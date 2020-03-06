Crude Falls After Russia Reportedly Rejects OPEC+ Supply Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to fall sharply at the open, pressured by steep declines in the underlying commodities and broader index futures as compounding fears about the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic drove investors to perceived safe havens such as bonds and gold. Additionally, futures were unchanged despite the Labor Department reporting that the U.S. economy added 273,000 new jobs during February, while the unemployment rate was 3.5%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for payroll growth of 175,000 and a 3.5% jobless level.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are off ~4% this morning and to their lowest since July 2017 after Reuters reported that Russia will not agree to steeper oil output cuts by OPEC and its allies to support prices. "What counts really is what Saudi Arabia does. If Russia joined, it will not add substantially. We need to see if OPEC goes ahead all alone," said Olivier Jakob, of the Petromatrix consultancy. One Middle East source said that OPEC had no intention of pursuing deeper cuts without Russia.

Natural gas futures are also under pressure this morning, tracking weakness in the crude oil markets while above seasonal temperatures for most of the next two weeks should limit demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - ExxonMobil officials urged the EU in November to weaken guidelines on vehicle emissions, according to information obtained through a Freedom of Information request. Oil giant Exxon met European Commission officials just weeks before the EU announced its new Green Deal, documents showed Friday (6 March), in what one monitor described as "an attempt to influence" the bloc's green agenda. While there is no evidence that either Exxon or Commission officials acted improperly, the document gives rare insight into how energy majors engage with the lawmaking process, in ways that could effectively slow policies designed to curb carbon emissions. The energy industry watchdog InfluenceMap, which released the internal meeting notes, said they constituted "the latest example of the US oil major's attempt to influence climate legislation globally". Exxon representatives pushed the Commission to remove the EU's strict CO2 vehicles standards, in an apparent "effort to stall a push towards electric vehicles," InfluenceMap said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Pharos Energy noted the recent press speculation regarding its interest in the acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell's upstream portfolio in the Western Desert in Egypt. Pharos confirms that it is participating as part of a consortium in Shell's sale process for these assets and is in the preliminary stages of its evaluation. There can be no certainty that any definitive, binding proposal will be made to Shell or that any transaction will occur. Pharos will update the market as and when it is appropriate to do so.

Press Release - Total through its affiliate Total Solar Distributed Generation, has signed a binding contract to provide 25 megawatt-peak (MWp) of solar rooftops for 24 facilities of one of the largest food companies in Thailand, Betagro. Each one of these projects benefits from a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Jointly they constitute one of the largest portfolios of corporate PPAs in Thailand. Equipped with over 62.000 solar panels, the projects are designed to generate nearly 38 GWh of renewable electricity per year, helping Betagro shrink its carbon footprint by 26.000 tons of CO2 over the life of the solar rooftops while providing about 15% of the company’s total power consumption.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Bonanza Creek Energy announced the resignation of Thomas B. Tyree, Jr. from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective March 4, 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Chaparral Energy announced that on February 28, 2020, the Company was notified by the New York Stock Exchange that the average closing price of the Company’s shares of common stock had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE. Under the NYSE’s rules, the Company has six months following receipt of the notification to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Extraction Oil & Gas reported financial and operational results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019. Fourth quarter average net sales volumes of 111,077 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), including 50,065 barrels per day (Bbl/d) of crude oil and full-year 2019 average net sales volumes of 88,728 BOE/d, including 42,291 Bbl/d of crude oil. For the fourth quarter, Extraction reported a net loss of $1.4 billion, or $9.84 net loss per basic and diluted share1, which includes an impairment related to lower forecasted commodity prices and a more measured pace of development to focus on Free Cash Flow, compared to net income of $100 million, or $0.52 per basic share and $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged2 was $202 million for the fourth quarter, down 9% year-over-year but up 65% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDAX2 was $205 million for the fourth quarter, up 5% year-over-year and up 49% sequentially. Full-year 2019 net loss of $1.4 billion, or $9.29 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to the Company's full-year 2018 net income of $122 million. Full-year 2019 Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged was $635 million, down 20% year-over-year while Adjusted EBITDAX was $611 million, down 7% over the same period.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Extraction Oil & Gas announced that Mark Erickson, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, is departing from the Company. In conjunction with Mr. Erickson’s departure from Extraction’s Board of Directors, the Company has appointed Thomas B. Tyree, Jr. as Executive Chairman. In addition, Matt Owens has been named permanent CEO and will also maintain his roles as President and member of the Board. These changes in leadership roles are effective March 4, 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - On March 5, 2020, EQT completed (i) its sale of 4,769,496 shares (the Cash Shares) of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) common stock, no par value (ETRN common stock), to ETRN in exchange for approximately $46 million in cash and (ii) its sale of 20,530,256 shares of ETRN common stock to ETRN in exchange for a promissory note (the Rate Relief Note) representing approximately $196 million in aggregate principal amount and cash in the amount of approximately $7 million. Also on March 5, 2020, EQT assigned the Rate Relief Note to EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) as consideration for certain commercial terms, including potential reductions in gathering fees, contemplated in that certain Gas Gathering and Compression Agreement, dated as of February 26, 2020, by and between EQT, EQT Production Company, Rice Drilling B LLC, EQT Energy, LLC and EQM Gathering Opco, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of EQM.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Montage Resources announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 operational and financial results. Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $174.1 million, compared to $171.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted Revenue3, which includes the impact of cash settled derivatives and excludes brokered natural gas and marketing revenue and other revenue, totaled $172.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $138.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net Income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $14.1 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $36.5 million, or $1.81 per share4, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted Net Income3 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $31.8 million, or $0.89 per share, compared to $24.6 million, or $1.22 per share4 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted EBITDAX3 was $87.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $80.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Rogers and wholly-owned subsidiary Diversified Silicone Products Corporation announced that they have filed a Complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against ElastaPro Silicone Sheeting LLC of Santa Fe Springs, California. The Complaint asserts that ElastaPro has unlawfully obtained and leveraged Rogers’ trade secrets—including technical formulations and manufacturing knowhow—to fast-track its market entry and compete unfairly with Rogers.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for February 2020 was 1,085, up 7 from the 1,078 counted in January 2020, and up 58 from the 1,027 counted in February 2019. The international offshore rig count for February 2020 was 245, unchanged from the 245 counted in January 2020, and down 5 from the 250 counted in February 2019.

Press Release - CGG announced its 2019 fourth quarter and Full-Year unaudited results. For fourth quarter 2019, Segment revenue was $396 million, down 9% year-on-year and up 4% sequentially. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 27% from Geoscience, 42% from Multi-Client (69% from the GGR segment) and 31% from Equipment. Segment EBITDAs was $206million, down 12% year-on-year, a 52% margin. Segment operating income was $72 million, significantly up year-on-year, a high 18% margin, including $(33) million impairment of our multi-client library mainly due to change in government regulations in Ireland and Africa and $(7) million impact from the new multi-client amortization policy. Net income from continuing operations was $63 million. For the full year 2019, Segment revenue was $1,400 million, up 14% year-on-year. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 28% from Geoscience, 41% from Multi-Client (69% from the GGR segment) and 31% from Equipment. Segment EBITDAs was $721 million, up 30% year-on-year, a high 51% margin. GGR EBITDA margin was at 68% and Equipment EBITDA margin at 21% Segment operating income was $247 million, up 74% year-on-year, a 18% margin. It includes $(86) million impact from the new multi-client amortization policy. Net income from continuing operations was $126 million.

Press Release - Vermilion Energy report operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. Fund flows from operations in Q4 2019 was $216 million ($1.38/basic share), which is in line with the previous quarter despite a significant inventory build in Australia. FFO in 2019 was a record $908 million ($5.87/basic share), representing an increase of 8% from the prior year primarily due to higher production, partially offset by lower commodity prices. Q4 2019 production averaged 97,875 boe/d, representing a 1% increase from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher performance in our US and Netherlands business units. Annual average production for 2019 increased by 15% year-over-year to a record 100,357 boe/d, reflecting a full-year contribution from the assets acquired in 2018 and organic growth from our Netherlands, Australia and US business units. Production per share increased by 5% in 2019.

DRILLERS

BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’.

Press Release - On March 5, 2020, the Board of Directors of Nabors Industriesauthorized the repurchase, in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, of up to $15 million (exclusive of any fees, commissions or other expenses related thereto) of the Company’s 6% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, par value $.001 per share.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - ONEOK announced that it has priced an offering to sell $1.65 billion of senior notes, consisting of $400 million of 5-year senior notes at a coupon of 2.20%, $850 million of 10-year senior notes at a coupon of 3.10% and $400 million of 30-year senior notes at a coupon of 4.50%. The net proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $1.63 billion. ONEOK expects to use the net proceeds to repay all amounts outstanding under its commercial paper program and for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of existing indebtedness and funding of capital expenditures. ONEOK expects the notes offering to close on or about March 10, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures sank, in line with global stock markets, as business disruptions from the coronavirus epidemic worsened, stoking fears of a prolonged economic slowdown. European shares slid as virus fears hit travel stocks. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei declined. Oil tumbled after Reuters reported that Russia will not agree to steeper oil output cuts by OPEC and its allies. A dramatic collapse in U.S. government bond yields weighed on the dollar. Gold prices rose. Investors will closely watch nonfarm payrolls and trade balance figures due later in the day.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.