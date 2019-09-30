Crude Falls as China's Economic Outlook Remains Weak

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities while U.S. stock index futures trade higher as investors looked past last week’s reports that the U.S. was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are off ~1% in early trading as China’s economic outlook remained weak even as manufacturing data improved and the continuing trade war with the U.S. weighing on demand growth. Meanwhile, Yemen Houthi rebels yesterday broadcasted footage showing a major attack near the border with Saudi Arabia's Southern region of Najran, saying its forces captured troops and vehicles, after reports Friday that Saudi Arabia had reportedly agreed to a partial cease-fire in Yemen. Moreover, sources said Saudi Arabia has restored its oil production capacity to 11.3 million barrels per day, maintaining a faster than expected recovery after the September 14th attacks.

Natural gas futures are down ~2% this morning on forecasts for weather to moderate over the next two weeks, keeping both cooling and heating demand low and allowing the amount of gas in storage to rise to near normal levels for the winter. Natural gas futures are currently sitting at its 100 DMA, a level it hasn't closed below since September 3rd.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Repsol has entered a share purchase agreement with Singapore-based lubricant manufacturer and trader United Global Limited to acquire a 40 per cent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary United Oil Company Pte Ltd for up to US$46.5 million. The acquisition of 14,959,600 shares consists of an initial cash consideration of US$36.5 million, with a further US$10 million payable depending on the delivery of revenue related earn-out targets for FY2023, Catalist-listed United Global announced at the signing ceremony at St Regis Singapore.

Press Release - Royal Dutch Shell introduced the publication of a quarterly update, starting with the third quarter 2019. The company will additionally publish the quarterly consensus collected for cash flow from operations (CFFO). The company expects LNG production to be 930,000 and 960,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) for the third quarter, it said, up from the 924,000 boed it reported a year earlier.

Reuters - Total has completed the acquisition of Anadarko's 26.5% stake in Mozambique's liquefied natural gas project for $3.9 billion, in a deal expected to raise much-needed revenue for Mozambique.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Husky Energy continues to make steady progress towards a return to full operations at the Superior Refinery. The Company has received the required permit approvals to begin reconstruction activities at the site and work is expected to begin immediately. Demolition of damaged equipment resulting from a fire in April of 2018 is now largely complete and the rebuild will take place over the next two years with an expected return to full operations in 2021.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Friday) Press Release - On September 26, 2019, the Board of Directors of Approach Resources approved certain role and title changes among the Company’s executive management team, effective immediately. Mr. Sergei Krylov, previously serving as Chief Financial Officer in addition to Chief Executive Officer, relinquished his duties as Chief Financial Officer in connection with the appointment of Mr. Ian Shaw on September 26, 2019 and now serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Troy Hoefer, whose title previously was Senior Vice President – Engineering, now serves as Executive Vice President – Operations. Mr. Joshua Dazey, whose title previously was Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, now serves as Executive Vice President – Legal and Secretary. On September 26, 2019, the Board appointed Mr. Shaw to serve as Executive Vice President – Finance and Accounting, effective immediately.

Press Release - Cabot Oil & Gas announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its 20 percent ownership interest in Meade Pipeline Co LLC to a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Partners, LP for $256 million, or over 13 times expected 2019 EBITDAX (non-GAAP). This transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments. Proceeds from this transaction, in addition to the Company's ongoing operating free cash flow, will allow Cabot to continue to enhance shareholder value by returning capital to shareholders through a combination of a growing dividend and an opportunistic share repurchase program.

Press Release - ConocoPhillips completed its previously announced transaction to sell two ConocoPhillips United Kingdom (U.K.) subsidiaries to Chrysaor E&P Limited for $2.675 billion, plus interest and customary adjustments. Together, the subsidiaries indirectly held the company’s exploration and production assets in the U.K., as well as approximately $1.8 billion in asset retirement obligations. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage of Murphy Oil at ‘Outperform.’

Press Release - Occidental Petroleum provided an update on its divestiture and deleveraging initiatives following the recent close of its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum on August 8, 2019. Occidental has completed the sale of Anadarko’s Mozambique LNG stake to Total, for $3.9 billion. In addition, Occidental completed the sale of its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings, L.P. for $650 million. Lastly, in conjunction with Occidental’s second quarter 2019 earnings, Occidental announced a strategic partnership with Ecopetrol to develop Midland Basin acreage for $750 million in cash plus $750 million in carried capital. The transaction is expected to close before year end.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Obsidian Energy provided an update on its Cardium development program and hedging portfolio. The 13 well Willesden Green Cardium development program planned for the second half of the year is progressing as planned, with six wells rig released. Four of those wells have been completed and are expected to be on stream by mid-October. The Company has seven additional wells planned in the fourth quarter of 2019. All locations are expected to be onstream before the end of the year. The Company is on target to deliver its $120 million capital program, with $75 million of the total spending planned for the second half of the year. Recent oil price volatility allowed the Company to build on its fourth quarter hedge position, adding 2,663 barrels per day with an average strike price of $79.62 per barrel, on a Canadian dollar basis. Our hedging policy is designed to provide a level of certainty to our cash flow. While our hedging volumes have increased, we are cautious to only hedge at levels that are constructive to the business.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Barclay’s downgraded Mammoth Energy Services to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight.’

REFINERS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners and its wholly-owned subsidiary Calumet Finance Corp. announced the pricing of their private placement under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, of $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 11.00% senior unsecured notes due 2025. The notes mature on April 15, 2025 and will be issued at par. The Offering is expected to close on October 11, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - AltaGas announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its indirect, non-operating interest in the Central Penn Pipeline (Central Penn) held by its subsidiary WGL Midstream, Inc. (WGL Midstream) to Meade Pipeline Investment, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Partners, LP. Total gross proceeds for WGL Midstream's interest is approximately $870 million (US$657 million). AltaGas' estimated 2019 cash flow and normalized EBITDA for the Central Penn Pipeline is approximately US$49 million and US$39 million, respectively. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Press Release - On September 27, 2019, Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, issued $727 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.80% Senior Secured Notes due December 31, 2039 pursuant to the Indenture, dated as of September 27, 2019, by and between CCH, as issuer, and CCH’s subsidiaries Corpus Christi Liquefaction, LLC, Cheniere Corpus Christi Pipeline, L.P and Corpus Christi Pipeline GP, LLC, as guarantors, and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee.

Reuters - Centrica has begun buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Cheniereunder a long-term contract. The first cargo was loaded on LNG tanker Gaslog Skagen over the weekend of Sept. 28-29 and is heading to Europe. Under their 20-year contract, Centrica will buy around 1.75 million tonnes of LNG per year from Train 5 of Cheniere's Sabine Pass production facility in Louisiana. The cargoes will be loaded on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, meaning Centrica chooses their destinations.

(Late Friday) Reuters - The Canada Energy Regulator stopped Enbridge from auctioning the right to send crude oil through its Mainline pipeline system, citing concerns about the "perception of abuse of Enbridge's market power." The nearly 3 million barrel-per-day Mainline is North America's largest pipeline system and carries the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States. Enbridge wants to switch to long-term contracts, instead of monthly agreements, in a move that has angered producers in the country given the lack of pipeline space.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for major Wall Street's stock indexes rose as investors shrugged off fresh concerns over a possible delisting of Chinese companies in U.S. stock exchanges. European shares steadied amid uncertainty over trade negotiation, while stocks in mainland China and Japan dropped. The dollar rose against major currencies, as investors sought the safety of the greenback, hurting demand for gold. Oil prices were down on weak economic outlook.

