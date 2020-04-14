Crude Falls as Supply Concerns Outweigh OPEC+ Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Market futures are indicating a higher opening as investors grew more optimistic about the coronavirus outlook while bracing for the start of the corporate earnings season. Within energy, several companies announced operational and financial updates. Chesapeake Energy will do a reverse stock split and Exxon raised $9.5 billion in new debt.

Oil prices are extending yesterday’s losses as the initial rally from the OPEC+ deal fizzled as traders realized that inventories will continue to rise and test storage levels. API data later today is expected to show another double digit inventory build. Also on the docket today, the Texas Railroad Commission has a virtual meeting to discuss the idea of prorationing production.

Natural gas futures are down nearly 2% extending yesterday’s losses on warmer temperatures in the Eastern US.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Reuters - Exxon Mobil raised $9.5 billion in new debt, with the largest U.S. oil producer seeking to bolster its finances while debt markets remain open to new deals. Exxon paid a lower price to borrow than it did in a similar debt deal almost four weeks ago, a sign of how investor confidence is gradually returning after a rout in energy prices and a stock market collapse fueled by the coronavirus outbreak. Nevertheless, borrowing costs for Exxon were still higher than prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Exxon raised $9.5 billion by selling five different bonds with a variety of durations ranging from five years to 31 years, up from $9 billion which it had originally planned to raise, indicating robust investor demand.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Borr Drilling Limited has received notices of early termination of contracts from Exxon Mobil for the rigs "Gerd" and "Groa" which are working in Nigeria under contracts originally committed until April 2021 and May 2021, respectively. The contracts for both rigs require 180 days notice for early termination. The Company is in discussions with Exxon Mobil with regards to planning the discontinuity of operations for both rigs following the early termination notices.

(Late Monday) Reuters - A leak in a pipeline that carries oil from U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities has halted production at two fields, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell said. Shell said it temporarily halted production on its 100,000-barrel-per-day deepwater Perdido production hub last Thursday, April 9, after a subsurface leak was discovered on Exxon's Hoover Offshore Oil Pipeline System (HOOPS). Production on Exxon's Hoover platform also was halted because of the leak, Exxon said. The HOOPS pipeline has been closed for repairs, a spokeswoman for Shell said. Exxon has notified government agencies and shippers and has responded to an onshore release of crude oil at a facility in Freeport, Texas, spokesman Todd Spitler said on Monday. "We anticipate resuming flow on the line in a timely manner once it is safe to do so," he said. Exxon did not say what caused the leak or how much production was affected.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Reuters - BP's 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery was operating normally on Monday afternoon, sources familiar with plant operations said. All units at the refinery including the 102,000 bpd coker were operating normally, the sources said. A report said the coker had decreased production.

Reuters - GCL Oil & Natural Gas has signed a framework agreement with Royal Dutch Shell to explore setting up a joint venture based in eastern China to market and trade liquefied natural gas (LNG), the privately owned Chinese company said on Tuesday. The proposed JV would secure LNG supplies from Shell and market the fuel to a receiving terminal which GCL is planning in Jiangsu province, GCL said in a statement.

(Late Monday) Reuters - A leak in a pipeline that carries oil from U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities has halted production at two fields, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell said. Shell said it temporarily halted production on its 100,000-barrel-per-day deepwater Perdido production hub last Thursday, April 9, after a subsurface leak was discovered on Exxon's Hoover Offshore Oil Pipeline System (HOOPS). Production on Exxon's Hoover platform also was halted because of the leak, Exxon said. The HOOPS pipeline has been closed for repairs, a spokeswoman for Shell said. Exxon has notified government agencies and shippers and has responded to an onshore release of crude oil at a facility in Freeport, Texas, spokesman Todd Spitler said on Monday. "We anticipate resuming flow on the line in a timely manner once it is safe to do so," he said. Exxon did not say what caused the leak or how much production was affected.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell has decided not to complete a deal on a Russian Arctic oil joint venture, Meretoyakha Neftegaz, it was expected to enter with Gazprom Neft, because of some "external" factors. Total resources at fields of Meretoyakha Neftegaz were valued by Gazprom Neft at 1.1 billion tonnes (over 8 billion barrels of oil). The decision has been taken against the background of falling global investments into energy projects over weak oil and gas demand and prices amid the global economic downturn, overproduction and the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Monday) Reuters - Pipeline operator Glass Mountain LLC is suing troubled oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy for allegedly defaulting on an oil transportation contract that had been renegotiated weeks earlier. The shale gas pioneer borrowed aggressively to buy and drill properties and began losing money as gas prices plummeted. U.S. natural gas futures traded at $1.73 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down from more than $13 in 2008. The suit, filed in an Oklahoma state court on April 3, seeks $48.8 million and expenses for breach of contract.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Chesapeake Energy announced that, at a special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 13, 2020, its shareholders voted to approve: (i) a proposal authorizing the Board of Directors of the Company to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio ranging from 1-for-50 (1:50) to 1-for-200 (1:200) and (ii) a proposal to reduce the total number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock as determined by a formula based on two-thirds of the reverse stock split ratio. Following the special meeting of shareholders, the Board of Directors approved a 1-for-200 reverse stock split. A Certificate of Amendment to the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation that gives effect to the reverse stock split and the authorized shares reduction has been filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State and will become effective at 5:00 p.m. Central Time on April 14, 2020. The Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the market open on April 15, 2020.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Lonestar Resources US reported financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Lonestar reported a net loss attributable to its common stockholders of $76.2 million during 4Q19 compared to a net income of $75.2 million during 4Q18. Excluding, on a tax-adjusted basis, certain items that the Company does not view as either recurring or indicative of its ongoing financial performance, Lonestar’s adjusted net loss for 4Q19 was $6.2 million. In particular, the largest items include a $25.3 million unrealized hedging loss on financial derivatives (‘mark-to-market’) and a $48.4 million impairment on oil and gas properties. Based on current market conditions, Lonestar has updated its 2020 guidance. Currently, Lonestar plans to spend a range of $80 to $85 million, a reduction of as much as 25% versus our prior guidance. This capital program will allow for the drilling of a range of 10 gross/ 8.5 net wells to 12 gross / 10.5 net wells and the completion of a range of 13 gross / 11.5 net wells. Based on this range of capital spending, Lonestar is issuing updated 2020 production guidance of 16,000 to 16,500 Boe/d, which is approximately 7% higher than 2019 volumes, at the mid-point. Current NYMEX futures strip indicates an average West Texas Intermediate oil price of $35.00 per barrel and an average Henry Hub gas price of approximately $2.00 for 2020. Based on these prices, in combination with the Company’s hedge position, Lonestar is issuing Adjusted EBITDAX guidance for 2020 of $125 to $130 million.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Matador Resources announced the results from its first six “Rodney Robinson” wells in the Antelope Ridge asset area and provided updates to its 2020 operational plan and hedging program. Key highlights of this release include the following: Rodney Robinson wells achieve Matador record 24-hour initial potential test results from all three formations tested and are expected to contribute 8 to 10% of Company’s total production for the remainder of 2020; Restructured 2020 oil hedges now cover 75 to 80% of anticipated oil production at $35 per barrel or above for remainder of 2020; and Recent actions taken by Matador should save or cause the Company to receive a sum approaching $340 million in 2020, as compared to its original 2020 estimates, including reductions of $250 million in capital expenditures for drilling, completing and equipping wells (“D/C/E capital expenditures”) and $40 million in operating expenses, in particular lease operating and general and administrative expenses.

KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated coverage of Talos Energy at ‘Overweight’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Monday) Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies announced a financial update in view of the significant impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse in oil and gas prices are having on drilling and completion activity, and demand for Forum’s products. Forum is taking a number of actions in response to the current market environment, including the following: Approved a financial plan that is expected to result in at least a $50 million reduction in SG&A expense on an annualized basis, including reductions in executive compensation. Expectation to record impairment charges for restructuring, severance, and non-cash charges for asset write downs of at least $30 million. Increased cash on hand to assure a strong liquidity position by drawing $55 million on its revolving credit facility during the first quarter of 2020, plus an additional $30 million subsequent to March 31, 2020. As the pandemic and significant decline in drilling and completion activity began to have an impact in the first quarter of 2020, Forum now expects revenue for the first quarter to be in the range of $180 to $185 million, an approximately 10 percent reduction from the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company also expects first quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow each to be approximately breakeven. The Company will incorporate its latest outlook on the market when it announces full first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2020 in May 2020.

Press Release - KBR announced that it has been awarded a $128 million contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) to provide key weather data services through the National Mesonet Program. Under this contract, KBR and its public and private partners will supply local weather data from more than 50,000 surface-based, mobile and aircraft-based weather observation platforms in the U.S. and globally to the National Mesonet Program—a central clearinghouse for non-federal weather data. This data plays a critical role in the nation's numerical weather forecasting and local monitoring infrastructure, and drastically improves weather prediction, severe weather watches and warnings, and emergency response for all regions of the country.

Cowen and Company upgraded National Oilwell Varco to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

Cowen and Company downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform.

Press Release - PGS expects to report Segment revenues for Q1 2020 of approximately $168 million. Contract revenues ended at $85 million. MultiClient pre-funding revenues were $41 million, from an investment of $68 million, while late sales were $34 million. “All our eight 3D vessels have been in full operation during Q1 2020. MultiClient revenues suffered from the low oil price and delay of sales and governmental processes as a result of Covid-19 and related preventive measures. We have during March seen delays in completion of some ongoing block award processes where specifically pre-funding on one of our ongoing MultiClient surveys is contingent on a final ratification which is delayed to Q2”, says President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen. PGS routinely releases information about 3D vessel utilization after the end of each quarter.

REFINERS

Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Underperform’.

Scotiabank downgraded PBF Energy to ‘Sector Underperform’ from ‘Sector Outperform’.

Press Release - Phillips 66 announced it will contribute $3 million to COVID-19 relief efforts across the United States and in the United Kingdom. Of this, $1 million will be directed to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund and $500,000 to the Houston Food Bank. The remaining funds will be distributed to frontline organizations that are responding to the pandemic within communities where Phillips 66 operates, providing essential support for first responders, food banks, health care and other critical organizations serving vulnerable populations.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Wells Fargo upgraded Delek Logistics Partners to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Underweight’.

(Late Monday) Press Release - DCP Midstream announced a 15% workforce reduction across its nine-state footprint. The company is providing severance packages, subsidized health coverage, and outplacement counseling for impacted employees. The senior executive team also unanimously elected to reduce their base salary and variable compensation by between 15% and 10%. The reduction in force, voluntary reductions in senior executive compensation, and other internal cost savings will result in $40 million of incremental retained cash flow. Additionally, DCP has identified $10 million of incremental sustaining capital reductions. These actions come three weeks after the company announced a 75% growth capital reduction, a 50% distribution reduction, and over $80 million in previously identified cost and sustaining capital savings. Since early February, DCP has created a total of over $900 million in expected retained cash flow to reduce leverage and strengthen its balance sheet. “Despite the significant cash preservation measures we have recently taken, the external environment continues to rapidly change, resulting in the extremely difficult decision to implement workforce reductions,” said Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and CEO of DCP. “We continue to prioritize safe and reliable operations, and a strong company culture, while positioning the company for long-term sustainability.”

Wells Fargo downgraded Enable Midstream Partners to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’.

Scotiabank initiated coverage of Magellan Midstream Partners at ‘Sector Outperform’.

Jefferies upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, and ONEOK to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Wells Fargo upgraded Phillips 66 Partners to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose after better-than-expected trade data from China and steps taken by some countries to restart their economy by easing coronavirus-related restrictions boosted sentiment, before the start of quarterly earnings. European shares were up and Asian equities ended in the green. The dollar index fell, while gold prices climbed to a 7-year high. Oil was down on demand worries.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.