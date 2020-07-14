Crude Falls as Rising Coronavirus Cases Prompt Demand Recovery Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, pressured by further weakness across the underlying commodities but supported by strength in the major equity futures which rebounded today as investors geared up for the start of earnings season led by the financials, looking for their expectations on the pace of the economic recovery in the 2H’20. Gains however were capped by more bearish COVID-19 headlines and escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

WTI crude oil futures dropped ~1.5% this morning, marginally trailing Brent, pressured by worries that new restrictions to stem surging U.S. and Asian coronavirus cases could threaten a recovery in fuel demand and just as OPEC+ producers prepare to increase output from August. The governor of California was the latest official to re-impose restrictions to help combat the surge in COVID-19 cases, following similar moves in Florida and Texas while new restrictions were also introduced in Asia and Australia. On the supply side, markets are keenly awaiting news from the OPEC+ committee meetings over the next two days, looking for color on the next level of production cuts. Under the existing supply pact, OPEC+ is set to taper its record production cut of 9.7 million bpd to 7.7 million bpd from August through December.

Natural gas futures slipped lower this morning, pressured by reports showing output slowly rose and LNG exports remained at their lowest levels since early 2018 due to a global hit to demand from the coronavirus pandemic. Traders noted prices were down despite forecasts for more hot weather and higher cooling demand over the next two weeks and an increase in pipeline exports to Canada and Mexico.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP delivered 3 million barrels of Iraqi oil to the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) this month, becoming the first major global trader to make a physical delivery since China launched the futures market in 2018.

Press Release - The Saudi Arabian Oil Company announced the reorganization of its Downstream business to support and enhance integration across the hydrocarbon value chain and better position the Company to drive financial performance, value creation and global growth. The Company's Downstream operating model will include four commercial business units: Fuels (includes Refining, Trading, Retail and Lubes); Chemicals; Power; and Pipelines, Distribution & Terminals. These business units will be supported by three corporate functions: Manufacturing, Strategy & Marketing and Affiliates Affairs. This reorganization is designed to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of Aramco's existing Downstream assets, but does not represent a fundamental change in the overall business structure.

Reuters - Total reported results of option to receive final 2019 dividend in shares. As a result, 38,063,688 new shares will be issued, representing 1.46% of company's share capital based on share capital as of June 30, 2020. Cash dividend to be paid to shareholders who did not elect to receive final 2019 dividend in shares amounts to 663 million euros. The share price for new shares to be issued in payment of final 2019 dividend was set on May 29, 2020 at 28.80 euros.

U.S. E&PS

Evercore resumed coverage on EQT with an ‘In Line’ rating and $15 price target.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Marathon Oil reported Q2, U.S. average price realizations for crude oil and condensate of $21.65 per BBL, versus $59.18 per BBL. U.S. average price realizations for natural gas liquids was $7.09 per BBL, international average price realizations for crude oil and condensate was $13.79 per BBL, international average price realizations for natural gas liquids was $1.00 per BBL and mark-to-market loss on commodity derivative instruments was $96 million.

MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Calfrac Well Services announced that Calfrac and certain related entities have obtained a preliminary interim order under the Canada Business Corporations Act from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. Calfrac also announced that it has entered into support agreements with certain holders of its outstanding 8.50% senior unsecured notes due 2026, holding approximately 50% of the outstanding principal amount of the Unsecured Notes and certain holders of common shares including all directors, the Executive Chairman, President and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, holding approximately 23% of the outstanding Common Shares, to give effect to a recapitalization transaction.

Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies announced that revenue for the second quarter 2020 is now projected to be in the range of $110 to $115 million, a decline of approximately 37-40% from first quarter revenue of $183 million. Free cash flow after capital expenditures and interest expense for the quarter is now expected to be approximately negative $6 million. Due to the preliminary nature of this guidance, a reconciliation to cash flow from operations is not currently available. A full reconciliation will be provided with the Forum’s second quarter 2020 earnings announcement, which is currently scheduled to be released in the beginning of August 2020.

Press Release - KBR announced that it has been awarded a catalyst supply contract for a Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) project by Shenghong Refining Petrochemical (Lianyungang) Co. Ltd., China. Under the terms of the agreement, KBR will provide proprietary catalyst for Shenghong's grassroot 300 KTA VAM unit. The unit represents the first commercial VAM technology license and engineering contract under an alliance agreement between KBR and Showa Denko K.K.(SDK).

Press Release - Mitcham Industries announced that it and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Klein Marine Systems, Inc. have entered into an agreement with a major European defense contractor to jointly upgrade existing technology to create the next generation of synthetic aperture sonar systems for commercial and military markets. The new systems will be based on technology developed by each of parties over the past several years. Financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

Press Release – NCS Multistage announced a workforce reduction of 40 employees effective 8-July and will incur a one-time cash severance cost between $0.8M and $0.9M

(Late Monday) Press Release - Weatherford International announced it has signed an 18-month contract with the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) to provide services and project management for the drilling and completion of twenty wells in the Al-Nasiriyah field in the Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Enterprise Products Partners announced that it has successfully loaded combination cargoes of natural gas liquids and Olefins on the same vessel. During the month of July, Enterprise completed the simultaneous loading of propane and polymer grade propylene into separate compartments on a VLGC at the Enterprise Houston Ship Channel terminal, as well as the simultaneous loading of ethane and ethylene on a vessel at its Morgan’s Point facility. Both vessels were the first export cargoes of their kind from the U.S. Co-loading olefins on larger vessels with NGLs allows for more efficient use of available export dock capacity, while also providing significant freight benefits to petrochemical export customers.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced that it has continued to pursue liability management transactions, including repurchasing certain of its unsecured debt in the open market to manage its debt maturity profile. As of July 13, 2020, SMLP had repurchased approximately $28 million face value of Summit Midstream Holdings, LLC's and Summit Midstream Finance Corp.'s 5.5% senior unsecured notes due August 2022 at a weighted average 36% discount for approximately $18 million in cash, representing approximately 9% of the total amount outstanding, and approximately $106 million face value of Summit Holdings' and Finance Corp.'s 5.75% senior unsecured notes due April 2025 at a weighted average 43% discount for approximately $60 million in cash, representing approximately 21% of the total amount outstanding. In the aggregate, SMLP has now repurchased approximately $134 million of face value of the Senior Notes at a weighted average discount of 42% for approximately $78 million in cash. The Partnership continues to focus on strategic initiatives to enhance its financial flexibility and strengthen its balance sheet, including further reductions in operating costs and capital expenditures, additional liability management transactions and potential asset divestitures and joint ventures of certain of its Legacy and Core Focus Areas.

(Late Monday) SEC filing - As previously disclosed, SunCoke Energy has been engaged in discussions with its steelmaking customers regarding market challenges presented by the current COVID-19 global pandemic. These discussions have addressed potential near-term coke supply relief for customers in exchange for a restructuring and extending of existing contracts. On July 8, 2020, the Company announced that the Company’s Haverhill Coke Company LLC subsidiary located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio and AK Steel Corporation have amended their existing Coke Purchase Agreement to extend the term of this agreement by 18 months, such that the Coke Purchase Agreement will expire on June 30, 2023, instead of December 31, 2021. This amendment to the Coke Purchase Agreement takes effect July 8, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose as investors' attention turned to quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks for clues on Corporate America's expectations for the pace of an economic recovery in the second half of the year. European and Asian shares slipped as possibilities of another economic shutdown due to surging coronavirus cases and simmering Sino-U.S. tensions kept a lid on investor optimism. The dollar was little changed, while gold prices were lower. Oil fell on worries that rising infections could threaten a recovery in fuel demand just as OPEC+ producers prepare to increase output from August. U.S. consumer price index data for June is scheduled for release later in the day.

