Crude Falls as Concerns of Rising Coronavirus Cases Outweigh Tighter Supplies

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to higher, backed by gains in the broader index futures which rose in overnight trading despite an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the weekend while oil prices trade lower by ~1%. In sector news, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America issued a handful of rating changes among their E&P coverage.

After notching a ~9% gain last week, oil prices are off about one percent as concern grew that a record rise in global coronavirus infections could stall recovery in fuel demand, outweighing tighter supplies from major producers. "Infections are rising in key markets around the world and there are valid concerns that the world is in for a prolonged period of dealing with its consequences," said Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen. The WTI July contract expires at today’s close.

Natural gas futures are positive following last week’s 3% loss, as forecasts turned warmer for this week which should boost cooling demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Eni, through its subsidiary Eni New Energy, a group company that operates in Italy, has acquired from Asja Ambiente Italia 100% of the shares in CDGB Enrico, CDGB Laerte e Wind Park Laterza. The three wind farms, that will be built in Comune di Laterza, in the Puglia region, have a peak capacity of 35.2 MW and are expected to produce approximately 81 GWh annually, avoiding around 33,400 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. The three plants will consist of sixteen aerogenerators producing 2.2 MW each, and will be connected to the National Transmission Grid. The construction work for the plants is scheduled for the third trimester of 2021. It is the first wind project of Eni to take place in Italy. With this new acquisition, Eni further progresses in its decarbonisation process that aims to reduce 80% on greenhouse gases net emissions by 2050 over the entire cycle of its energy products.

Reuters - China National Offshore Oil, or CNOOC, has agreed to buy from Royal Dutch Shell two cargoes of liquefied natural gas with offset carbon emissions, marking China's first gas imports of this kind, said the Shanghai Oil and Gas Exchange. CNOOC and Shell will use carbon credits won in projects in China's northwest Xinjiang and Qinghai region to offset the carbon emissions involved in producing and consuming the two gas cargoes, the exchange said in a statement. CNOOC will auction the two cargoes at the Shanghai exchange. The statement did not provide further details.

U.S. E&PS

Bank of America upgraded Concho Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and upgraded Cimarex Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underperform’.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Diamondback Energy and Murphy Oil to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Marathon Oil to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’.

Press Release - Talos Energy announced that its borrowing base has been confirmed at $985 million following its semi-annual redetermination process. Separately, Talos announced the bolt-on acquisition of 16 selected assets from affiliates of Castex Energy 2005.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Surge Energy provided a corporate update, and a technical update in regards to the Company's Sparky core area. In 2019, with US WTI crude oil prices averaging US$57 WTI per bbl, Surge successfully maintained the Company's annual production (cost effectively), paid its prior dividend (using just 17 percent of the Company's adjusted funds flow), and reduced net debt by $79 million (adding significantly to the net asset value and liquidity of the Company). In early 2020, crude oil prices rallied to over US$63 WTI per bbl. Accordingly, pursuant to Surge's strategic hedging program, the Company locked-in a significant portion of its 2020 oil production at these attractive, pre-COVID, price levels. The Company has now drilled 138 consecutive successful wells into its prolific core Sparky asset. Over the last few months Surge completed an internal technical analysis of the Company's drilling results in the Sparky area. This analysis confirmed that the average production from the original 400m primary Sparky wells, were identical to the subsequent 200m 'infill' wells, on an IP180 day basis.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Saturday) Reuters - Enbridge resumed operation of one leg of its Line 5 oil pipeline, after a two-day shutdown due to damage to the other line, a spokesman said. The line, part of the vast North American Mainline network, travels through the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s major indexes rose, shrugging off fears of rising coronavirus cases across the globe. Banking and oil shares dragged European equity markets down, and most Asian shares ended in the red. New Zealand and Australian dollars gained as risk appetite was high, while the U.S. dollar fell. Oil prices edged lower. Safe-haven bets pushed gold to one-month high. Data on existing home sales for May is due for release later in the day.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.