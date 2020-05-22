Crude Falls After China Omits 2020 Economic Growth Target

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks were mixed as broader index futures rose while oil prices declined for the first time in seven sessions.

Oil prices are down about 4% with headwinds today including the potential for Libya to raise production, US-China tensions on multiple topics and some likely profit taking ahead of a long weekend. The biggest culprit, however, is probably China’s decision to omit an economic growth target for 2020 which renewed concerns that the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will continue to depress fuel demand in the world’s second-largest oil user.

Natural gas futures fell to $1.71 down by $0.061 or 3.44% as coronavirus lockdowns continue to depress demand and exports. Prices declined despite a report showing a slightly smaller-than-expected weekly storage build and a continued slowdown in output.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Murphy Oil announced that Walter K. Compton, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, will retire from the company effective June 1, 2020. The current Vice President, Law and Corporate Secretary, E. Ted Botner, will be assuming Mr. Compton’s responsibilities in addition to maintaining his current duties under the new title Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Botner will now be reporting to Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share on Pioneer’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable July 14, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - TechnipFMC announced that, on 21 May 2020, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K announcing that on 19 May 2020, the Company, pursuant to the confirmation received from the Bank of England that the Company is an eligible issuer under the U.K. Government’s COVID Corporate Financing Facility, entered into a dealer agreement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch International DAC and an Issuing and Paying Agency Agreement with Bank of America, National Association, London Branch, relating to the European commercial paper program being established under the CCFF as a source of additional liquidity to the Company. In addition, the Company also announced in the Form 8-K that on 19 May 2020, the Company, as borrower and guarantor, together with its subsidiary, Technip Eurocash SNC, a company incorporated under the laws of France as a société en nom collectif, entered into a €500 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement with HSBC France, a company incorporated under the laws of France as a société anonyme, as Agent, and the lenders party thereto.

DRILLERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Noble Corporation announced that it has executed the leadership transition plan announced in February 2020. Effective today, Julie J. Robertson has assumed the newly created role of executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. Robert W. Eifler has been named President and Chief Executive Officer and has been elected as a member of the Board of Directors. Additionally, Kevin S. Corbett has been elected to the Board of Directors to replace a board member who did not stand for re-election.

REFINERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - On May 20, 2020, Mr. J.W. Gann, Jr. notified the Board of Directors of HollyFrontier that he will retire as Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer effective June 1, 2020. In connection with Mr. Gann’s retirement, the Board appointed Ms. Indira Agarwal as the Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of the Corporation to replace Mr. Gann and designated Ms. Agarwal as the principal ccounting officer of the Corporation, in each case effective upon Mr. Gann’s retirement.

MLPS & PIPELINES

JPMorgan downgraded ONEOK to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell, together with global equity markets, as concerns over growing tensions between Washington and Beijing following a new national security law in Hong Kong dented investor sentiment. Oil prices slipped as doubts grew about the pace of demand recovery. Gold prices rose on safe-haven appeal, though a stronger dollar kept gains in check.

