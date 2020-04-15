Crude Falls After IEA Warns of Drop in Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, weighted down by further weakness in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which retreated on dismal earnings results and guidance from the banks and fresh economic data highlighting the impact of COVID-19.

WTI crude oil futures dropped below the $20-mark this morning and hit levels last seen in 2002 following last night’s bearish API report and a new IEA report this morning that said demand would slump by a record this year despite the OPEC+ production cut deal. The report showed oil demand will drop by over 9 million barrels a day this year, wiping out a decade of consumption growth and exhausting storage by mid-year. Ahead of the official EIA data later today, last night’s industry supply report showed another large crude oil inventory build of 13.1 million barrels for the week ending April 10, significantly higher than the 11.7 million barrel build analyst expect.

Natural gas futures bucked the trend this morning and bounced higher, recovering earlier losses on a slowdown in output and short-term forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating use over the next two weeks than earlier expected. Reports showing that pipeline and LNG exports declined and on long-term forecasts that government steps to slow the spread of coronavirus will cut demand in coming months, kept a cap on gains.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Saudi Aramco has offered oil refineries in Asia and Europe the option to defer payments for crude cargo deliveries by up to 90 days as plants struggle with shrinking demand, sources said. The credit terms, which Saudi Arabia's national oil company offered through unnamed Saudi banks in recent weeks, are also seen as part of the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to increase its market share, the sources told Reuters.

Reuters - A group of eleven investors representing around 1.35% of Total's capital said the company needed to do more to meet its obligations under the 2015 Paris climate accord. The group, led by French asset manager Meeschaert, said it will present a resolution during Total's May 29 general assembly meeting to amend the statutes of the company to strengthen its commitments to achieve the goals in Paris Climate Agreement. The investors said in a statement that Total's current targets on climate change were insufficient. A spokesman for the company said the group does not comment on resolutions before the shareholders general assembly meeting.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Devon Energy and Banpu Kalnin Ventures (BKV) today announced an amendment to the existing terms of their Barnett Shale purchase and sale agreement. Under the amended terms, Devon has agreed to sell its Barnett Shale assets to BKV for up to $830 million of total proceeds, consisting of $570 million in cash at closing and contingent payments of up to $260 million. With the amended terms, Devon will receive an increased deposit of $170 million from BKV, and the scheduled closing date for the transaction is extended from April 15, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. The closing payment is subject to customary purchase price adjustments that, among other things, allocate revenues and expenses based on a Sept. 1, 2019, effective date. The agreement also provides for contingent cash payments of up to $260 million based upon future commodity prices, with upside participation beginning at either a $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas price or a $50 West Texas Intermediate oil price. The contingent payment period commences on Jan. 1, 2021 and has a term of four years. The contingent payments are earned and paid on an annual basis.

Press Release - Noble Energy provided an update on actions it is taking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and significant decline in oil and gas demand and prices. In addition to previously communicated capital and cost initiatives, Noble Energy has: Reduced planned capital expenditures for 2020 by an additional $350 million to now range from $800 to $900 million. As compared to original guidance, 2020 capital expenditures have been reduced 50% at the midpoint. Identified an additional $125 million in cash cost savings (from lease operating, production taxes, gathering and transportation, general and administrative, and asset retirement). These actions are anticipated to reduce cash outlay for 2020 by over $175 million versus original plan. Lowered executive leadership salaries by 10-20 percent and decreased cash retainer to directors by 25 percent through year-end 2020. Implemented employee furlough and part-time programs to align the Company’s workforce with near-term activity levels. Cash-settled certain 2020 crude oil hedges that had reached maximum value, generating an additional $145 million in realized gains in the first quarter, and added new downside oil hedge protection through the remainder of 2020. Ensured ample cash on hand by drawing $1 billion on the Company’s unsecured $4 billion revolving credit facility as of the end of March 2020. Reduced the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to an annualized per share amount of $0.08. As a result of the global uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and the current supply/demand imbalance for commodities, the Company is withdrawing its previously issued guidance for 2020. The Company intends to provide updated 2020 guidance at its first quarter 2020 conference call.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Ring Energy announced that it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement to sell its Delaware Basin asset located in Culberson and Reeves Counties, Texas. The Property consists of approximately 20,000 net acres. The current net daily production from the Property is approximately 575 BOP/D and 2,000 MCF/D, equaling approximately 908 BOEPD. Year-end 2019 PDP reserve estimates, as determined by outside independent engineering firm Cawley, Gillespie and Associates, are an estimated 3.48 million barrels of oil and 10,055 MMCF of natural gas, equaling approximately 5,156 million BOE with a PV-10 value of approximately $43 million. The report was completed using average pricing of $52.41 per barrel of oil and $1.47 per MCF of gas. The sales price is $31.5 million. The Company has received a $500,000 non-refundable deposit and expects to close the transaction in approximately 60 days.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Ultra Petroleum announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company is also reporting proved reserves as of year-end December 31, 2019 and as of March 31, 2020. Ultra’s reported net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $1.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. The Company reported adjusted net income of $22.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net income was $39.7 million or $0.20 per diluted share in the quarter ended 2018, with adjusted net income for the same period at $27.4 million or $0.14 per diluted share. Ultra’s reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $108.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share as compared with net income of $85.2 million or $0.43 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $69.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, as compared to $149.7 million and $0.76 per diluted share in 2018.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Surge Energy provided an operational update. Both the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased oil production from OPEC and Russia, have dramatically decreased the price of crude oil in recent weeks. Accordingly, Surge's management and Board acted quickly, taking decisive action to protect shareholders and the Company's balance sheet. On March 9, 2020 (US$31 per bbl WTI), Surge reduced its dividend by 90 percent. In addition, Surge suspended all major capital expenditures in early March, providing the Company with greater operational and financial flexibility for the balance of 2020. Furthermore, Surge has completed a comprehensive review of operating costs in all production areas, as the Company continues to focus on further reducing its cost structure. On this basis, the Company has elected to temporarily curtail up to 4,400 boepd of lower margin production in order to maximize corporate cash flows. Surge has the ability to restart this production in short order, as commodity prices increase. Additionally, Surge is selectively choosing to work over any wells that meet the Company's internal economic hurdle rate of a six to nine month payout at current strip prices. After executing these temporary production curtailments, based on the Company's robust, ongoing risk management program, Surge will now have approximately 50 percent of its net, after royalty Crown oil production hedged through the balance of 2020. Surge's excellent WTI hedge position, depicted below, has an average floor price of approximately CAD$80 per barrel for the first half of 2020. Subsequent to Surge's March 9(th) press release, when Surge's management and Board elected to reduce the Company's dividend by 90 percent, crude oil prices have continued to drop precipitously. In light of this continued volatility in global crude oil markets, as well as the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is taking further steps to protect shareholder value and corporate cash flow by suspending its dividend (approximately $33.5 million in annualized savings i.e. when combined with the previously announced March 9(th) dividend reduction) until such time as Surge's management and Board see a sustainable recovery in world crude oil prices. As such, the last cash dividend payment prior to suspension will be on April 15, 2020 in respect of March 2020 production, for the shareholders on record March 31, 2020 in the amount of $0.000833 per share, as declared on March 16, 2020. Given the unprecedented circumstances facing world crude oil markets, along with the aforementioned production curtailments, the Company is also suspending its previously announced 2020 guidance and capital program of $98.5 million. Surge's capital expenditures were approximately $34 million in the first quarter, and the Company's capital program will be re-guided as commodity prices improve.

Press Release - Vermilion Energy announced that following the release of the company’s revised 2020 capital budget and announced dividend reduction, it has witnessed further deterioration in near-term commodity prices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting oil demand destruction. In particular, growing oil inventory has decreased prompt prices for global benchmark indices and expanded regional discounts in North America. As the company previously stated, it is attuned to evolving business conditions and are prepared to make further adjustments to all forms of cash outlays to protect Vermilion's financial position. In view of its determination to reduce debt within the current commodity environment, the company is suspending its monthly dividend until further notice following the payment of the March dividend of $0.115 previously declared for payment today.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors (has adopted a Tax Benefits Preservation Plan as a measure to protect the Company’s existing net operating loss carryforwards and foreign tax credits and to reduce its potential future tax liabilities. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $300 million and foreign tax credits of approximately $388 million.

Press Release - Weatherford International provided an update on its expected results for the first quarter of 2020 and announced its intention to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. The Company's preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2020 are: Revenues in the range of $1,190 to $1,210 million; Net loss attributable to Weatherford in the range of $185 to $210 million; Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, in the range of $160 to $170 million; Cash flow from operations in the range of $5 to $25 million and capital expenditures in the range of $30 to $40 million; and Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, in the range of negative $15 to negative $25 million, including payments of approximately $80 million primarily associated with prior year's financial restructuring and legacy corporate development activities. The Company has been evaluating its options with respect to its NYSE listing and, after careful deliberations, the Board of Directors has determined that delisting is in the best interest of the Company. As such, the Company will withdraw its appeal to the delisting proceedings by the NYSE. The Company's shares of common stock will be delisted from trading on the NYSE through the filing of a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Weatherford will continue to evaluate listing on the NYSE or other trading platforms and will provide updates as necessary. The Company will continue to trade on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the ticker symbol "WFTLF".

REFINERS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Valero Energy announced that it has priced a public offering of $850,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.700% Senior Notes due 2023 and $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.850% Senior Notes due 2025. The offering is expected to close on April 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Valero intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the notes.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Scotiabank upgraded AltaGas to ‘Sector Outperform’ from ‘Sector Perform’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were down, mirroring global equities, as IMF’s warning of the worst global recession since the 1930s due to the coronavirus pandemic dampened sentiment. The dollar index rebounded, while gold prices dropped as investors locked in profits. U.S. retail sales report, which is likely to show a record drop in March, is on the economic calendar.

