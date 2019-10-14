Crude Falls Amid Cautious Stance on U.S-China Trade Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are under pressure from lower oil prices as well as China’s response that it needed further discussions before it would sign off on the so-called phase one trade deal that was touted by markets last week. Oil and gas producer Parsley Energy is trading sharply lower in pre-market on news that it will buy Jagged Peak Energy, which is trading moderately higher, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.62 billion.

Oil prices are deteriorating this morning, down about 2%, as traders take profits from the strong gains last week amid a more cautious stance on the trade war with China. Prices received support last week after the United States announced on Friday it was deploying more troops to Saudi Arabia, and after an Iranian oil tanker was attacked in the Red Sea. “While the market waits for potential responses from the Iranians, the continued inability of geopolitics to sustain price gains is a testament to the state of concerns over demand,” JBC analysts said in a note.

Natural gas prices are rising on expectations for colder temperatures and value buying after dropping 6% last week which had taken prices to their lowest levels since August.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - ExxonMobil India LNG Limited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IndianOil), to expanding its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business initiatives in the country.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Saturday) Press Release - Coldiretti’s President, Ettore Prandini, Eni’s CEO, Claudio Descalzi, and BF’s CEO, Federico Vecchioni, signed a cooperation agreement to start assessing the potential for projects abroad– especially in Africa – to develop local economies using innovative, sustainable and eco-friendly farming techniques. The agreement was signed in the presence of Giuseppe Conte, Italy's Prime Minister.

(Sunday) Press Release - As part of its strategy to develop new gas markets, Total expands its partnership with the Adani Group; the largest energy and infrastructure conglomerate in India, to contribute to the development of the Indian natural gas market.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Abraxas Petroleum announced Petrie Partners has been engaged to assist Abraxas with exploration of opportunities related to its interests in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. The Company has sold certain non-operated interests in the Bakken and continues to explore alternatives with regard to its remaining Williston Basin assets.

Reuters - Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd announced the acquisition ofConocoPhillips northern Australia business for $1.39 billion. ConocoPhillips' northern Australia business has operating interests in the Darwin LNG, Bayu-Undan, Barossa and Poseidon gas assets. The deal consideration has an additional A$75 million ($50.93 million) payment contingent on final investment decision (FID) on the Barossa asset.

Press Release - Parsley Energy and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Parsley will acquire Jagged Peak in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.27 billion, including Jagged Peak's net debt of approximately $625 million as of June 30, 2019. Under the terms of the agreement, Jagged Peak shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.447 shares of Parsley Class A common stock for each share of Jagged Peak common stock they own. This represents $7.59 per Jagged Peak share based on Parsley's closing price on October 11, 2019, and a premium of 1.5% compared to Jagged Peak's 30-day volume weighted average price and 11.2% compared to Jagged Peak's closing price on October 11, 2019. The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, has been unanimously approved by each company's board of directors. Following the close of the transaction, Parsley shareholders will own approximately 77% of the combined company, and Jagged Peak shareholders will own approximately 23% of the combined company, in each case on a fully diluted basis. The all-stock transaction is intended to be tax-free to Jagged Peak shareholders.

CANADIAN E&PS

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co downgraded Canadian Natural Resources to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy.’

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co upgraded Tourmaline Oil to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold.’

REFINERS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners announced that it has successfully completed a $550 million offering of new senior unsecured notes maturing in 2025.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Enterprise Products Partners announced it will proceed with an expansion of its Appalachia-to-Texas ethane pipeline, based on customer commitments received during a recent 30-day binding open season. The 1,200-mile ATEX pipeline transports ethane from the Marcellus/Utica Basin of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to Enterprise’s natural gas liquids storage complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures and European shares slipped as scant details about the first phase of a trade deal between the United States and China undercut optimism over a U.S.-Sino thaw that helped lift stocks in Asia. Ebbing trade deal hopes also pushed oil prices lower. Meanwhile, the Swiss franc and Japanese yen rose, while against a basket of currencies the dollar was slightly up. Gold prices advanced, while palladium continued its record run to notch up a fresh all-time high.

