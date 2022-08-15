Crude Falls as Poor Economic Data From China Renews Global Recession Fears

The energy sector is set to kick off the new week sharply lower, weighed down by heavy declines in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures which fell on disappointing economic data out of China and news their central bank unexpectedly cut rates, raising concern over China’s economic recovery. Traders are also skittish ahead of earnings for the big retail names.

WTI and Brent cure oil futures dropped over 5% in early trading, sinking on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Strength in the dollar and an attempt to revive Iran nuclear talks applied additional pressure. Traders are also digesting news that China's refinery crude throughput fell last month to its lowest since March 2020 as several state refiners underwent unplanned shutdowns and their independent peers trimmed production in response to thinning margins. The U.S. dollar index meanwhile, rose near to the middle of its range this month. Talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were also in focus as Iran will respond by midnight on Monday to the EU's "final" draft text to save a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said, calling on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues.

Natural gas futures extended Friday’s drop into today’s session, continuing to slide amid forecasts for cooler weather and lower demand next week than previously expected. The weakness also comes despite output expected to fall after hitting a record high last week and despite forecasts for hotter weather in late August.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that Venezuela has suspended new crude shipments to Europe under an oil-for-debt deal and has asked Eni and Repsol to provide it with fuel in exchange for future cargoes, three people familiar with the matter said.

Petrobras said it has signed a contract with Singapore's Keppel Shipyard Ltd for it to build its new P-80 FPSO platform, which will be installed at the Buzios oilfield.

Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported its highest quarterly profit since the company went public in 2019, boosted by higher oil prices and refining margins. The company expects "oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade despite downward economic pressures on short-term global forecasts," CEO Amin Nasser said in Aramco's earnings report. Net profit increased 90% to 181.64 billion riyals ($48.39 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 95.47 billion riyals a year earlier and compared with a mean estimate from 15 analysts of $46.2 billion. It declared a second-quarter dividend of $18.8 billion, in line with its own target, to be paid in the third quarter.

Saudi Aramco stands ready to ramp up crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd) if requested to do so by the Saudi Arabian government, the state oil company's chief executive said on Sunday.

A damaged oil pipeline component that disrupted output at several offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms was repaired late Friday, a Louisiana official said, with producers moving to reactivate some of the halted production. A failed flange connecting two onshore pipelines operated by Shell Plc in Louisiana leaked an estimated two barrels of oil. The oil, which spilled onto an area covered with gravel, has been removed, said Chett Chiasson, executive director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, and the flange had been repaired by Friday evening, he said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

Reuters reported that Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC has amassed a stake in California Resources and is pushing the oil and gas producer to make changes that include selling some acreage to real estate developers, people familiar with the matter said.

Murphy Oil announced the early tender results of its previously announced series of tender offers to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding series of senior notes for an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, of up to $200,000,000. The Tender Offers are being made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated August 1, 2022. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 12, 2022, according to information provided to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender and information agent for the Tender Offers, the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes has been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in each Tender Offer. Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the Early Tender Date.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes has announced an agreement to acquire Quest Integrity, a subsidiary of Team, Inc and a global leader in the development and delivery of technology-enabled asset inspection and reliability management solutions across the pipeline, refining, petrochemical and power generation sectors. This complements Baker Hughes' existing asset integrity offerings and will support customers with the delivery of actionable insights on a broader range of industrial infrastructure.

McDermott International has been awarded a Pre Front-End Engineering Design (Pre-FEED) contract from Woodside Energy for the proposed H2Perth project located in the Kwinana/Rockingham area in Western Australia. Under the contract scope McDermott will provide pre-FEED services for a proposed export-scale production facility for renewable and lower-carbon hydrogen and ammonia. Hydrogen will be produced using electrolysis technologies and natural gas reforming with carbon emissions abated or offset.

DRILLERS

Valaris announced that it has commenced a consent solicitation with respect to proposed amendments to the indenture governing the outstanding senior secured first lien notes due 2028 of the Company. The purpose of the Consent Solicitation is to amend the Indenture to (i) implement a customary net income builder basket for Restricted Payments (as defined in the Indenture), increase the general basket for Restricted Payments from $100 million to $175 million and make other incremental changes to the Company’s Restricted Payments capacity and (ii) increase the general basket for Investments (as defined in the Indenture) from the greater of $100 million and 4.0% of total assets to the greater of $175 million and 6.5% of total assets, in each case as more fully described in the consent solicitation statement.

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

Nordic American Tankers provided an update on contracts. The following are latest contracts for its suezmax ships, showing the level of the market. The rates it experiences now are far above recent quarters: 12th Aug.: Vessel fixed on subjects to US Oil Major for voyage from Mediterranean to Asia. Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) about USD 60,000 over 35 days; 12th Aug.: Vessel fixed on subjects to Asian interests for voyage from AG to Singapore. Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) about USD 19,000 over 36 days.

Stifel upgraded Plains All American Pipeline LP to Buy from Hold.

Stifel upgraded Plains GP Holdings LP to Buy from Hold.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were in the red after China's central bank in a surprise move cut key lending rates. In Asian equities, China's stocks ended lower over fears of an economic slowdown, while Japan's Nikkei ended higher, supported by upbeat corporate earnings. European shares rose as investors turned to defensive sectors such as healthcare and consumer staples. The dollar strengthened, while yuan weakened. Gold prices slipped. Oil prices dropped over demand concerns in China.

