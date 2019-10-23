Crude Falls After Larger-Than-Expected Build in U.S. Stockpiles

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to give back yesterday’s outperformance, as a nearly 1% loss in oil prices and modestly weaker broader index futures are weighing. Sector earnings are light today, while a handful of analyst recommendation changes will drive some stock-specific movements.

Oil prices are losing ground after the API reported crude stocks rose by 4.5 million barrels to 437 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a gain of 2.2 million barrels. Inventory data from the EIA is due out later this morning. Helping to underpin prices though, OPEC is mulling whether to deepen production cuts amid concerns of weak demand growth next year. Some analysts were skeptical of OPEC's ability to further cut output. "It will be a struggle to get members to cut a significant amount more, particularly if you have some members who are not pulling their weight when it comes to cuts," Dutch bank ING said in a note.

Natural gas futures are essentially flat in quiet trading and ahead of inventory data due out tomorrow.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Eni started gas and condensate production from the Obiafu 41 discovery, Niger Delta, just 3 weeks after well completion. The discovery contains approximately 28 billion cubic meters of gas and 60 million barrels of condensate, and the gas from this discovery will largely be channelled to the domestic market in order to feed the power sector. This record time-to-market was made possible thanks to Eni's new integrated model, under which the various disciplines work in parallel from the exploration phase, and all synergies with existing production facilities are properly leveraged. At the end of ramp-up, production will reach a capacity of about 3 million cubic meters of gas and 3,000 barrels of condensate per day.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Morgan Stanley downgraded Cenovus Energy to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight.’

CANADIAN E&PS

Morgan Stanley downgraded MEG Energy to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Overweight.’

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - C&J Energy Services announced that the Board of Directors of the Company made a determination of surplus under Delaware law and ratified its prior declaration of a cash dividend of $1.00 per share on all of the Company's outstanding common stock to holders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2019, to be payable on October 30, 2019.

Press Release - KBR announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on January 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2019.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Schlumberger announced that Schlumberger Holdings Corporation, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schlumberger, will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.000% Senior Notes due 2020, and that Cameron International Corporation, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schlumberger, will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 4.50% Senior Notes due 2021 and the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.60% Senior Notes due 2022. The redemption date for each series of Notes is November 21, 2019.

DRILLERS

Scotiabank downgraded Precision Drilling to ‘Sector Underperform’ from ‘Sector Perform.’

Press Release - RPC announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, revenues were $293.2 million, a decrease of 33.4 percent, compared with $440.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Revenues decreased due to lower activity levels and slightly lower pricing within most of RPC's service lines. Operating loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $92.6 million compared to operating profit of $54.6 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted operating loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $21.0 million. Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $69.2 million, or $0.33 loss per share, compared to net income of $50.0 million, or $0.23 diluted earnings per share, in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $18.0 million, or $0.08 adjusted loss per share. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the third quarter was negative $48.9 million, compared to EBITDA of $97.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) for the third quarter was $22.8 million.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Raymond James upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners to ‘Strong Buy’ from ‘Outperform.’

Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform.’

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - DCP Midstream announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a third quarter 2019 common unit distribution of $0.78 per unit, or $3.12 per unit on an annualized basis. This quarterly common unit distribution will be paid November 14, 2019 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2019.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell along with most European and Asian shares as revenue warnings from Texas Instruments raised worries about the global tech sector and after British lawmakers forced a delay in the UK government's Brexit plans. The dollar was slightly up. Gold prices rose as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven. Microsoft, Ford and eBay are among the major companies scheduled to report later in the day.

