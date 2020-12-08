Crude Extends Losses Amid Surging Coronavirus Cases, Lockdowns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking weaker broader index futures and lower crude oil prices.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending the previous session's losses after California tightened its pandemic lockdown through Christmas and coronavirus cases surged in the United States and Europe. Oil prices were briefly buoyed after the world's first fully-tested COVID-19 vaccine shot was administered to a grandmother in Britain, but investors quickly returned their focus to ebbing fuel demand.

U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Tuesday after sliding to a 10-week low in the prior session on record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for more heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Noble Midstream Partners announced that the Partnership has successfully integrated its business into its new affiliate, Chevron. Chevron has announced its capital and exploratory budget for 2021, with activity planned on Noble Midstream dedicated acreage in both the DJ and Delaware basins.

Chevron has temporarily shut a unit that separates natural gas and associated liquids at its Wheatstone offshore processing platform after finding an issue during routine maintenance, Reuters reported.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco and Baker Hughes have announced the formation of Novel, a 50/50 Joint Venture (JV) to develop and commercialize a broad range of non-metallic products for multiple applications in the energy sector. A ceremony was held today at the project site to commence construction, which was attended by Aramco’s Senior Vice President for Technical Services Ahmad Al Sa’adi and Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.

U.S. E&PS

JPMorgan upgraded Antero Resources to Overweight from Underweight.

ConocoPhillips announced that, in connection with the anticipated acquisition of Concho Resources by ConocoPhillips, ConocoPhillips has commenced offers to eligible holders to exchange any and all outstanding notes issued by Concho for up to $3,900,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by ConocoPhillips and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by ConocoPhillips Company and cash.

JPMorgan downgraded EQT to Neutral from Overweight.

SEC filing reported, on December 7, 2020, Occidental Petroleum issued a press release announcing that it had commenced cash tender offers to purchase its outstanding 2.600% Senior Notes due 2021,3.125% Senior Notes due 2022, 2.600% Senior Notes due 2022, 2.700% Senior Notes due 2022 and 2.70% Senior Notes due 2023, subject to a maximum aggregate purchase price equal to $1.5 billion and a $150 million sub-cap in the case of the 2.70% Senior Notes due 2023.

JPMorgan upgraded QEP Resources to Overweight from Neutral.

Talos Energy announced that its borrowing base has been successfully reaffirmed at its current level of $985 million following the Company's semi-annual redetermination process.

CANADIAN E&PS

Gran Tierra Energy announced a financial update and the Company’s 2021 capital budget and production guidance. Gran Tierra plans to direct approximately 60% of the 2021 capital program toward continued development of the Acordionero field in the Middle Magdalena Valley Basin, another 35% toward development activities in the Putumayo Basin and the remaining 5% toward exploration-related activities throughout the Company’s portfolio, in both Colombia and Ecuador.

National Bank of Canada downgraded MEG Energy to Sector Perform from Outperform.

MEG Energy announced its 2021 capital investment plan and operational guidance. Highlights include: 2021 capital budget of $260 million, expected to be fully funded within internally generated 2021 cash flow; 2021 production guidance of 86,000 to 90,000 barrels per day (bbls/d); and 2021 non-energy operating costs and general and administrative expense guidance of $4.60 to $5.00 per barrel and $1.70 to $1.80 per barrel, respectively.

JPMorgan downgraded Vermilion Energy to Underweight from Neutral.

OILFIELD SERVICES

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.835 per common share, payable on March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021. The Company expects full-year 2020 DCF per share to be near the mid-point of the $4.50 to $4.80 guidance range.

Gibson Energy announced its outlook for growth capital expenditures in 2021 of up to $200 million. Projects currently sanctioned by the Board of Directors, or with strong line of sight thereto, comprise approximately two-thirds of that figure. Additionally, the Board of Directors has approved the allocation of between $25 million and $30 million in replacement capital expenditures in 2021.

Kinder Morgan announced its preliminary financial projections for 2021. KMI remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet, returning value to its shareholders through dividend increases and/or share repurchases, and investing in projects with attractive returns.

Noble Midstream Partners announced that the Partnership has successfully integrated its business into its new affiliate, Chevron. Chevron has announced its capital and exploratory budget for 2021, with activity planned on Noble Midstream dedicated acreage in both the DJ and Delaware basins.

NuStar Energy announced that it has closed on the sale of its terminals in Texas City, Texas, to BWC Terminals for $106 million. The companies first announced this sale on November 2, 2020.

TC Energy announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program that allows the Company to issue common shares from treasury having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $1.0 billion, or its U.S. dollar equivalent, to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion, at the prevailing market price when sold through the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or any other applicable existing trading market for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures fell as investors focused on surging coronavirus cases that spurred talks of stricter curbs hampering economic revival. European equities were lower as hopes of a Brexit deal faded amid a last-ditch attempt to find a solution. Most Asian shares ended down amid renewed U.S.-China tensions. The dollar edged up due to its safe-haven appeal, while gold was little changed. Oil prices slipped as new lockdowns raised concerns about future demand.

