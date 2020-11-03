Crude Extends Rally on U.S. Election Day

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are higher, lifted by U.S. stock futures which are uniformly higher on optimism that a clear winner would emerge from the U.S. presidential election and a delayed, or contested, result would be avoided. A handful of E&Ps, midstream and oil services companies reported earnings results today.

Oil prices extended their rally on U.S. election day with a 3% gain as financial markets staged a broad recovery, but concerns over surging coronavirus cases around the world capped further gains. Markets are also optimistic on news that Russia Energy Minister Novak spoke to domestic oil companies about extending its current OPEC+ output ceiling by 3 months. Analysts and traders suspect some short covering is taking place today ahead of the election.

Natural gas down futures are down on warmer than normal temperatures in much of the US. However, inventory data later this week is expected to be bullish.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Reuters - Chevron said late on Friday it expects liquefied natural gas production at Train 2 of its Gorgon LNG plant in Western Australia to resume in the second half of November, delaying it a second time.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Saudi Arabian state oil group Aramco reported a 44.6% drop in third-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' estimates, hit by lower crude oil prices and volumes sold, and weaker refining and chemicals margins as the coronavirus depressed demand. Net profit fell to 44.21 billion riyals ($11.79 billion) for the quarter to September 30 from 79.84 billion riyals a year earlier. Q3 dividend was $18.75 billion to be paid in the fourth quarter.

Reuters - Triangle Energy (Global) notes announcement by BP that it intends to cease fuel production at its Kwinana refinery.

Morgan Stanley upgraded BP to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Underweight’.

Press Release - Eni joins, as lead partner, Ocean Energy Europe (OEE) and the Board of Directors of the organisation, the largest European network for the development of ocean energies. In this position, the company will collaborate to chart the strategic course of OEE, for the promotion of a policy framework in support of R&D, with the aim of commercialising marine technological solutions. OEE brings together a network of leading utilities, manufacturers and also research institutes.

Cowen upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Callon Petroleum reported results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Generated net cash from operating activities of $135.7 million and free cash flow of $80.3 million for the third quarter. Loss available to common stockholders of $680.4 million, or $17.12 per fully diluted share, driven by an impairment of evaluated oil and gas properties of $685.0 million, adjusted EBITDA of $170.9 million, and adjusted income per share1 of $0.64 for the third quarter of 2020.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Centennial Resource Development announced third quarter 2020 financial and operational results and updated 2020 operational targets. For the third quarter 2020, Centennial reported a net loss of $51.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Centennial’s continued focus on cost reductions resulted in an improvement in several unit cost metrics. As a result of its lower cost structure, the Company generated net cash from operating activities of $45.7 million and free cash flow1 of $10.5 million in the third quarter.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Diamondback Energy announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company generated third quarter cash flow from operating activities of $542 million. Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes was $434 million. Diamondback declared Q3 2020 cash dividend of $0.375 per share payable on November 19, 2020; implies a 5.8% annualized yield based on the October 30, 2020 share closing price of $25.96.

Press Release - Penn Virginia and certain affiliates of Juniper Capital Advisors, L.P. announced a strategic transaction to improve Penn Virginia’s balance sheet and liquidity position, extend its second-lien term loan maturity and increase its cash flow and drilling inventory with complementary bolt-on assets. Juniper will make a $188.4 million investment in Penn Virginia which includes: i) a cash investment of $150 million at $8.75 per share, a 13% premium to the Company’s closing share price on November 2, 2020 and ii) a contribution of complementary oil and gas assets for 4.96 million equity interest in a Penn Virginia subsidiary at the closing price of its common stock on November 2, 2020, representing value of approximately $38.4 million.

(Late Monday) Press Release - WPX Energy reported third-quarter oil volumes of 122,300 barrels per day, in line with second-quarter results as expected stemming from the effects of prior curtailments and reduced development activity. WPX reported an unaudited third-quarter loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $148 million, or a loss of $0.26 per share on a diluted basis. The loss primarily was driven by a $110 million net loss on derivatives resulting from non-cash forward mark-to-market changes in the company’s hedge book, and a loss on the extinguishment of debt.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Baytex Energy reported its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The company delivered adjusted funds flow of $79 million ($0.14 per basic share) in Q3/2020 and $229 million ($0.41 per basic share) for the first nine months of 2020.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Gran Tierra Energy announced the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. With the significant oil price volatility and logistical challenges due to COVID-19, Gran Tierra elected to keep the Quarter's capital expenditures at a relatively low $7 million; the Quarter's net loss was $108 million (including a non-cash ceiling test impairment of $105 million), as compared to the Prior Quarter's net loss of $371 million (including a non-cash ceiling test impairment of $398 million). Increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Funds Flow from Operations: Adjusted EBITDA during the Quarter was $22 million, up from the Prior Quarter's $18 million; this Quarter's funds flow from operations(1) was $8 million (up from the Prior Quarter's $6 million), and completely covered the Quarter's capital expenditures.

Press Release - Touchstone Exploration announced that further to the Company's announcement on November 2, 2020 regarding the proposed private placing, the Company has placed 24,291,866 new common shares of no par value with institutional and other investors in the United Kingdom and Canada at a price of 95 pence per Placing Share (approximately C$1.64), raising gross proceeds of approximately US$30.0 million (approximately £23.1 million and C$39.8 million).

OILFIELD SERVICES

Bernstein discontinued coverage on Baker Hughes, Core Laboratories, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Oceaneering, Patterson, Petrofac, Schlumberger and Technip,

Press Release - Baker Hughes announced it is acquiring Compact Carbon Capture (3C), a pioneering technology development company specializing in carbon capture solutions. The acquisition underpins Baker Hughes’ strategic commitment to lead in the energy transition by providing decarbonization solutions for carbon-intensive industries, including oil and gas and broader industrial operations.

Press Release - On October 31, 2020, Pelican Energy Partners LP closed on the previously announced purchase of the assets of the Surface Pressure Control Flow business unit of the Oilfield Equipment segment of Baker Hughes.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Black Hills announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share for the third quarter were up 32% compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was driven by new rates and rider recovery, customer growth and production tax credits for new wind assets in service. Financial results also reflected $0.11 per share of weather benefit compared to the third quarter of last year. The net impact from COVID-19 trended as expected.

Press Release - Halliburton announced that its board of directors has declared a 2020 fourth quarter dividend of four and one-half cents ($0.045) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on December 23, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2020.

Press Release - Further to its statement on 19 September 2019, Petrofac Limitedannounced that the Group has completed the sale of its remaining 51% interest in its upstream IES operations in Mexico, including Santuario, Magallanes and Arenque, to Perenco Energies International Limited. Perenco now owns 100% of the operations in Mexico. This transaction largely completes the Group's programme to dispose of non-core assets. Gross cash consideration received on completion was US$82.7 million. In total, Petrofac has received US$120.2 million to date from the sale of its 51% interest in its Mexican operations. Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce gross debt.

DRILLERS

Bernstein discontinued coverage on Helmerich & Payne, Nabors and Transocean.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Transocean reported a net income attributable to controlling interest of $359 million, $0.51 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Third quarter 2020 results included net favorable items of $428 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, as follows: $449 million, $0.65 per diluted share, gain on restructuring and retirement of debt; and $45 million, $0.07 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items.

REFINERS

(Late Monday) Press Release - CVR Energy announced a net loss of $96 million, or 96 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.0 billion for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $119 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.6 billion for the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 EBITDA was a loss of $39 million, compared to third quarter 2019 EBITDA of $235 million.

Evercore resumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum with an ‘Outperform’ rating.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Monday) Press Release - Gibson Energy announced its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $96 million in the third quarter, a $14 million or 13% decrease over the third quarter of 2019 on a comparable basis, a result of a reduced contribution from the Marketing Segment as noted above Maintained a strong financial position, with Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA at September 30, 2020 of 2.7x, below the Company’s 3.0x – 3.5x target range, and remain fully-funded for all sanctioned capital.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Gibson Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings, announced that the board of directors of PAA GP Holdings LLC has approved a $500 million common equity repurchase program to be utilized as an additional method of returning capital to investors.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings reported third-quarter 2020 results. The company reported net income for the quarter of $143 million and delivered third-quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $682 million.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were higher, mirroring global equities, as investors bet on a Joe Biden victory followed by a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus in one of the most divisive U.S. presidential races. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies as caution prevailed on foreign exchange markets, while gold prices were up. Oil extended its rally, but concerns over rising coronavirus cases around the world capped further gains. The U.S. factory orders data is on the economic calendar.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.