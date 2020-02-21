Crude Falls as New Coronavirus Cases Fuel Uncertainty About Economic Outlook

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities and broader index futures which extended yesterday’s declines as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose, fueling worries of a slowdown in the global economy. Sector news is quiet as earnings slowed down heading into the weekend while macro headlines will drive equity prices.

Oil prices reversed yesterday’s gains and are down ~1%, trading in line with broader index futures as new cases of the coronavirus fueled uncertainty about the economic outlook and as major crude producers showed no rush to cut output. "With Brent failing to breach the 60 level on Thursday, despite better-than-expected U.S. oil inventory data, rising market uncertainty is dragging down oil prices on Friday," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo. "Market participants who benefited from the price rise in recent days might prefer not to go into the weekend with a long position due to the renewed uncertainty," he added.

Natural gas futures are off 2.5%, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and despite yesterday’s government report showing a bigger-than-usual storage draw.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro have temporarily suspended their stoppage and accepted mediation to resolve their dispute, the FUP union said. The strike that began on Feb. 7 was called to protest against layoffs at a loss-making fertilizer factory in the state of Parana closed by Petrobras. The company said the strike did not impact production.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Cabot Oil & Gas reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 daily production was 2,457 Mmcfe per day (100 percent natural gas), exceeding the high-end of the Company's guidance range and representing a 10 percent increase relative to the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 net income was $146.9 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $275.0 million, or $0.64 per share, in the prior-year period. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $120.8 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $235.8 million, or $0.55 per share, in the prior-year period. Fourth quarter 2019 EBITDAX (non-GAAP) was $300.3 million, compared to $464.4 million in the prior-year period. Fourth quarter 2019 net cash provided by operating activities was $263.0 million, compared to $316.1 million in the prior-year period. Fourth quarter 2019 discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP) was $277.5 million, compared to $492.8 million in the prior-year period. Fourth quarter 2019 free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $109.5 million, compared to $241.4 million in the prior-year period.

Press Release - California Resources announced the commencement of private offers to exchange, upon the terms and conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and solicitation statement, dated February 20, 2020, and the related letter of transmittal, to all Eligible Holders of its outstanding 8% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2022, 5½% Senior Notes due 2021 and 6% Senior Notes due 2024.

Press Release - Laredo Petroleum announced the appointment of William Albrecht to the Company's Board of Directors. His appointment as an independent director and as a member of the Board's Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance committees was effective February 20, 2020.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Enerplus reported fourth quarter 2019 cash flow from operating activities of $188.5 million and adjusted funds flow of $178.9 million. Enerplus reported a fourth quarter 2019 net loss of $429.1 million, or $(1.93) per share. The Company recognized a $451.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment related to its Canadian reporting unit in the quarter. Excluding the goodwill impairment and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items, fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $34.4 million, or $0.15 per share. Full year 2019 cash flow from operating activities was $694.2 million and adjusted funds flow was $709.0 million. The Company reported a full year 2019 net loss of $259.7 million, or $(1.12) per share. Excluding the goodwill impairment and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items, full year 2019 adjusted net income was $243.2 million, or $1.05 per share.

Press Release - Enerplus announced that Elliott Pew will be stepping down as Board Chair effective May 7, 2020 at the Company's annual meeting. Hilary Foulkes, a director of Enerplus since 2014 and currently the Chair of the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee, has been appointed as the new Board Chair upon Mr. Pew stepping down.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Enerflex reported its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. For the fourth quarter 2019, the company reported revenue of C$474.4 million compared to C$466.8 million of the same period last year; Adjusted EBITDA of C$70.2 million compared to C$75.2 million of the same period last year; and Net Earnings of C$31.4 million compared to C$32.5 million of the same period last year.

J.P. Morgan upgraded Oil States International to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underweight’.

DRILLERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Nabors Industries reported fourth quarter 2019 operating revenues of $714 million, compared to operating revenues of $758 million in the third quarter. Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Nabors common shareholders for the quarter was $267 million, or $0.77 per share, compared to a loss of $123 million, or $0.37 per share, in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter's net loss included the impact of the Company's periodic review for potential asset impairments. In addition, the Company wrote down certain assets in geographic locations which have been shut down or where political risk has increased. After-tax charges totaled $186 million, or $0.53 per share, primarily related to these impairments of fixed assets, goodwill and intangibles, as well as other asset write-downs. The third quarter's results included after-tax charges of $23.3 million, or $0.06 per share, related to a foreign tax settlement and currency losses. For the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $203 million as compared to $207 million in the prior quarter. A 9.6% decline in the U.S. land rig count and a soft market for rig components were partially offset by improved drilling activity outside the U.S. and better results for Nabors Drilling Solutions.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Noble announced that on February 19, 2020 it received formal notice of non-compliance with the New York Stock Exchange share price continued listing standards, which require a listed common stock to maintain a minimum average closing price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days. The Company intends to regain compliance with the NYSE's listing standards, and as required by the NYSE, the Company intends to respond to the NYSE within ten business days with respect to its intent to cure the deficiency. Under the NYSE's rules, Noble has a period of six months from the date of the NYSE Notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price criteria by bringing its share price and thirty trading-day average share price above $1.00. Noble can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if its ordinary shares have a closing price of at least $1.00 per ordinary share on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period and an average closing price of at least $1.00 per ordinary share over the 30-trading day period ending on the last trading day of that month. Under the NYSE rules, Noble's ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the cure period outlined above, subject to the Company's compliance with other continued listing requirements. The current non-compliance with the NYSE listing standards does not affect Noble's ongoing business operations or its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, nor does it trigger any violation of its material debt obligations.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Valaris reported a net loss attributable to the Company of $216 million, or $1.09 per share, for fourth quarter 2019 compared to a net loss of $197 million, or $1.00 per share, in third quarter 2019. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $22 million in fourth quarter 2019 compared to $35 million in third quarter 2019, and an adjusted loss of $1.55 per share in fourth quarter 2019 versus an adjusted loss of $1.27 per share in the prior quarter.

REFINERS

J.P. Morgan upgraded HollyFrontier to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underweight’.

Press Release - Phillips 66 Partners has reached agreement with Phillips 66 to acquire its 50% interest in the Liberty Pipeline project for approximately $75 million. Phillips 66 Partners plans to fund the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and the revolving credit facility. The transaction is expected to close on March 2, 2020, with an effective date of March 1, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced financial and operating results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019. Inter Pipeline generated solid financial results in 2019, with funds from operations of $872.9 million. Full year 2019 FFO was 20 percent lower than the record $1,088.7 million of FFO generated in 2018. This decrease was primarily driven by lower results in our NGL processing business, which was impacted by depressed frac-spread pricing throughout the year. Fourth quarter funds from operations totaled $216.8 million, down from $273.3 million in the comparable quarter of 2018. All business segments posted stronger results except for NGL processing, which was impacted by weaker frac-spread pricing.

Press Release - Phillips 66 Partners has reached agreement with Phillips 66 to acquire its 50% interest in the Liberty Pipeline project for approximately $75 million. Phillips 66 Partners plans to fund the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and the revolving credit facility. The transaction is expected to close on March 2, 2020, with an effective date of March 1, 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Within the past 36 hours, SunCoke Energy detected suspicious activity affecting several servers within certain data centers. The Company, as part of its comprehensive response plan, immediately took steps to identify and contain the situation. At this time, the Company is not aware of evidence that any customer, supplier, or employee data has been improperly misused or transferred by any third party. The Company is working to get the affected servers back online and has engaged a third-party consultant to assist. Restoration of some systems will take time and, in the interim, certain transactions with customers or suppliers may be delayed.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Shares across the world fell as investors remained wary of the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic, with cases in China and elsewhere rising. The yen bounced back and the dollar fell, while gold surged on safe haven demand. Oil prices fell as the increase in new cases fuelled demand concerns. U.S. manufacturing flash PMI and home sales data are scheduled for release.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.