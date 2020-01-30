Crude Falls as Coronavirus Concerns Mount

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower amid pressure from 2% losses in oil prices and broader index futures that are set to open lower by around half a percent. Further outbreaks of the coronavirus are weighing heavily on global financial markets, as containment remains elusive and the perceived contractionary impact on global growth from travel and consumer activity loom. Earnings continue to pick up in energy.

Crude oil futures are lower on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting. "The market is really driven by Asia and the China virus. The only thing that can change the current trend is an emergency OPEC meeting," said Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix.

Natural gas futures fell to their lowest in almost four years for a second day in a row on Thursday on forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand next week than previously expected.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents ($1.29) per share, an increase of ten cents ($0.10) per share or 8.4 percent. The dividend is payable March 10, 2020, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business February 18, 2020.

Reuters - Equinor and its partners ExxonMobil and Petrogal Brasil have awarded engineering contracts for a planned Brazilian oilfield development, the Norwegian operator of the project said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Petrobras said that its proved reserves fell to 9.59 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2019 from 9.606 bln boe in 2018, according to a securities filing. Petrobras said the reduction was mainly due to divestments it made last year, including the sale of its stakes in the fields Pargo, Carapeba, Vermelho and Maromba, in the Campos basin.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Workers at Petrobras approved a plan to go on strike from Saturday, protesting a plan by the state-controlled firm to close a fertilizer plant and fire its 396 workers.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Petrobras said it would suspend employee travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of suspected cases rises in Brazil.

Press Release - Royal Dutch Shell reported its 4th Quarter 2019 and Full Year unaudited results. CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items at $2.9 billion reflected lower realised oil, gas and LNG prices, weaker realised refining and chemicals margins as well as negative movements in deferred tax positions, compared with the fourth quarter 2018. This was partly offset by stronger contributions from LNG trading and optimisation. Total dividends distributed to shareholders in the quarter were $3.7 billion. Shell launches the next tranche of the share buyback programme, with a maximum aggregate consideration of $1 billion in the period up to and including April 27, 2020. Since the launch of the programme, Shell has bought back almost $15 billion in shares for cancellation.

Press Release - The Board of Royal Dutch Shell announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2019 of US$0.47 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share, equal to the US dollar dividend for the same quarter last year. The Board expects that the first quarter 2020 interim dividend will be US$0.47, equal to the US dollar dividend.

Press Release - Royal Dutch Shell announced the commencement of trading in the next tranche of its share buyback programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. In the next tranche, the company has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with a broker to enable the purchase of A ordinary shares and/or B ordinary shares for a period up to and including April 27, 2020. The aggregate maximum consideration for the purchase of A ordinary shares and/or B ordinary shares under the next tranche is $1.0 billion. The company’s intention remains to buy back at least $25 billion of its shares, but the pace remains subject to macro conditions and further debt reduction.

Reuters - Saudi Aramco has set the February propane price at $505 a tonne, down from $565 in January. The price provides a benchmark against which Middle East sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Asia are priced.

Press Release - During French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Saft Nersac plant near Angoulême, in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, Total, through its affiliate Saft, and PSA with Opel, are announcing their plan to combine their know-how to develop EV battery manufacturing activity in Europe. To that end, the partners intend to establish a joint venture named Automotive Cell Company. The project will leverage cutting-edge R&D, notably provided by Saft, in order to produce EV batteries starting in 2023. The technology used will offer the highest level of energy performance, both in terms of range and charging time, and a lower carbon footprint than that of the competition, setting a new standard in Europe.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - CNX Resources reported fourth quarter and full year 2019 results and provided updated 2020 guidance. The company reported a net loss attributable to CNX shareholders of $271 million, or a loss of $1.45 per diluted share, largely due to a $327 million non-cash impairment charge related to exploration and production properties and a $119 million non-cash impairment charge related to unproved properties and expirations, both of which were associated with the company's Central Pennsylvania (CPA) acreage. In the fourth quarter of 2018 the company reported net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $102 million, or earnings of $0.50 per diluted share. During the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018, there was an unrealized gain on commodity derivative instruments of $93 million and an unrealized loss on commodity derivative instruments of $37 million, respectively.

Press Release - On January 29, 2020, CNX Midstream Partners LP entered into an Exchange Agreement with CNX Midstream GPLLC, the general partner of CNXM and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CNX Resources, and CNX Gas Company LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which all of the incentive distribution rights representing limited partner interests in CNXM were cancelled and the 2.0% general partner interest in CNXM held by the General Partner was converted into a non-economic general partner interest in CNXM in exchange for (i) the issuance by CNXM to CNX Gas of 26,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests in CNXM and 3,000,000 newly created Class B units representing limited partner interests in CNXM and (ii) an aggregate cash payment by CNXM to CNX Gas of $135.0 million to be paid in installments of $50.0 million due December 31, 2020,$50.0 million due December 31, 2021 and $35.0 million due December 31, 2022.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Earthstone Energy provided an operations update and 2020 guidance. The Company has estimated its oil and gas sales volumes for the fourth quarter of 2019 at approximately 1.60 MMBoe or an average of approximately 17,380 Boepd (66% oil). For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company estimates its annual sales volumes grew 35% to approximately 4.88 million Boe, or an average of approximately 13,381 Boepd (63% oil) compared to 9,937 Boepd (65% oil) reported for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company’s 2020 capital budget of $160-170 million assumes a one-rig operated program on its acreage in the Midland Basin as well as non-operated activity currently in progress, which is expected to result in bringing 19 gross / 16.2 net operated wells and 3.1 net non-operated wells online in 2020.

Scotiabank upgraded Hess to ‘Sector Outperform’ from ‘Sector Underperform’.

Press Release - Murphy Oil announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, including a net loss attributable to Murphy of $72 million, or $0.46 net loss per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $25 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. In the fourth quarter, Murphy issued $550 million of 5.875 percent senior notes due 2027. Proceeds were used to redeem approximately $240 million of the 4.0 percent senior notes due 2022 and $281 million of the 3.7 percent notes due 2022. The company had $2.8 billion of outstanding long-term, fixed-rate notes at the end of fourth quarter 2019. The fixed-rate notes had a weighted average maturity of 7.7 years and a weighted average coupon of 5.8 percent. As previously announced, Murphy completed its $500 million share repurchase program. The remaining $94 million under the authorization was used to repurchase 4.3 million shares in the fourth quarter. Over the course of the year, Murphy reduced its outstanding shares by approximately 12 percent, or 20.7 million shares, from 173.6 million shares as of April 30 to 152.9 million shares outstanding at completion of the program on October 4, 2019.

Press Release - Oasis Petroleum announced preliminary 2019 full year and fourth quarter operating and financial results. The Company also disclosed highlights from its preliminary 2020 plan, as well as changes to its 2020 executive compensation program. Oasis delivered higher than expected production and lower than expected cash costs and CapEx, which resulted in significant free cash flow and debt reduction during 4Q19. Significant E&P free cash flow in 2019 helped reduce E&P debt (including total principal of senior unsecured notes and the Oasis Credit Facility) by $188 million during the year from $2,508 million at YE18 to $2,320 million at YE19. Produced 87.4 MBoepd in 4Q19, 2% above the upper range of guidance, with oil volumes at 60.1 MBopd, at the top end of guidance. E&P CapEx was between $592 million and $604 million for 2019, 4-5% below the $620-640 million plan. 2019 G&A ranged between $120-125 million, 9% below February 2019 guidance. Oasis expects 2020 consolidated CapEx, excluding capitalized interest, of $700-730 million, a reduction of 5% from November expectations of approximately $750 million.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - The chief executive of Talos Energy said that it is "concerning" that the Zama oil discovery in the southern Gulf of Mexico could be delayed by what he described as "unrelated" exploration plans by national oil company Pemex. Talos Chief Executive Officer Tim Duncan said that an objective analysis of the Zama find shows that 60% of the reservoir is within the block it and its partners won at an auction in 2015 and currently operates.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - North Energy announced that on January 28, 2020, North Energy disposed of 400,000 common shares of Touchstone Exploration, representing approximately 0.25% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares at a price of CDN$0.4757 per Common Share for total consideration of CDN$190,280. The Common Shares were sold through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Core Laboratories reported that continuing operations resulted in fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $156,800,000. Core’s operating income was$21,100,000, with earnings per diluted share of $0.23, all in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles; operating income, ex-items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $25,000,000, yielding operating margins of 16% and EPS, ex-items, of $0.38.

Press Release - Kirby announced net earnings attributable to Kirby for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $2.8 million or $0.05 per share, compared with a net loss of ($24.4) million or ($0.41) per share for the 2018 fourth quarter. Excluding one-time charges in both quarters, 2019 fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Kirby were $34.5 million or $0.58 per share, compared with $44.9 million or $0.75 per share for the 2018 fourth quarter. Consolidated revenues for the 2019 fourth quarter were $655.9 million compared with $721.5 million reported for the 2018 fourth quarter. For the 2019 full year, Kirby reported net earnings attributable to Kirby of $142.3 million or $2.37 per share, compared with $78.5 million or $1.31 per share for 2018. Excluding one-time items in both years, 2019 net earnings attributable to Kirby were $174.0 million or $2.90 per share, compared with $171.4 million or $2.86 per share for 2018. Consolidated revenues for 2019 were $2.84 billion compared with $2.97 billion for 2018.

Press Release - PGS ASA reported fourth quarter and preliminary full year 2019 results. 2019 highlights include Segment Revenues of $880.1 million, compared to $834.5 million in 2018; Segment EBITDA of $556.1 million, compared to $515.9 million in 2018; and Segment EBIT of $96.4 million, compared to $36.3 million in 2018. The company also reported Contract revenues of $318.8 million, compared to $149.5 million in 2018 and Segment MultiClient pre-funding revenues of $256.5 million, with a corresponding pre-funding level of 105%, compared to $282.4 million and 102% in 2018.

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Parker Drilling Company filed a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to voluntarily delist its shares of common stock from trading on the New York Stock Exchange in connection with its previously announced plan to deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company expects that the delisting will occur ten calendar days after the filing of the Form 25 so that trading will be suspended on February 10, 2020 prior to the market opening. Following the delisting, the Company's Board of Directors will evaluate updated ownership data to ascertain the aggregate costs within the ranges of stock split ratios that the Company's stockholders approved at a special meeting on January 9, 2020. Based upon this analysis, the Board will determine the appropriate ratio to effectuate a reverse stock split, which will be followed immediately by a forward stock split.

REFINERS

Press Release - Valero Energy reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $1.1 billion, or $2.58 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $952 million, or $2.24 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $873 million, or $2.13 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $932 million, or $2.19 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. The adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2019 is associated with the retroactive blender’s tax credit.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Enterprise Products Partners announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Enterprise reported record net income attributable to limited partners for the full year 2019 of $4.6 billion, or $2.09 per unit on a fully diluted basis, which represents a 9 percent increase from $1.91 per unit on a fully diluted basis reported for 2018. Net income for 2019 was reduced by non-cash, asset impairment and related charges of approximately $133 million, or $0.06 per unit, primarily related to the Centennial liquids pipeline. Net cash flow provided by operating activities, or cash flow from operations, for 2019 increased 6 percent to a record $6.5 billion compared to 2018. Free cash flow, which is defined as CFFO less cash used in investing activities plus net cash contributions from noncontrolling interests, for 2019 increased 24 percent to $2.5 billion when compared to 2018. Distributions declared with respect to 2019 increased 2.3 percent to $1.765 per unit compared to 2018. Enterprise’s distributions with respect to 2019 represent a 59 percent payout ratio of CFFO.

Press Release - Magellan Midstream Partners reported net income of $286.4 million for fourth quarter 2019 compared to $314.1 million for fourth quarter 2018. The decrease in fourth quarter 2019 net income was driven by mark-to-market (MTM) adjustments for hedge positions related to the partnership's commodity-related activities. Contributions from Magellan's core fee-based transportation and terminals activities increased between periods.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide. Adding to the gloom, disappointing earnings weighed further on European stocks. Indexes in Japan and Hong Kong also slipped, with Taiwan's benchmark index slumping 5.7% in its first session since the Lunar New Year break. Japanese yen, Swiss franc rose and gold edged higher as investors eyed safety bets. The pound was up after the Bank of England kept interest rates steady. Oil prices fell more than 2% on panic over the virus spread. Data on gross domestic product and weekly jobless claims and after market earnings from Amazon.com, Electronic Arts and Visa will also be on investors' radar.

