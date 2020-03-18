Crude Extends Slide, Falling to 18-Year Low

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a lower open, pressured by further weakness in the crude complex and as major equity futures resumed their slide lower over fears that the coronavirus fallout will eclipse the large-scale support measures just rolled out by policymakers.

WTI crude oil futures were off nearly 9% in early trading, trailing Brent which is seeing slightly more reserved losses, extending their slide lower for the third-straight session and falling to 18-year lows. Futures on both sides of the Atlantic fell this morning on expectations that further travel and social lockdowns protocols will continue to knock down the outlook for demand for the first half of the year and despite last night’s API report showing surprise draws in crude stocks and refined producers. The industry supply report showed U.S. crude supplies edged lower by 421,000 barrels last week versus expectations of a 3.3mm barrel build while gasoline stockpiles dropped 7.8 million barrels and distillate inventories declined by 3.6 million barrels, significantly more than anticipated. Traders will be looking to the official EIA data later today to confirm. Goldman Sachs slashed its price forecast for second-quarter Brent crude oil by a third to $20 a barrel, predicting global demand would drop a record of 1.1 million bpd this year.

Natural gas futures dropped over 6% this morning, pressured by the steep selloff in the crude complex and on moderating weather forecast in key consuming regions.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Norwegian oil firm Aker BP, 30% owned by BP, said it had reduced staffing offshore to prevent a spread of coronavirus, but aims to maintain its output plans for 2020. The company has not register any coronavirus cases among its employees, but had to move some oil workers onshore due to government-imposed quarantine rules, an Aker BP spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is evaluating a short-term adjustment to its five-year business plan, as it confronts rock bottom oil prices and the global coronavirus outbreak, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. "We're looking at the need to adjust the plan in the short-term, but in the medium-term, we think the situation will normalize," said the source, who requested anonymity to disclose private discussions.

Press Release - INOX India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shell Energy India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, for partnering and developing the market for LNG supply by Road from Shell's LNG Terminal in Hazira (District Surat), Gujarat. The MoU envisages deployment of distribution infrastructure including logistics and receiving facilities at customer end and will offer LNG access to the customers not connected to the pipelines. This will help in increasing the penetration and consumption of clean, reliable and cost-efficient LNG to commercial and industrial (C&I) users all over the country. The MoU also covers the cooperation in developing a larger market for LNG as a transport fuel for long-haul heavy-duty trucks and buses.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded Imperial Oil to ‘Sell’ from ‘Hold’.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Cimarex Energy announced that, due to the recent drop in oil prices, it expects a 40-50 percent reduction in its 2020 capital investment program from its original guidance of $1.25-$1.35 billion. Cimarex will continue to monitor commodity price developments and will adjust capital spending plans in response to this dynamic environment. The company plans to provide a more comprehensive update as part of its first quarter earnings release in May.

Press Release - ConocoPhillips announced that it is taking several actions in response to the recent oil market downturn. The actions the company announced include: 2020 operating plan capital expenditures will be reduced by $0.7 billion, representing about a 10 percent decrease from the previously announced guidance. The reduction will be sourced by slowing operated development activity in the Lower 48, expected decreases in non-operated activity in the Lower 48, and deferred drilling in Alaska. These reductions are expected to impact 2020 full-year production guidance by approximately 20 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED). The 2020 planned share repurchase program will be reduced to a quarterly run rate of $250 million beginning in the second quarter, from the previous run rate of $750 million. On a combined basis, the capital and share repurchase actions represent a reduction in 2020 cash uses of $2.2 billion, with limited impact to the company’s productive capacity.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Earthstone Energy provided an update to its 2020 operating plan and guidance based on the recent dramatic drop in oil prices. With the recent drop in oil prices, the Company plans to run one rig into the second quarter of 2020 and operated completion activity will be limited to three wells currently in progress. This reduction in activity will result in an adjusted capital budget for 2020 of $50 – $60 million. Along with non-operated completions, all brought online in the first quarter, our adjusted budget would result in bringing 3 gross / 3.0 net operated wells and 3.1 net non-operated wells online in 2020. We would also have 11 gross / 9.7 net operated wells drilled and waiting on completion. With a reduction in projected capital expenditures and fewer new wells coming online, we would expect lease operating expenses on a per Boe basis to increase modestly. A portion of this increase would also result from acceleration of certain remedial well work which, to a limited extent, would offset expected production declines. Based on this adjusted 2020 operating plan, existing service costs and an assumed $30/Bbl WTI oil price, the Company expects to generate free cash flow, beginning in the second quarter of 2020. Free cash flow would be utilized to reduce borrowings currently outstanding under our revolving credit facility.

Press Release - Parsley Energy provided a supplementary update on its 2020 development program that was outlined on March 9, 2020. Parsley is reiterating its baseline capital budget assumption of $30-35 WTI oil price for the remainder of 2020. In this context, Parsley is reducing its 2020 capital budget to less than $1.0 billion, representing a reduction of more than 40% at the midpoint to the Company's previous $1.6-$1.8 billion budget. Consistent with the Company's commitment to free cash flow generation and in response to recent commodity price trends, Parsley plans to significantly reduce development activity in 2020. During January and February, Parsley operated 15 development rigs and five frac spreads on average. On March 9, 2020, Parsley announced that it had recently dropped to three frac spreads and had approved plans to drop to 12 rigs as soon as practicable. Over the next several weeks, Parsley plans to further reduce its baseline activity pace to four-to-six rigs and two-to-three frac spreads.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - On March 12, 2020, Robert F. Heinemann notified the Board of Directors of QEP Resources of his decision not to stand for re-election at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is expected to be held in May of 2020. Dr. Heinemann is currently a member of the Board’s Audit Committee and serves as chair of the Board’s Compensation Committee. Dr. Heinemann’s decision not to stand for re-election is not the result of any disagreement with the Company regarding any matter related to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

Alliance Global downgraded Ring Energy to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and provided an update on operations. Transportation revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased by 13% to $305.3 million compared with $270.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of increased HPDI revenue in 2019. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, revenue increased $13.8 million or 23% over the prior year quarter in 2018. Positive net income from continuing operations for 2019 of $0.2 million compared to a loss of $40.8 million for 2018. In Q4 2019, net income from continuing operations improved to $0.6 million compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $10.4 million for Q4 2018. EBITDA improved $38.4 million from negative $13.5 million for 2018 to $24.9 million for 2019. Q4 2019 EBITDA of $5.0 million was the fourth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA and an improvement from negative $5.3 million in Q4 2018. Adjusted EBITDA improved 196% from $9.6 million in 2018 to $28.4 million in 2019. For Q4 2019, Adjusted EBITDA improved to $3.6 million from $0.2 million in Q4 2018.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - WPX Energy is revising its plan for 2020, cutting $400 million – or approximately 25 percent – of its capital budget, with the flexibility to cut further. For 2020, WPX has 95,978 bbl/d of oil hedged with fixed price swaps at a weighted average price of $56.27 per barrel and 20,000 bbl/d with fixed price collars at a weighted average floor price of $53.33. The revised capital plan of $1,275 million to $1,400 million maintains WPX’s current oil production of roughly 150,000 bbl/d for the balance of the year, which benefits from the March 6 acquisition of Felix Energy. Based on the revised capital plan and today’s strip pricing, WPX expects to generate at least $150 million of free cash flow in 2020, not including savings for potential service price deflation. Discussions with vendors about service costs are actively occurring, which presents known opportunities for WPX to lower capital further and increase its free cash flow target. WPX plans to provide additional details and updates during its first-quarter 2020 press release and investor webcast.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Whitecap Resources is electing to reduce its 2020 capital program to $200 - $210 million from $350 - $370 million previously, a reduction of approximately $160 million or 44%. The lower capital investment will be restricted to asset integrity, health and safety programs in addition to our CO2 purchases at its carbon sequestration project in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, until the commodity price outlook improves. With its first quarter capital program completed it now expects to only spend $5 – $7 million per month for the remainder of the year for a total capital budget of $200 to $210 million in 2020. While this decision is expected to result in lower production than originally forecast, the capital reduction allows for greater financial flexibility to maintain our balance sheet strength. Whitecap's average production in 2020 is now expected to be 67,000 – 68,000 boe/d compared to 71,000 – 72,000 boe/d previously, a decrease of 6%. Additionally, Whitecap's board of directors has approved a reduction to the Company's monthly dividend per share from Canadian $0.0285 to $0.01425, effective for the April dividend payable in May 2020. The Company will use the $70 million of cash retained annually from the dividend reduction to further strengthen our financial position. The cash dividend of Canadian $0.0285 per common share in respect of March operations will be paid on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2020.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Black Hills announced that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic it has activated its corporate response team to focus efforts on its highest priority, the health and safety of employees, customers, business partners and the communities it serves. The company also activated its business continuity plan and has taken steps to ensure that Black Hills continues to serve customers the safe, essential energy they need and expect. The continuity plan provides necessary resources to keep operations and facilities safe and secure and support ongoing energy delivery. To date, the company has not experienced any significant impacts on the delivery of energy to its 1.3 million utility customers. To support customers that may be impacted from COVID-19, Black Hills is temporarily suspending nonpayment disconnections for its customers. The company is also reminding customers that face financial hardship that there are various assistance options and programs available to help them. Customers can visit www.blackhillsenergy.com for more information.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Enerflex announced capital expenditure, dividend, and operational updates in light of current market conditions and commodity price volatility. Enerflex previously disclosed 2020 growth capital expenditure plans similar to those of 2019, which would have equated to approximately $210 million. The Company will now proceed only with those growth capital expenditures connected to existing contractual obligations, representing approximately $90 million. This includes obligations for the USA Contract Compression Fleet and for five- and ten-year Build, Own, Operate, and Maintain contracts in the Rest of World (ROW) segment. Enerflex will also proceed with 2020 maintenance capital spending required to keep its global fleet of over 670,000 HP operating at the high levels of reliability, safety, and environmental standards that Enerflex customers have come to expect. Maintenance capital expenditures are estimated to be $15 million for 2020. Commensurate with taking a defensive approach to capital allocation, after payment of the April dividend, Enerflex’s Board of Directors intends to reduce future quarterly dividends by 83% to $0.02/share. The quarterly dividend of $0.110/share declared on February 20, 2020 will be paid as planned on April 2, 2020.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Halliburton said it will furlough about 3,500 employees in Houston for 60 days as shale producers slash spending amid falling oil prices. The affected staff will alternate working one-week on and one-week off during the two-month period, a spokeswoman said. Dozens of U.S. shale producers this month have cut between 25% and 50% of planned spending as U.S. crude futures have fallen to about $26 a barrel, down more than 50% this year.

Press Release - On March 17, 2020, NCS Multistage Holdings issued a press release announcing that the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division, awarded a decision in favor of Repeat Precision, LLC, a 50 percent owned subsidiary of the Company, in connection with the Company’s previously disclosed litigation with Diamondback Industries, Inc.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Clarke Inc. announced that G2S2 Capital Inc., a company with which it is presumed to be a joint actor, acquired 5,444,000 common shares of Trican Well Service through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 17, 2020 at a price of $0.465 per Trican Share. Following such acquisition, Clarke, together with G2S2 and Clarke Inc. Master Trust, presumed joint actors pursuant to applicable securities legislation, owns 51,362,569 Trican Shares representing 19.23% of the outstanding Trican Shares.

DRILLERS

DnB Markets downgraded Transocean to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

REFINERS

Press Release - Marathon Petroleum announced the unanimous decision of its Board of Directors to maintain MPC's current midstream structure, with the company remaining the general partner of MPLX. Midstream Value Already Unlocked: Historical MPC dropdowns, totaling $1.6 billion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), unlocked $13 billion of midstream value, including $7 billion of cash proceeds to MPC. These proceeds enabled MPC's robust return-of-capital program over the last several years. Unwinding Businesses Consumes Capital: In MPLX separation scenarios, MPC would require the repurchase of Refining Logistics and Fuels Distribution (RLFD) assets and services, representing $1.4 billion of 2019 EBITDA. Considering the approximately $1.8 billion of distributions MPC receives from MPLX, executing a repurchase of RLFD and a separation of the remaining midstream entity would be cash-flow negative to MPC. It would also require approximately $11 billion to $15 billion of balance sheet resources, which could otherwise be returned to MPC shareholders. Significant Known Cash Costs and Valuation Risks with Separation: A separation would introduce likely tax costs of $1 billion or more depending on the scenario, and MPLX debt restructuring costs of up to $500 million. Additionally, increased earnings volatility and market valuation risks would be anticipated for both MPC and MPLX, post-separation.

Press Release - Marathon Petroleum announced that Michael J. Hennigan has been appointed president and chief executive officer, effective immediately, and will join the company's Board of Directors following the company's 2020 annual meeting of shareholders on April 29, 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Gibson Energy announced that Ms. Judy Cotte will join the Company’s Board of Directors effective March 17, 2020.

CIBC downgraded Inter Pipeline to ‘Underperformer’ from ‘Neutral’.

Press Release - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent significant decline in global energy prices, Pembina Pipeline is taking action to protect all of our stakeholders. Pembina's action plan is focused on protecting the health of our employees and communities and ensuring a decisive response for customers and investors including a $900 million to $1.1 billion overall reduction to the Company's 2020 capital spending plans.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - SunCoke Energy announced that Arthur (Art) F. Anton has been appointed to the Company's Board, effective immediately.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures plunged, mirroring world stocks, on fears that a deep coronavirus-driven recession may not be averted despite large-scale stimulus measures by policymakers. Gold prices tumbled, while dollar index was little changed. The U.S. housing starts data is scheduled for release later in the day.

