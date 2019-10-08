Crude Falls Ahead of Trade Talks

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised to extend yesterday’s losses on downward momentum from the broader markets on diminished optimism on the trade war and as oil prices reverse their earlier gains. Very little energy news exists this morning on the corporate side with the focus on the gear-up for earnings as well as the EIA short-term energy outlook to be released later today along with API data.

Oil prices had been higher this morning by nearly 1% as unrest in Iraq and Ecuador raised supply concerns but prices have now turned lower by more than 1%. Protests and violence in Iraq, along with the potential for attacks by Turkey on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria caused some concern to oil supplies though no direct reports exit of production being offline. Meanwhile, however, Ecuador’s state-run oil company Petroamazonas EP suspended operations at three oilfields in the Amazon region on Monday. However, growing skepticism that any meaningful progress will be made in U.S.-China trade talks later this week weighed on oil prices over the course of the morning.

Natural gas prices continue to trade lower and extend yesterday’s losses amid record high production and seasonally warmer temperatures in some parts of the country.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - ExxonMobil will invest more than $500 million in the initial construction phase of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique. Construction of onshore facilities has been awarded to a consortium led by Japan's JGC, U.K firm TechnipFMC and U.S. company Fluor. The $30 billion Rovuma LNG project has a capacity of 15 million tonnes a year (mtpa) and is set pump much-needed cash into the southern African nation's ailing economy.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Total has selected Saft to supply its Flex’ion battery systems in their new country headquarters in Singapore’s central business district, to ensure sufficient backup power for the data center.

Press Release - Total Solar International, a wholly owned Total subsidiary dedicated to utility-scale solar plants, announced the start of the construction of Miyagi Osato Solar Park, a large-scale solar plant of 52 megawatt-peak located in Osato, Miyagi prefecture, Japan. The project, which has achieved financial close, is expected to start up in 2021 and will provide clean and reliable electricity to Japanese households.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Antero Resources announced that Vicky Sutil and Tom Tyree have been appointed to its board of directors, as a Class III director and Class I director, respectively, effective as of October 7, 2019.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Berry Petroleum announced preliminary third quarter production results in line with its full-year production guidance. In addition, the company is continuing its commitment to returning value to shareholders through its fixed dividend and share buy-back policies.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded Helmerich and Payne and Patterson-UTI Energy to neutral from buy and FTS International to underperform from neutral, target to $2 from $2.75.

REFINERS

(Late Monday) Reuters - PBF Energy shut the cat feed hydrotreater for a catalyst change at its 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery. The 45,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater will be shut for about a month to replace catalyst in the unit. The hydrotreater uses hydrogen and the catalyst to remove sulfur from feed going to the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit.

MLPS & PIPELINES

UBS Equities downgraded EnLink Midstream to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy.’

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street’s main indexes and European shares fell on worries about upcoming high-level U.S.-China trade negotiations. Japanese shares ended higher, with semiconductor-related firms leading the gains after Samsung flagged a slightly better-than-expected third-quarter profit. China and Hong Kong stocks closed higher on stimulus hopes. Meanwhile in currencies, the dollar lost momentum, dipping against a basket of its rivals. The euro got a boost from the healthy German industrial output data. Oil prices surrendered gains and gold rose. Producer Price Index for final demand is scheduled on economic calendar.

