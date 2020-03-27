Crude Falls as Demand Concerns Outweigh Stimulus Efforts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower, taking a break from a massive three-day rally as investors look to take profits heading into the weekend. Broader index futures are off ~2% this morning while oil prices extended their weakness as demand worries continued to mount in an oversupplied market. In sector news, companies continue to announce actions to combat the COVID-19 and oil price war sell off.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are off ~2.5% and currently at session lows, as demand destruction caused by COVID-19 outweighed stimulus efforts by global policymakers. The Head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev, one of Russia's top negotiators in the original OPEC+ deal, said a new OPEC+ deal to balance oil markets might be possible if other countries join. Goldman Sachs said any agreement on supply between the US, Russia and Saudi will likely be too little and too late. "Unlike the financial markets, the oil market is apparently finding it difficult to look beyond the current crisis," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg. The current OPEC+ agreement expires Tuesday.

Natural gas futures are also lower this morning, weighed down by weakness in the crude oil markets and despite near term colder weather for most of the United States which would boost heating demand. The April contract expires today.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Iraq has asked all international oil companies to cut their budgets by 30% due to the steep slide in oil prices but said the cuts should not affect crude output, a senior Iraqi oil official told Reuters. A source at one of the foreign oil companies said: "We have received the letter on 30% budget cuts, no decision yet." ExxonMobil in Iraq, which is the main developer of West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq, has also asked all its suppliers to reduce costs, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - An activist group has withdrawn a shareholder resolution urging BP to adhere to the Paris climate agreement after the oil and gas company agreed to work together on a joint resolution. BP and climate-focused Follow This have agreed to jointly draft a shareholder resolution on BP's climate goals for its 2021 annual general meeting (AGM), they said in a statement. Follow This agreed to pull a resolution it filed independently ahead of BP's 2020 AGM, planned for May.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Saudi Arabia is struggling to find customers for its extra oil as demand plummets due to the coronavirus and freight rates surge, industry sources said, undermining the kingdom's bid to seize market share from rivals by expanding production. Royal Dutch Shell and U.S. refiners were taking less Saudi crude, Finland's Neste was not taking any in April and Indian refiners had sought delayed deliveries, the sources said. Polish refiners were also easing up on purchases, they added.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Centennial Resource announced it is implementing its previously announced leadership transition plan in light of the fact that Mark G. Papa has elected to accelerate the timing of his retirement as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company to March 31, 2020. As a result, the Board of Directors’ previously announced leadership transition will be effective April 1, 2020. Current Director Steven J. Shapiro has been named non-executive Chairman of the Board. Sean R. Smith, current Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to Chief Executive Officer and to the Board, and Matt R. Garrison has been appointed to serve as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - EQT announced that its Board of Directors has elected to suspend the quarterly cash dividend on its common stock, effective immediately, accelerating cash flow to be utilized for EQT's debt reduction strategy. EQT expects this action will result in approximately $30 million per year in retained cash savings, which EQT intends to use to pay down additional near-term debt maturities.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Credit Suisse upgraded KBR to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Nine Energy Services to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

DRILLERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Valaris announced that the Company continues actively working to recover or replace the blowout preventer (BOP) stack on VALARIS DS-8 following a non-drilling incident earlier this month. On March 19, 2020, the Company received a termination notice for the drilling contract for VALARIS DS-8. The Company is in discussions with the customer regarding the notice. The drilling contract represents approximately $150 million of the Company's contracted revenue backlog of $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2019. The operating day rate for VALARIS DS-8 is approximately $620,000 per day. The Company has loss of hire insurance for $602,500 per day after the expiration of a 45-day deductible waiting period through the end of the contract in November 2020. If the contract is terminated, the Company will seek to recover losses incurred in accordance with the terms of this insurance policy, which would largely offset the lost backlog noted above. There can be no assurance as to the timing or amount of insurance proceeds paid to the Company.

REFINERS

Cowen and Company downgraded PBF Energy to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell as U.S. became the country with most number of coronavirus cases and faced the prospect of becoming the next global epicenter of the pandemic. European shares tumbled. Most Asian shares were up, with Japan’s Nikkei logging its biggest weekly gain on record. The dollar index was little changed, while gold fell on profit-booking. Brent crude prices fell, while the market weighed the potential benefits of stimulus efforts by policymakers against demand destruction. U.S. personal consumption figures for February are expected later in the day.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.