outlook during dynamic and uncertain market conditions; Reiterated previously reduced 2020 / 2021 expansion capital program of $1.55 billion.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Western Midstream Partners announced first-quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $(251.4) million, or a loss of $0.57 per common unit (diluted), with first-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA totaling $513.6 million, first-quarter Cash flows from operating activities totaling $393.3 million, and first-quarter 2020 Free cash flow totaling $214.6 million. The net loss includes $596.8 million of non-cash impairments of goodwill and long-lived assets primarily resulting from lower sustained commodity prices and forecasted in-basin producer activity reductions following the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus. In total, non-cash impairments reduced first-quarter 2020 net income by $1.34 per common unit (diluted). Recent Highlights: Gathered record Delaware Basin produced-water throughput of 717 MBbls/d for the first quarter, representing an 18-percent sequential-quarter increase; Achieved record Delaware oil throughput of 192 MBbls/d for the first quarter, representing a 14-percent sequential-quarter increase; Processed record Delaware and DJ Basin gas throughput of 2.8 Bcf/d for the first quarter, representing a 9-percent sequential-quarter increase; Commenced operations of Latham Train II at the DJ Basin complex and Loving ROTF Train III at the DBM oil system; Repurchased $100 million of Senior Notes due 2021 and 2022 for an aggregate price of $90.1 million via open-market repurchases.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose, as easing of coronavirus-driven restrictions by many countries improved investor appetite for riskier assets. A jump in healthcare stocks lifted most European indexes. China shares ended higher as trading resumed after a week-long holiday. In currencies, the euro resumed its fall, after a court decision challenging German participation in the euro zone's stimulus programme. The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies.

Hopes for a recovery in demand pushed oil prices higher and gold prices eased.

ADP national employment will be on tap for the day, along with after market earnings from MetLife, T-Mobile US and PayPal.

