Crude Falls as Demand Concerns Outweigh Drop in U.S. Stockpiles

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and in the major equity futures with the S&P 500 inching off yesterday’s record high but strong results from the retailers helped buoyed the markets. Sector and macro new is thin today.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures slid lower this morning and are both down ~1% in early trading, pressured by concerns that U.S. fuel demand will face a slow recovery amid stalled talks on an economic stimulus package and despite support from a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks. Last night’s API supply report showed that while U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels last week, versus analysts’ expectation of a 2.7 million drop, gasoline stocks rose 5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 1.1 million barrels. Traders will be looking to the official EIA inventory data later this morning as the next major catalyst.

Natural gas futures are down over 1% this morning, falling after yesterday’s rally pushed prices to 8-month highs and despite rising LNG exports and warmer weather across most of the U.S.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Saudi Arabia's cabinet approved an agreement withChevron Saudi Arabia (SAC) regarding the Neutral Zone between the kingdom and Kuwait.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petrobras to pay 2.05 billion reais to petros pension fund over 20 years as part of new agreement.

Reuters - BP - air BP and Neste agree to offer a five-fold increase in volume of sustainable aviation fuel.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Antero Resources announced the pricing of its private placement to eligible purchasers of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2026. In connection with the offering of the Notes, the Company granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option, which is exercisable within 30 days, to purchase up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The offering is expected to close on August 21, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Range Resources announced that it has priced at par an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.250% senior notes due 2026. Range expects that the net proceeds of the offering will be approximately $294.6 million. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $200 million to $300 million.

Press Release - Southwestern Energy announced the pricing of its public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior notes due 2028. The Notes will be sold to the public at a price of 100% of their face value. The expected settlement date for the Offering is August 27, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Press Release - Southwestern Energy announced the completion of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 63,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $2.50 per share, following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 8,250,000 shares, with net proceeds from the offering to the company totaling approximately $152 million after underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Arlington Capital Partners, a Washington, DC-based private equity firm, today announced it has agreed to sell Centauri, LLC to KBR for $827 million. Centauri is the leading independent provider of space, directed energy, and other advanced technology solutions to the United States Intelligence Community and Department of Defense. Centauri is headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 22 offices strategically positioned within the United States and employs more than 1,750, half of whom have advanced degrees.

MLPS & PIPELINES

BofA reinstated coverage of NuStar with a ‘Neutral’ rating.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher after solid earnings from retailers Target and Lowe’s, a day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, confirming its fastest recovery from a bear market in history. European stocks rose as Wall Street record high outweighed jitters on growth and Japan’s Nikkei ended in the green. The dollar was little changed and gold fell below a $2,000 an ounce. Oil slipped on demand worries.

