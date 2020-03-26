Crude Falls as Dwindling Demand Offsets Stimulus Hopes

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking weaker oil prices and broader equity futures. Premarket activity remains volatile, as the much anticipated weekly jobless claims released moments ago showed a rise to 3.2 million as the effects of a slowing economy resulting from the Coronavirus materialize. Several analyst ratings changes were imposed across the industry.

Crude oil prices are lower between 2% and 4% as prices slipped on Thursday following three days of gains, with the prospect of rapidly dwindling demand due to coronavirus travel bans and lockdowns offsetting hopes a U.S. $2 trillion emergency stimulus will shore up economic activity. "Oil markets received a lift from the U.S. stimulus chatter, but for the most part activity remains rudderless, awash in a sea of oil," said Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTrader.

Natural gas futures were lower by 1.5% ahead of weekly inventory data. Consensus expects a draw of 29 bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Exxon Mobil plans to shut the small gasoline-producing unit at its 560,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery by early next week because of low demand due to efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The shutdown of the 90,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker 2 (FCC 2) could happen as early as this weekend, sources said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Eni, through its local renewable subsidiary ArmWind LLP, started the commercial production of the Badamsha Wind Farm located in North-West Kazakhstan, in the Aktobe Region. Badamsha Wind Farm has a capacity of 48 MW and will provide the Region with an annual power generation of about 198 GWh, with an overall CO2 saving of 172,000 tons per year. This project represents the tangible implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2017 with the Kazakh ministry of Energy and Eni for renewable energy developments in Kazakhstan.

Reuters - Petrobras said it was dialing back short-term production, delaying a dividend payment and trimming its 2020 investment plan, among other measures aimed at reducing costs in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro, as the state-run firm is formally known, said it was reducing oil production by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) through the end of March due to lower global demand.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - 3D Oil announced that ConocoPhillips’ ConocoPhillips Australia SH1 Pty Ltd and TDO’s wholly owned subsidiary, 3D Oil T49P Pty Ltd have executed a Joint Operating Agreement in relation to the offshore Tasmanian Permit T/49P (“Permit”) which satisfies a key condition of the Farmout Agreement signed in December 2019. Completion of the farmout will occur following government approvals. Under the terms of the JOA, ConocoPhillips Australia will hold an 80% interest in the Permit and become operator.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Montage Resources has provided updated operational and financial guidance in response to current market conditions. The updated capital expenditure budget for 2020 of approximately $145 - $165 million is based upon a front-loaded one rig drilling program. This capital budget is allocated approximately 90% for drilling and completions activities and approximately 10% for land and other expenditures.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Murphy Oil announced that Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer has, pending test results, a presumptive diagnosis of COVID-19, and has taken a temporary medical leave. He is expected to completely recover, however, in the interim, David R. Looney, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will temporarily assume Roger’s responsibilities as President and Chief Executive Officer.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems announced measures to improve liquidity given the impact of COVID-19 on global operations. Export Development Canada and Westport Fuel Systems have amended the terms of the secured term loan announced on December 21, 2017 to defer $6.0 million in principal payments in 2020 and to extend the term of the loan until September 30, 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Baytex Energy announced that it received notification on March 24, 2020 from the New York Stock Exchange that Baytex is no longer in compliance with one of the NYSE’s continued listing standards because the average closing price of Baytex’s common shares was less than US$1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading period. The issuance of the notification is not discretionary and is sent automatically when a listed company’s share price falls below the NYSE’s minimum price listing standard. Under the NYSE’s rules, Baytex can avoid delisting if, within six months from the date of the NYSE notification, its common shares have a closing price on the last trading day of any calendar month and a concurrent 30 trading day average closing price of at least US$1.00 per share. If at the expiration of the applicable six month cure period Baytex has not regained compliance, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures. The NYSE can also commence accelerated delisting action in the event Baytex’s common shares trade at levels viewed by the NYSE to be abnormally low, which the NYSE has advised is typically below US$0.16 per share. At this time, Baytex does not expect to propose a share consolidation as a means of curing the deficiency.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Touchstone Exploration reported its operating and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Subsequent to year-end, the Company issued 22,500,000 common shares raising net proceeds of approximately $10.8 million to primarily fund the Chinook prospect on its Ortoire block. 2019 highlights include: Achieved annual crude oil sales of 1,825 barrels per day, a 6% increase relative to the 1,718 bbls/d produced in 2018. Executed a $10,113,000 exploration program to drill two gross (1.6 net) successful wells. Increased petroleum sales by 2% from the prior year, generating $38,654,000 versus $37,729,000 in 2018. Despite an annual 10% decrease in Brent reference pricing, we realized an operating netback of $26.61 per barrel in 2019, consistent with the $26.68 per barrel generated in the prior year. Reduced operating costs by 8% and 14% on an absolute and per barrel basis from the prior year, respectively. Despite a 90% annual decrease in discretionary development capital investment, we delivered funds flow from operations of $6,840,000 ($0.04 per share) compared to $8,548,000 ($0.07 per share) realized in 2018. Exited the year with cash of $6,182,000 and net debt of $16,503,000, representing 2.4 times net debt to annual funds flow from operations.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Tudor Pickering upgraded Baker Hughes to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Fluor announced it has adopted a limited duration stockholder rights agreement and declared a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right on each outstanding share of the Company’s common stock. The rights are designed to ensure that all of the Company’s stockholders receive fair and equal treatment in the event of any proposed takeover of the Company and to protect against abusive tactics to gain control of the Company without paying all Fluor stockholders a premium for that control. The rights are intended to enable all of the Company’s stockholders to realize the long-term value of their investment in the Company. The rights will not prevent a takeover, but should encourage anyone seeking to acquire the Company to negotiate with the Board prior to attempting a takeover.

Press Release - Block Energy announced that it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Schlumberger to acquire its subsidiary Schlumberger Rustaveli Company Limited. Of the three production sharing contracts currently held by SRCL in Georgia, the Company will acquire producing Block XIB and exploration Block IX. It is agreed that Schlumberger will apply to relinquish Block X. The Acquisition significantly increases Block's access to production, reserves and resources. It represents a major milestone towards the Company's objective of becoming the leading independent oil and gas producer in Georgia. Completion of the Acquisition is conditional upon regulatory approvals in Georgia and the United Kingdom.

Berenberg upgraded TecnhipFMC to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Precision Drilling announced that on March 24 it received formal notice of non-compliance with the New York Stock Exchange share price continued listing standards, which require a listed common stock to maintain a minimum average closing price of US$1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days. Precision intends to respond to the NYSE with its objective to satisfy all specified requirements to cure the deficiency. In accordance with NYSE's rules, the Company has a six-month timeframe from the date of the notice to bring its share price and 30 trading-day average share price above US$1.00 and regain compliance. This can be achieved if Precision’s closing price reaches at least US$1.00 per ordinary share on the last trading day of any calendar month during the six month cure period and an average closing price of at least US$1.00 per common share over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month.

REFINERS

Jefferies upgraded HollyFrontier, Phillips 66, and Valero Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Goldman Sachs upgraded PBF Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell’ and downgraded CVR Energy to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Jefferies upgraded Holly Energy Partners and Phillips 66 Partners to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Noble Midstream Partners announced that the Board of Directors of the General Partner has approved a 73% reduction of the quarterly distribution to $0.1875 per unit, which the Partnership plans to hold flat in the current environment. This change is effective immediately and is anticipated to preserve approximately $200 million of annualized cash to support the balance sheet. In addition to the Partnership’s distribution policy revision, Noble Midstream previously announced a $75 million capital reduction for 2020. The Partnership has also identified at least $15 million in operating cost savings and is pursuing additional measures to further lower its cost structure and defer project capital this year. With these plan adjustments and growing equity-investment contributions, the Partnership is expected to transition to self-funding in the second half of the year, reducing overall net debt even in a low-to-no activity scenario.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slipped amid the worst weekly jobless claims reading in history, underlining the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. European shares fell on fears of a global recession and Japan’s Nikkei tumbled as a rise in domestic coronavirus cases stoked worries of tougher restrictions. The dollar fell against the Japanese yen and euro, while spot gold was little changed.

