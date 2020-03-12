Crude Falls After Trump Announces Travel Ban

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set for steep declines alongside broader equities and all risk assets as the Coronavirus grows as a global pandemic and governments scramble to curtail rampant spreading. Last night, President Trump banned travel from Europe, which comes after Italy recently closed all forms of commerce other than grocery stores and pharmacies. The inevitable slowing economic outcome from the curtailment of many forms of society and commerce continue to be priced into financial assets.

S&P 500 Futures are limit down on 5% declines. Several operators announced spending cuts, including Apache, Devon, Murphy and ONEOK.

WTI crude oil and Brent crude are off by 6%, trading around $31 and $33.60, respectively, after the travel bans were announced. The oil market was taking the decision very negatively due to the impact on jet fuel demand and expectations for business activity and economic growth, said Bjoernar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at energy consultant Rystad. "It leads to further loss of confidence in governments’ handling of the fallout and increases uncertainty about the extent of the virus impact on the overall economy, reflected in sharp falls in risk assets across the board this morning."

Natural gas futures are off by 4%, in sympathy with crude oil and other commodity and financial assets.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Saudi Aramco has rejected at least three Asian refiners' requests for additional April-loading crude oil despite its pledge to ramp up production, refinery sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they had asked to load incremental barrels in April on top of their term supply contract, but were turned down.

Citigroup upgraded Total to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and downgraded BP to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

J.P. Morgan downgraded Repsol and Shell to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Apache announced multiple actions being taken in response to the current oil price environment. The company reduced its 2020 capital investment plan to a range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion from a previous range of $1.6 billion to $1.9 billion. Over the coming weeks, the company will reduce its Permian rig count to zero, limiting exposure to short-cycle oil projects. Activity reductions are also planned in Egypt and the North Sea. In Suriname, upon the conclusion of operations at the Sapakara West-1 exploration well, the company will proceed, as planned, to a third exploration prospect. Additionally, Apache’s board of directors has approved a reduction in the company’s quarterly dividend per share from $0.25 to $0.025, effective for all dividends payable after today, March 12, 2020. The company will use the $340 million of cash retained annually from the dividend reduction to further strengthen its financial position. Apache has ample liquidity through its $4 billion undrawn revolver and considerable flexibility to manage the $937 million of bonds maturing between February 2021 and January 2023.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Chaparral Energy announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operational results. Highlights include: Achieved fourth quarter 2019 production of 29.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), exceeding the high end of guidance. Delivered full year production, lease operating expense per barrel of oil equivalent (LOE/Boe), cash general & administrative expense per barrel of oil equivalent (G&A/Boe), and total capital expenditures within original production guidance and updated lower expense and capital guidance ranges Reported net loss of $189.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, or $4.14 per share, primarily driven by a $169.7 million non-cash ceiling test impairment and non-cash mark to market losses on derivatives of $25.5 million; adjusted net income, as defined below, was $12.6 million, or $0.28 per share. Reported net loss of $468.9 million for 2019, or $10.28 per share, primarily driven by a $430.7 million non-cash ceiling test impairment and non-cash mark to market losses on derivatives of $40.8 million; adjusted net income, as defined below, was $20.6 million, or $0.45 per share.

Press Release - Devon Energy has announced an immediate decrease in capital spending of $500 million for the full-year 2020. The revised capital budget of approximately $1.3 billion represents a decline of nearly 30 percent compared to its previously announced 2020 capital plan. The $500 million of capital reductions will be diversified across Devon’s portfolio, with the STACK and Powder River Basin assets receiving the most substantial cuts proportionally. To optimize go-forward investment, the company will focus its development activity in the Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford within the economic core of these top-tier plays. The company expects to provide a detailed update to its 2020 guidance in conjunction with first-quarter reporting.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Earthstone Energy announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Fourth Quarter 2019 highlights include: Average daily production of 17,571 Boepd; Adjusted EBITDAX of $49.9 million ($30.86 per Boe); All-in cash costs of $12.12 per Boe; Capital expenditures of $58.0 million; Net loss of $5.6 million or $0.09 per Adjusted Diluted Share; and Adjusted net income of $18.2 million or $0.28 per Adjusted Diluted Share. Full Year 2019 highlights include: Average daily production of 13,429 Boepd; Adjusted EBITDAX of $146.3 million ($29.84 per Boe); All-in cash costs of $13.48 per Boe; Capital expenditures of $210.4 million; Net income of $1.6 million or $0.02 per Adjusted Diluted Share; and Adjusted net income of $59.3 million or $0.92 per Adjusted Diluted Share.

Press Release - HighPoint Resources provided a summary of the Company’s hedge position. The Company currently has approximately 95% of anticipated 2020 oil volumes hedged at a WTI price of $58.32 per barrel and nearly half of anticipated 2021 oil volumes hedged at a WTI price of $54.71 per barrel. In addition, the Company estimates that the value of its hedge portfolio is approximately $145 million based on current WTI strip prices.

Press Release - Murphy Oil announced that it has revised its capital spending plans for 2020 given current market conditions and recent commodity price volatility. Murphy’s revised 2020 budget is approximately $950 million. The reduction of approximately $500 million equates to a nearly 35 percent revision from the midpoint of the previously announced corporate budget of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. Murphy will release further details of its revised plan on a later date.

Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. Fourth quarter net loss was $107.9 million or $0.27 per diluted share. Fourth quarter Adjusted Net Income was $21.5 million or $0.05 per diluted share, down from $94.8 million or $0.25 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $114.2 million compared to $124.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by 14% lower average realized prices and higher lease operating expense, offset partially by a 21% increase in production volumes. Fourth quarter production increased 21% from the prior year and 8% from the prior quarter to 4.0 million Boe or 43,941 Boe per day, toward the middle of the guidance range. Full year 2019 net loss was $76.3 million or $0.20 per diluted share. Full year 2019 Adjusted Net Income was $120.9 million or $0.31 per diluted share, down from $140.7 million or $0.59 per diluted share in 2018. Full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $454.2 million compared to $349.3 million in 2018. Average realized prices were down approximately 9% year over year, offset by a 51% increase in production volumes.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - PDC Energy announced an operational update and changes to its 2020 guidance and 2021 outlook. The Company expects to reduce its full-year capital investments by 20 to 25 percent compared to its original guidance range of $1.0 to $1.1 billion and projects free cash flow in excess of $150 million for the year. Production is now expected to average similar levels as pro forma 2019 volumes of approximately 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, while oil production is expected to average approximately 73,000 barrels per day. Both total production and oil production estimates reflect the mid-January closing date of the Company’s merger with SRC Energy.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Talos Energy announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and provided an operations update. Additionally, in response to recent commodity price trends, the Company will reduce its previously announced 2020 spending guidance by more than $125 million. Inclusive these reductions, Talos expects to remain free cash flow positive for 2020 with average WTI prices of $30 per barrel or higher. Specific details of the revised 2020 guidance will be disclosed in the coming weeks. The Company reported Net Income of $0.3 million ($0.01 earnings per share – diluted) for the fourth quarter and Adjusted Net Income of $71.6 million ($1.31 adjusted earnings per share – diluted) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Production of 54.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, of which 73% was oil and 79% was liquids. Average realized prices of $57.65/Bbl of oil in the fourth quarter, net of transport and quality deductions, or $0.83/Bbl above the average WTI benchmark price of $56.82/Bbl during the same period.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Birchcliff Energy announced that it has filed its audited annual financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis and its annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval. Birchcliff is immediately deferring approximately $65 million of capital expenditures (approximately 19% of its previously announced capital budget) as a result of weakening and volatile oil prices. Consistent with the above, Birchcliff’s board of directors has approved a reduced capital budget of $275 million to $295 million for 2020, as compared to the previous budget of $340 million to $360 million.

Press Release - Topaz Energy announced the following executive officer appointments. Mr. Marty Staples, currently Manager Land at Tourmaline Oil Corp., will be joining Topaz as the President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Staples will be joined by Ms. Cheree Stephenson as Topaz's Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Both are expected to assume their new positions in April 2020. Additional Topaz management team and staffing hires will be made over the coming months in advance of the planned public liquidity event.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Forum Energy Technologies announced that on March 10, 2020, the Company was notified by the New York Stock Exchange of its noncompliance with continued listing standards because the average closing price of shares of its common stock over a prior 30 consecutive trading day period had fallen below $1.00 per share, which is the minimum average closing price per share required to maintain listing on the NYSE. The Company’s Board of Directors is reviewing all available alternatives to return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has currently authorized the Company to propose for stockholder approval a reverse stock split with a ratio of not less than one-for-ten (1:10) and not more than one-for-twenty five (1:25) at the annual meeting of stockholders currently expected to be held in May 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Helix Energy Solutions announced that it has amended its existing credit agreement dated as of September 26, 2014 with Nordea Bank ABP and the lender parties thereto related to its Q5000 vessel. The amendment extends the final maturity date of the term loan made under the Credit Agreement from April 30, 2020 to January 31, 2021.

Press Release - TC Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NOVA Gas Transmission, has executed an exclusive letter of intent with Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Inc. and TransAlta Corporation to purchase the Pioneer Pipeline for $255 million. The Pioneer Pipeline consists of 131 km of operating pipeline that, upon closing of the transaction, will be integrated into the NGTL System. The pipeline is located within Alberta and runs from west of Drayton Valley to west of Edmonton. The acquisition is underpinned by 15-year firm delivery contracts for 328 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) and an eight-year firm receipt contract for 47 mmcf/d.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Clarke announces that G2S2 Capital, a company with which it is presumed to be a joint actor, acquired 3,298,000 common shares of Trican Well Service through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 11, 2020 at a price of $0.55 per Trican Share. Following such acquisition, Clarke, together with G2S2 and Clarke Inc. Master Trust, presumed joint actors pursuant to applicable securities legislation, owns 43,769,900 Trican Shares representing 16.39% of the outstanding Trican Shares.

REFINERS

Simmons Energy upgraded Valero Energy to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Raymond James downgraded Crestwood Equity Partner, Energy Transfer, Plains GP Holdings, Plains All American Pipeline, and Targa Resources to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Strong Buy’. The firm also downgraded DCP Midstream, Delek Logistics Partners, EnLink Midstream, MPLX, and PBF Logistics to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DCP Midstream to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - ONEOK announced a decrease in its 2020 growth capital guidance due to the current commodity price environment. ONEOK now expects capital-growth expenditures in the range of $1.60 billion to $2.40 billion with a midpoint of $2.0 billion, a decrease of approximately $500 million compared with the previously announced midpoint. This updated range provides ONEOK with the flexibility to adjust accordingly based on expected producer activity.

Raymond James upgraded Kinder Morgan to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures plunged, in line with European and Asian equity markets, after U.S. President Donald Trump banned travel from Europe to stem the coronavirus, threatening more disruption to the world economy. The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc rose against the dollar on safe-haven demand. Spot gold prices rose as investors shunned riskier assets. Oil extended losses on travel restrictions and the threat of a flood of cheap supply after Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates said they would raise output in a standoff with Russia. Producer prices index and initial jobless claims data are expected later in the day.

