Crude Falls After Trump Downplays Trade Talks

Energy stocks are poised for a negative open, tracking weakness in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which declined in early trading following comments from President Trump which dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal, while escalated tensions in Hong Kong added to investor worries.

Oil prices are also under pressure, trading in tandem with broader equity futures, but off morning lows of $56.23 and $61.57 for WTI and Brent, respectively. Trump said on Saturday that trade talks with China were moving along "very nicely" but the United States would only make a deal if it was the right one for America. "We expect the sideward trading to continue for the time being, with the trade conflict headlines likely to dictate the direction," Commerzbank said in a note. Investors are also concerned about excess supplies of crude, analysts said.

Natural gas futures are off ~4%, pressured by updated weather models for next week which show seasonal or above-seasonal temperatures for key consuming regions.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Saturday) Reuters - Israel's Delek Group said its Ithaca subsidiary, which it plans to spin off via a London listing, completed a deal to buy most of Chevron's British North Sea oil and gas fields for $2 billion. Delek said the deal, backdated to Jan. 1, will quadruple Ithaca’s pro-forma production to 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and raise the company's proven reserves by 150% to 225 million barrels.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Major companies including BP, Total, Inpex, Vitol and Royal Dutch Shell have agreed to become partners in a new ADNOC Murban crude exchange, an official from Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) said. PetroChina, Korea's GS Caltex and Japan's JXTG have also agreed, the official added.

Reuters - Indonesia's government signed a production sharing contract with units of ConocoPhillips, PT Pertamina and Repsol for the Corridor natural gas blocks, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif told reporters. The contract will extend by 20 years the current contract with the same companies that will expire in late 2023.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Michael R. Turner, Senior Vice President, Global Production at Hess, will take early retirement effective April 3, 2020. In connection with Mr. Turner’s early retirement, the Company promoted Gerbert Schoonman, Vice President, Offshore, to Senior Vice President, Global Production effective January 1, 2020.

Imperial Capital upgraded Montage Resources to ‘Outperform’ from ‘In Line.’

Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced that, in connection with the Company’s previously announced exchange and tender offers and solicitation of consents to certain amendments to the indenture governing the Company’s 8.50% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2023, the Company has entered into support agreements, including the previously announced backstop agreement, with certain holders of Notes, representing 71.3% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes, pursuant to which the Supporting Noteholders have agreed, subject to certain conditions, to consent to the Proposed Amendments.

Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded Occidental Petroleum to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold.’

Raymond James downgraded SRC Energy to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Strong Buy.’

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Advantage Oil & Gas announced the appointment of Mr. Mike Belenkie to the position of President in addition to his current role as Chief Operating Officer of Advantage. Advantage is also announced the appointment of Mr. John Quaife as Vice President, Finance of the Corporation.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Friday) Reuters - Baker Hughes said its facility in western Venezuela had returned to regular operations, after a local mayor announced the temporary closure of the unit due to alleged tax delinquency. "Baker Hughes is pleased to see that the matter has been moved to the normal judicial process and its facility has returned to regular operations," the company said in a statement.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Basic Energy Services announced that on November 6, 2019, the Company was notified by the New York Stock Exchange that the average closing price of the Company’s shares of common stock had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE under Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. Under the NYSE’s rules, the Company has six months following receipt of the notification to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.

(Late Friday) Press Release - CARBO Ceramics reported financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Revenues for the third quarter of $43.5 million increased 1% sequentially, and decreased 19% compared to revenue of $53.8 million in the same period of 2018. The largest contributors to the year-over-year decrease were the declines in sales of base ceramic products, environmental technologies and services, technology products and services. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in sand-related revenue, industrial ceramic sales and additional sublease and rental income.

Scotiabank downgraded Enerflex to ‘Sector Perform’ from ‘Sector Outperform.’

(Late Friday) Press Release - Tidewater announced it is soliciting consents from holders of its outstanding 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 to approve amendments to the indenture relating to the Notes and related corresponding amendments to the Security and Pledge Agreement entered into in connection with the issuance of the Notes. The Proposed Amendments would increase the Company’s operational and financial flexibility given its financial and liquidity position. Adoption of the Proposed Amendments requires the consent of Holders of at least a majority of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The Company also announced that it is commencing a standalone tender offer to purchase up to $125,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes through a cash tender offer.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Friday) Press Release - Pembina Pipeline announced that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for November 2019 of $0.20 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 25, 2019. This dividend is designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina's common share dividends should be considered "qualified dividends" and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax.

(Sunday) Press Release - TC Energy announced that its Keystone pipeline has returned to service following the approval of its repair and restart plan by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). As part of the restart plan, TC Energy will operate the pipeline at a reduced pressure with a gradual increase in the volume of crude oil moving through the system. The company is communicating plans to its customers and will continue working closely with them as it begins to return to normal operating conditions.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures dipped, and oil prices fell as U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday downplayed reports that the U.S. was willing to lift tariffs on China. European stocks fell, and Asian shares saw their worst day since August as escalating violence in the long-running Hong Kong protests unnerved investors. The dollar slipped, while gold prices gained.

