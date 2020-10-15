Crude Falls as New COVID Restrictions Increase Uncertainty for Demand Recovery

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Equities are set for a further pullback this morning, with broader index futures lower by more than 1%, while oil prices drop over 3%. Diminishing hopes for a near-term Federal stimulus bill and rising COVID-19 cases in parts of Europe and the U.S. are weighing on risk appetite.

Oil prices fell on Thursday as new restrictions to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections have increased uncertainty over the outlook for economic growth and a recovery in fuel demand. Some European countries are reviving curfews and lockdowns to try to contain the rise in new coronavirus cases, with Britain expected to impose tougher COVID-19 restrictions on London from midnight on Friday. A third of France's population has been placed under nightly curfew to tackle climbing infections. "If demand weakens noticeably, OPEC+ will have no choice but to call off its production increase if it does not want to risk a renewed oversupply and another price slide," Commerzbank said. OPEC+ had 102% compliance with their agreement to cut oil supply in September, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters ahead of a technical committee meeting on Thursday.

Natural gas futures are higher by 4%, moving inversely to the sell-off in crude oil and equities as traders wager on increased approaching winter demand and ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 91 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP has raised £400 million ($517 million) from the sale of a stake in land leases of 199 British petrol stations to a UK pension fund.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell said its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project off Australia, off line since early February, is working on restarting operations but would not resume full production this year.

Press Release - In April 2020, Total and AGEL, a renewable energy subsidiary of the Adani Group, formed a JV to which AGEL contributed a portfolio of 2.1 GW of solar power plants. As part of an option provided for in the initial contract for the formation of the JV, Total and AGEL agreed to extend this portfolio from 2.1 to 2.3 GW with the addition of new solar farms. As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, Total is building a portfolio of activities in electricity, renewable in particular, that could account for up to 40% of its sales by 2050. By the end of 2020, Total's gross power generation capacity worldwide will be around 12 gigawatts, including about 7 gigawatts of renewable energy. With the objective of reaching 35 GW of production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, Total will continue to expand its business to become one of the world leaders in renewable energies.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - CGG has announced the start of a new seismic data reimaging program in the prospective Walker Ridge area, as part of a major reimaging campaign being conducted in the Gulf of Mexico. The Walker Ridge program covers approximately 300 OCS blocks including two priority areas of significant industry interest. Advanced proprietary imaging technologies will be applied to this program to unlock the full potential of existing seismic data and provide significant uplift in subsurface imaging.

Press Release - TechnipFMC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with McPhy, a leading manufacturer and supplier of carbon-free hydrogen production and distribution equipment, pursuant to which the two companies will jointly work on technology development and project implementation. TechnipFMC is also making an equity investment in McPhy.

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Transocean issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs. As of October 14, the company’s total backlog is approximately $8.2 billion.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures were lower on Thursday, pointing to a third straight day of losses for the U.S. stock market. American workers continued to hit the unemployment line in large numbers last week, with 898,000 new claims filed for jobless benefits. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for 830,000. European shares fell as cities across Europe are expected to go for another round of lockdowns to battle an accelerating second wave of COVID-19 infections. Asian equities finished the day in the red, pressured by further deterioration in Sino-U.S. relations. A stronger dollar hurt gold prices.

