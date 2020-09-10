Crude Falls After Build in U.S. Stockpiles

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open slightly lower, as weaker oil prices and broader index futures indicate a pause in yesterday’s strength and reflect continued near-term volatility after the recent market sell-off. News flow is light this morning across the sector.

Oil prices fell on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week and the EIA lowered its demand outlook. The EIA will release official weekly inventory data later on Thursday, a day later than normal, following this week's U.S. Labor Day holiday. The EIA has already cut its 2020 world oil demand growth forecast by 210,000 barrels per day to 8.32 million bpd. Industry data from the API showed on Wednesday U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly rose by 3 million barrels in the week to September 4 with coronavirus cases rising in several states.

U.S. natural gas futures fell in sympathy with oil prices after rising yesterday as increasing production and forecasts for lower air conditioning demand in late September offset a jump in LNG exports and record sales to Mexico. Inventory data due out later this morning is expected to show a build of 67 bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

MKM Partners initiated coverage on ExxonMobil with a ‘Buy’ rating.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Equinor has entered into an agreement with BP to sell 50% non-operated interests in the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind assets on the US east coast for a total consideration before adjustments of USD 1.1 billion. Through this transaction, the two companies are also establishing a strategic partnership for further growth within offshore wind in the US.

Press Release - Petróleo Brasileiro announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V., has commenced offers to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding notes. The Offers are being made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated September 10, 2020.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Cimarex Energy announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $20.3125 per share on its 8⅛ percent Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock.

Press Release - PDC Energy announced that, subject to market conditions, the Company is commencing a registered offering of an additional $150 million aggregate principal amount of its existing 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026. The Notes will be treated as a single series with the Existing Notes under the indenture governing the Existing Notes and will have the same terms as the Existing Notes. The Notes will have the same CUSIP number and will trade interchangeably with the Existing Notes. The Company expects the Notes and the Existing Notes to be fungible for U.S. federal income tax purposes

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Pelican Energy Partners LP is pleased to announce an agreement to purchase the assets of the Surface Pressure Control Flow business unit of the Oilfield Equipment segment of Baker Hughes. Pelican is working in cooperation with the management team of SPC Flow to carve-out the business unit as a stand-alone business wholly focused on providing pressure control products and services primarily in the US, with operations also in Australia, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad & Tobago.

Press Release - Fluor announced that its joint venture with Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Hyundai Heavy Industries, FDH JV, has successfully started up two boilers and they began generating steam in the new Al-Zour Refinery at the Kuwait Integrated Petrochemicals Industrial Company’s (KIPIC) Package 2 and 3 Project in Kuwait.

Press Release - KBR announced it won a $93.6 million task order from the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) for base operations services at the Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB) in Saudi Arabia.

Bernstein downgraded Petrofac to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Transocean Ltd announced the final results of the previously announced offers by Transocean Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, to exchange the existing notes for 11.50% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2027 to be issued by Transocean Inc. The Exchange Offers were made pursuant to the Exchange Offer Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated August 10, 2020.

Bernstein discontinued coverage on Valaris.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Enbridge will restart the east segment of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac after receiving authorization from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and approval from the Michigan Circuit Court.

Press Release - NuStar Logistics, L.P., a wholly owned operating subsidiary ofNuStar Energy announced that it has priced $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% senior notes due October 1, 2025 and $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior notes due October 1, 2030.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures eased following the S&P 500's biggest one-day rally in three months. Weekly jobless claims rose to 884K vs expectations for 850K. European shares lost ground, with banks leading declines. Upbeat machinery orders data supported Japanese shares, while China shares ended lower on a slump in start-up stocks after regulators moved to curb speculation on the tech-heavy ChiNext board. Meanwhile, the euro was up against the dollar. The greenback fell against a basket of major currencies. Gold prices rose.

