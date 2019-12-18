Crude Falls After U.S. Stockpiles Rise, But Losses Pared by Demand Hopes

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, tracking weakness in the underlying commodities while major equity futures were flat a day after all three major indexes ended at record closing levels. The recent momentum lost some steam today amid a lull in trade-war headlines while investors digest the recent run-up and an uptick in corporate news.

After four consecutive days of strong gains, WTI and Brent crude oil dipped lower this morning, sliding after last night’s API showed an unexpected build in U.S. crude stockpiles but losses were kept in check by expectations for an uptick in demand next year. Last night’s industry report showed crude inventories spiking 4.7 million barrels last week compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 1.3 million barrels. Traders will be looking to the EIA later today for confirmation.

Natural gas futures extended its slide lower, falling on forecasts confirming the weather will turn warmer than normal through the end of the year despite signs colder weather is coming at the start of the new year. Traders noted prices have been depressed since hitting an eight-month high in early November - currently down about 22%. That is due to warmer than usual weather and expectations inventories will remain over the five-year average in coming months as rising production enables utilities to leave more gas in storage, wiping away lingering concerns of potential supply shortages and price spikes during the winter.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - BP plans to close down two of its oil and gas platforms in Azerbaijan for planned maintenance. Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP's vice president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, said that the maintenance would take place in the second half of 2020.

Press Release - Royal Dutch Shell announced that it will introduce the option for shareholders to receive Shell’s dividends in US dollars with effect from the fourth quarter 2019 interim dividend. Furthermore, Shell will settle its dividend with its shareholders fully electronically either in CREST or via interbank transfers.

Press Release - Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) SEA, an affiliate of Total, has completed the construction of three solar-powered rooftops for Jentec Storage Inc. in Calamba, La Union and Ilo-Ilo. With a combined capacity of 1.1 megawatts (MW), the system will generate an estimated 1.55 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity per year, and will allow an annual reduction of 1042 tons/CO2, equivalent to planting around 15,500 trees each year.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Chesapeake Energy announced the preliminary results of its previously announced private offers to exchange its new 11.5% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2025 for certain outstanding senior unsecured notes upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Company's confidential offering memorandum, dated December 4, 2019. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 17, 2019, approximately $3.22 billion aggregate principal amount, or approximately 71.4%, of Existing Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Exchange Offers.

SunTrust Robinson initiated coverage of Comstock Resources at ‘Buy.’

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Kalnin Ventures LLC announced that an affiliate of its investment vehicle BKV Oil & Gas Capital Partners, L.P., has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement to acquire Devon Energy’s assets in the Barnett Shale. The expected closing date is in 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, and the overall transaction is worth $770 million.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Matador Resources announced the successful approval and receipt of 14 drilling permits for its Stateline asset area in southern Eddy County, New Mexico from the Bureau of Land Management. The Company had anticipated receipt of these permits late in the fourth quarter of 2019 and is pleased to confirm that the Company now has 24 permits to drill oil and natural gas wells on federal leasehold acquired by Matador from the BLM in the New Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale in September 2018. Furthermore, Matador has received more than 100 additional drilling permits to conduct drilling operations in other portions of its federal leasehold in Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced that Brandon Elliott, Northern’s Chief Executive Officer, is stepping down as CEO, and will be succeeded by Nicholas O’Grady, Northern’s current President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2020. Chad Allen, Northern’s Chief Accounting Officer, will succeed Mr. O’Grady as Chief Financial Officer. Northern also announced the hiring of Mike Kelly and additional senior-level promotions.

SunTrust Robinson initiated coverage of Southwestern Energy at ‘Hold.’

Morgans resumed coverage of Sundance Energy Australia at ‘Speculative Buy.’

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Enerplus announced that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on January 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date for this payment is December 30, 2019.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Parex Resources provided an operational update. In 2019, Parex successfully increased its prospect inventory by adding 6 new blocks. In addition to the 3 blocks added in the December Bid Round, Parex acquired 2 blocks in the July Bid Round (VSM-25, LLA-94) and transacted a farm-in on the Merecure block in the Llanos Basin, resulting in the Tamariniza discovery. Parex' estimates that Q4 2019 average production will exceed 54,000 boe/d compared to the Company's Q3 2019 average quarterly production of 53,045 boe/d. As at November 30, 2019 Parex' cash balance was approximately USD$370 million and its net working capital at September 30, 2019 was USD$280 million.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Tourmaline Oil announced 2020 average production guidance of 315,000 – 320,000 boepd on 2020 EP capital spending of $925.0 million. The Company anticipates 2020 free cash flow of $345.0 million utilizing strip commodity pricing. The 2020 free cash flow will be employed for share buybacks, possible dividend increases, and continuing debt reduction. Tourmaline is targeting a 2020 exit net debt-to-cash flow ratio of 1.2 times. The Company has also updated the five-year development plan. Annual free cash flow grows steadily through the plan, yielding aggregate free cash flow of $1.75 billion, based on strip pricing.

OILFIELD SERVICES

BMO Capital Markets downgraded Halliburton to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform.’

Press Release - McDermott International along with its partners, Chiyoda International Corporation and Zachry Group, announced that the first commissioning cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been shipped from Train 2 of the Freeport LNG project on Quintana Island in Freeport, Texas. Production of LNG from Train 2 was announced on Dec. 6 and today's announcement of first cargo is a precursor to substantial completion of Train 2.

DRILLERS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Noble announced that Stephen M. Butz has been named as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective December 19, 2019.

REFINERS

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum plans to finish restarting the hydrocracker at its 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, by the end of this week. Marathon began restarting the 60,000 bpd hydrocracker, called the Ultracracker, on Dec. 11.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street stock index were slightly higher, a day after strong housing and manufacturing data boosted investors' confidence in the U.S. economy. European shares pared losses as gains for Swedish truck maker Volvo and defensive sectors offset worries about a hard Brexit. China stocks and Japanese equities ended in the red. The dollar index edged up, while gold prices were little changed.

