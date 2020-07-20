Crude Falls Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open moderately lower, weighed down by weakness in the crude complex while U.S. stock index futures hover near the flat line following another weekend of surging COVID-19 cases and as investors brace for a busy week of corporate earnings.

In corporate news, Chevron Corporation announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Noble Energy to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Noble Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at $5 billion. The acquisition of Noble Energy provides Chevron with low-cost, proved reserves and attractive undeveloped resources that will enhance an already advantaged upstream portfolio.

In earnings news, Halliburton posted its third straight quarterly loss this morning as it took a $2.1 billion impairment charge amid a slump in oil prices and the resulting collapse in drilling by North American customers. Despite the quarterly loss, shares are up over 5% in early trading as analysts’ praised its better-than-expected free cash flow and aggressive cost cutting.

Oil prices fell as coronavirus cases increased in many countries across the globe, but investors remained cautiously optimistic about ongoing talks over a European Union recovery fund to revive economies affected by the pandemic. "As things stand, prices are not likely to produce any sizeable gains very soon, until a signal that the pandemic slows down," said Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen.

Natural gas futures are up slightly on above-seasonal forecasts for the next two weeks which should boost cooling demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Chevron announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Noble Energy to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Noble Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at $5 billion, or $10.38 per share. Based on Chevron’s closing price on July 17, 2020 and under the terms of the agreement, Noble Energy shareholders will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble Energy share. The total enterprise value, including debt, of the transaction is $13 billion.

Reuters - Exxon Mobil has sold three Russian Sokol crude cargoes SOK-DUB loading in September at spot premiums of around $2.10 a barrel to Dubai quotes.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP has put four traders responsible for Chinese crude oil sales on temporary leave as it conducts internal investigations into trades with Singapore's Hontop Energy.

Press Release - Premier is pleased to announce that it has signed sale and purchase agreements with BP for the acquisition of BP's interests in the Andrew Area and its Shearwater assets, reflecting the amended terms announced by the Company on 5 th June. This follows the receipt of creditor approval for the BP Acquisitions. The BP Acquisitions remain conditional on agreeing the terms of the refinancing of Premier's existing credit facilities, equity funding and customary other approvals, including shareholder approval.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell shut on Saturday the gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery after a fire.

Press Release - TOTAL announced that it has become TOTAL SE following its registration with the Trade and Companies Register of Nanterre as a European Company, which occurred on July 16, 2020. This registration was approved at the Shareholders’ Meeting, held on of May 29, 2020, and follows negotiations with employees’ representatives in 25 countries of the European Economic Area. On April 15, 2020, the members of the Special Negotiating Body approved and signed an agreement relating to the procedures for the involvement of employees in the European Company. The Company will now be listed as TOTAL SE on stock markets trading its shares and American Depositary Shares. Its ISIN codes and mnemonics remain unchanged.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Integracion Energetica Argentina, formerly known as ENARSA, awarded Total and BP two cargoes each of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery from August to September. The cargoes were sold at an average estimated price of $2.736 per million BTUs and will be delivered between Aug. 9 and Sept. 3 into the port of Escobar, IEASA said.

U.S. E&PS

Raymond James upgraded Concho Resources, Parsley Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources to ‘Strong Buy’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - Denbury Resources announced it has received an official offer for corporate buyout at $1.2 a share. This includes transferring full ownership of the company. The corporation making the offer is not revealed. The agreement is expected to be successful and with it finalized, Denbury Resources would continue to operate on a business-as-usual basis.

Raymond James upgraded Apache Corp, Laredo Petroleum, and Matador Resources to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

(Late Friday) SEC filing - On July 17, 2020, Marathon Oil announced that the Company had delivered to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, in its capacity as Trustee, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, in its capacity as Remarketing Agent, a Conditional Notice of Conversion of up to $400 million of bonds constituting part of the $1 billion St. John the Baptist, State of Louisiana Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2017 issued by the Company on December 18, 2017 to sub-series B bonds to remarket them. The Company has the right to cancel the conversion of some or all of the $400 million of 2017 Bonds to Sub-Series 2017B Bonds due to market conditions.

Stifel upgraded Matador Resources to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Press Release - Chevron announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Noble Energy to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Noble Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at $5 billion, or $10.38 per share. Based on Chevron’s closing price on July 17, 2020 and under the terms of the agreement, Noble Energy shareholders will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble Energy share. The total enterprise value, including debt, of the transaction is $13 billion.

JPMorgan upgraded QEP Resources to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underweight’.

Northland Capital Markets dropped coverage on Lonestar Resources US andSundance Energy.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on August 14, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2020. The ex-dividend date for this payment is July 29, 2020.

Press Release - Touchstone Exploration announced highlights of our independent reserves evaluation of the Cascadura Assessment Area prepared by GLJ Ltd. with an effective date of June 30, 2020. Highlights of its total proved, total proved plus probable and total proved plus probable plus possible reserves from the Cascadura Reserves Report were provided. The Cascadura Assessment Area is located in the Company's Ortoire exploration block, onshore in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Touchstone 80% working interest operator, Heritage Petroleum Company Limited 20% working interest). The Cascadura Assessment Area represents the geologically and geophysically defined reservoirs which were evaluated by the Company's Cascadura-1ST1 exploration well drilled in the fourth quarter of 2019 and tested in the first half of 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Friday) Press Release - The Board of Supervisory Directors of Core Laboratories N.V. announced a cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock payable in the third quarter of 2020. This third quarter dividend amount, if maintained for the fourth quarter of the year, and when added to the Q1 2020 dividend of $0.25 per share and the Q2 2020 dividend of $0.01 per share, would mean a total payout for the year of $0.28 per share of common stock. The third quarter $0.01 per share cash dividend will be payable on Monday, 10 August 2020, to shareholders of record on Monday, 27 July 2020. Dutch withholding tax will be deducted from the dividend at a rate of 15%.

Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies announced that as of the preliminary tender deadline, which was 5:00 p.m. ET on July 17, 2020, participation in its pending exchange offer for the 6.25% senior notes due 2021 fell short of the amount required to consummate the transaction. The minimum participation condition to the closing of the exchange offer is 95% of the approximately $328 million principal amount of the existing notes. However, as of the preliminary tender deadline, tenders from only 86.4% of the existing notes had been received. The minimum participation condition must be satisfied or waived prior to consummation of the exchange offer.

Press Release - Halliburton announced a net loss of $1.7 billion, or $1.91 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. This compares to a net loss for the first quarter of 2020 of $1.0 billion, or $1.16 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2020, excluding impairments and other charges, was $46 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2020, excluding impairments and other charges and a loss on the early extinguishment of debt, of $270 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. Halliburton's total revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $3.2 billion, a 37% decrease from revenue of $5.0 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Reported operating loss was $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020 compared to reported operating loss of $571 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding impairments and other charges, adjusted operating income was $236 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 53% decrease from adjusted operating income of $502 million in the first quarter of 2020.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Ensign Energy Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of Halliburton's 40% ownership in the joint venture operating under the name Trinidad Drilling International which owns and operates five drilling rigs in Mexico, Kuwait and Bahrain. The 40% ownership, inclusive of working capital in the TDI joint venture, was purchased for US $33.4 million from Ensign's cash on hand. With this acquisition, Ensign now owns 100% of the TDI joint venture.

REFINERS

Jefferies upgraded Phillips 66 and Valero Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Jefferies upgraded Holly Energy Partners and Phillips 66 Partners to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced updates regarding its offer to exchange any and all of its 9.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units for newly issued common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership. As of July 17, 2020, based on information provided by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary of the Exchange Offer, 2,515 Series A Preferred Units had been tendered. As previously announced, the Exchange Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 24, 2020, unless further extended.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures dipped as investors assessed the possibility of further damage to business activity from surging COVID-19 cases. Most European shares fell, dragged down by cyclical sectors, while investors remained cautiously optimistic about the ongoing talks over an EU-wide recovery fund. Japan’s Nikkei ended higher as expectations that the central bank would purchase exchange-traded funds offset weak exports data. The dollar edged lower against rival currencies, while gold inched up. Oil prices fell on fuel demand concerns.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.