Crude Extends Losses on Fears that Coronavirus Outbreak Will Slow Demand

Energy stocks are set to open broadly lower, in tandem with declines in the crude complex and broader index futures which are off ~1% as more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed over the weekend. Sector news is relatively quiet this morning heading into a busy week of corporate earnings.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are adding to last week’s declines as the death toll from China's coronavirus rose and more businesses were forced to shut down, fueling expectations of slowing oil demand. Both WTI and Brent futures are trading down to levels not seen since October. The FT reported OPEC Ministers are discussing deeper oil production cuts through the end of 2020 if the fallout from the coronavirus continues to weigh on crude prices. Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince MBS earlier said he was confident the kingdom and other members of OPEC+ "have the capability and flexibility needed to respond to any developments, by taking the necessary actions to support oil market stability, if the situation so requires."

Natural gas futures bucked the trend and are up ~3%, backed by updated weather models which turned much colder in the West and upper-Midwest which should increase heating demand. Traders this morning noted dry gas production dipped over the weekend.

Press Release - ExxonMobil has increased its estimated recoverable resource base in Guyana to more than 8 billion oil equivalent barrels and made a further oil discovery northeast of the producing Liza field at the Uaru exploration well, the 16th discovery on the Stabroek Block. The new recoverable resource estimate includes 15 discoveries offshore Guyana through year-end 2019. The Uaru discovery is the first of 2020 and will be added to the resource estimate at a later date.

Press Release - Eni announced a gas and condensate discovery in the Mahani exploration prospect located onshore in the Area B Concession of Sharjah (UAE), which was awarded to Eni in the first International Competitive Exploration Licensing Round conducted by the Petroleum Council of Sharjah. Eni holds a 50% stake in the Concession Area B with SNOC, the National Oil Company of Sharjah, holding the remaining 50% and acting as Operator. The JV has already started the studies to fast track the exploitation of these new resources leveraging on the synergies with the existing facilities and infrastructures, while finalizing the evaluation of the discovery.

Reuters - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Feb. 27 whether to clear state energy firm Saudi Aramco's $69.1 billion acquisition of world number four petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), a European Commission filing showed. Aramco announced the deal to buy a 70% stake in SABIC from the Public Investment Fund in March last year. It hopes the move will boost its downstream growth. The Commission can clear the deal with or without conditions during this preliminary review, or it can open a full-scale investigation of up to five months if it has serious concerns that it could hurt competition.

(Late Friday) Reuters - An employee was injured in a fire at Saudi Aramco’s Motiva Enterprises 607,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery, the company said. The worker was taken to a southeast Texas hospital for treatment, the company said. The worker sustained non-life-threatening injuries. "At approximately 6:00 a.m. (CDT, noon GMT) on Jan. 24, a minor equipment fire occurred at Motiva's Port Arthur refinery resulting in non-life threatening injuries to one of our employees," the company said in a statement. A source familiar with incident said the worker sustained a broken bone and was burned. Motiva did not identify the unit involved nor say if production at the refinery was affected. The fire was extinguished by the refinery's emergency response team, Motiva said.

Reuters - As the French Government presented the country’s ambitions with regards to sustainable aviation fuel, in Toulouse, Airbus, Air France, Safran, Suez and Totalacknowledged the launch of a new Call for Expression of Interest (CEI).

(Sunday) Press Release - An Alaska North Slope oil company is preparing to unleash a massive new oil rig. ConocoPhillips and Doyon Drilling Inc. are nearly ready to test Doyon's Rig 26, known internally as "The Beast," the Alaska Journal of Commerce reported. Rig 26 will be able drill up to 37,000 feet (11,278 meters), or more than 7 miles (11 kilometers), from its pad when it goes to work in a few months. Current North Slope rigs reach out 22,000 feet (6,705 meters), according to ConocoPhillips. From a 14-acre (5.7-hectare) drilling pad, the area reached will be nearly triple the reach of existing rigs, according to ConocoPhillips. The company will be able to reach pockets of oil that previously would have required substantial new infrastructure.

Press Release - Hess announced another oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Uaru well, the 16th discovery on the Stabroek Block. The company also announced an increase in the estimated gross discovered recoverable resources for the block to more than 8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, up from the previous estimate of 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The new recoverable resources estimate includes 15 discoveries offshore Guyana through yearend 2019. The Uaru discovery is the first of 2020 and will be added to the resources estimate at a later date.

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marathon Oil to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

Siebert Williams downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

Press Release - McDermott International announced it has been granted approval from Beowulf Energy LLC and Preem AB to commence the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase for its Residue Oil Conversion Complex (ROCC) project. The project will be implemented at the Preem refinery in Lysekil, Sweden.

Press Release - The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum has declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable March 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business February 19, 2020.

(Late Friday) Press Release - On January 24, 2020, PBF Holding Company LLC, a subsidiary of PBF Energy, in turn a subsidiary of PBF Energy Inc. entered into an Indenture among PBF Holding and PBF Holding’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PBF Finance Corporation, the Guarantors named on the signature pages thereto, Wilmington Trust, National Association, as Trustee and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Paying Agent, Registrar, Transfer Agent and Authenticating Agent, under which the Issuers issued $1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 6.00% Senior Notes due 2028.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Delek Logistics Partners declared its quarterly cash distribution for the fourth quarter 2019 of $0.885 per common limited partner unit, or $3.54 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution represents an approximate 1.0 percent increase from the distribution for the third quarter 2019 of $0.88 per common limited partner unit ($3.52 per common limited partner unit annualized) and an approximate 9.0 percent increase over Delek Logistics’ distribution for the fourth quarter 2018 of $0.81 per common limited partner unit ($3.24 per common limited partner unit annualized). The fourth quarter 2019 cash distribution is payable on February 12, 2020 to unitholders of record on February 4, 2020.

Wall Street futures tumbled, along with world stocks and oil, on mounting fears of coronavirus denting global economic activity, as the virus spread to more than 10 countries and some experts questioned China’s ability to contain it. Virus scare fueled safety buying and boosted Japanese yen and gold prices, while Chinese yuan and commodity-driven currencies such as Australian dollar fell. Building permits and new home sales numbers are due for release.

