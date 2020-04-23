Crude Extends Gains, WTI Jumps About 20%

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, lifted by higher broader index futures (as of 8:45 AM ET) and strength in the crude oil markets. Jobless claims just released showed another 4.4 million unemployment benefit claims filed last week, which was slightly above the estimate of +4.25 million claims. Earnings are picking up across energy, while Equinor was the first major energy company to cut its dividend in an effort to preserve cash amid the downturn.

WTI crude oil futures are up 18%, trading around $16.35, and Brent crude oil is trading around $22.00, marking an 8% gain. Prices were spurred by rising tensions in the Middle East, output cuts by producing nations to tackle oversupply and the promise of more government stimulus to ease the economic pain of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Natural gas futures are lower by 4 cents at $1.90, ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 44 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - The Board of Directors of Equinor has decided a cash dividend of USD 0.09 per share for the first quarter 2020, a reduction of 67% compared to fourth quarter 2019. As stated in Equinor’s dividend policy, the Board of Directors will, when deciding on upcoming dividend payments, take into consideration expected cash flow, capital expenditure plans, financing requirements and appropriate financial flexibility. Reflecting the current unprecedented market conditions and uncertainties, the Board of Directors has decided to make a significant reduction of the quarterly cash dividend for first quarter 2020. “Equinor has already taken forceful actions to strengthen our liquidity and financial resilience under the current circumstances. In this extraordinary market situation, we have now also decided to reduce the cash dividend for the first quarter 2020 by 67%, compared to the proposed fourth quarter 2019 dividend,” says Eldar Sætre, president and CEO of Equinor ASA. Equinor has recently launched several actions to increase financial resilience in response to the current market conditions: Suspension of buy-backs under the share buy-back programme Launch of a USD 3 billion action plan in 2020 to strengthen financial resilience from capital expenditures, operating costs and exploration expense reductions Bond issuance of USD 5 billion.

Reuters - Total and Tullow have entered into an Agreement, through which Total shall acquire Tullow’s entire interests in Uganda Lake Albert development project including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. The overall consideration paid by Total to Tullow will be $575M, with an initial payment of $500M at closing and $75M when the partners take the Final Investment Decision to launch the project. In addition, conditional payments will be made to Tullow linked to production and oil price, which will be triggered when Brent prices are above $62/bbl. The terms of the transaction have been discussed with the relevant Ugandan Government and Tax Authorities and agreement in principle has been reached on the tax treatment of the transaction. Under the terms of the deal, Total will acquire all of Tullow’s existing 33.3334% stake in each of the Lake Albert project licenses EA1, EA1A, EA2 and EA3A and the proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) System. The transaction is subject to the approval of Tullow’s shareholders, to customary regulatory and government approvals and to CNOOC’s right to exercise pre-emption on 50% of the transaction.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Bonanza Creek Energy issued preliminary first quarter 2020 results, provided an operational update for 2020, and announced the date of its first quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call. Highlights include: First quarter 2020 estimated average sales volumes of 24.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with oil representing 54% of total volumes; Total first quarter 2020 capital expenditures of approximately $41 million, significantly below the original 2020 plan; Lease operating expenses for the quarter are expected to be $2.52 per boe, down 16% from the fourth quarter 2019, and down 15% from full year 2019; Recurring cash general and administrative expenses, which excludes stock-based compensation and cash severance costs, are expected to be $3.44 per boe, down 8% from full year 2019; Rocky Mountain Infrastructure net effective cost of $1.07 per boe, which is comprised of approximately $1.78 per boe of RMI operating expense offset by $0.71 per boe of RMI operating revenue from working interest partners; The Company exited the quarter with over $300 million of liquidity, $59 million outstanding on its credit facility, and cash of approximately $11 million. The company also provided its 2020 operating plan update: Total 2020 capital expenditure guidance has been reduced to a range of $60 to $70 million; The Company is lowering its recurring cash G&A guidance to a range of $27 to $29 million, down 13% from 2019; The G&A reduction is a result of a combination of salary and headcount reductions and changes to Board compensation; The Company is implementing approximately $8 million in LOE and RMI operating expense savings compared to the original 2020 plan.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Centennial Resource Development announced that its operating subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, has commenced offers to all Eligible Holders to exchange any and all of their outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2027 for up to $250 million aggregate principal amount of newly issued 8.00% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of newly issued 8.00% Third Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2027, in each case upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated April 22, 2020.

Press Release - EQT announced certain preliminary first quarter 2020 operational and financial highlights, provides updates on outlook and its deleveraging plan, and schedules first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Highlights include: The company experienced limited operational impacts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; Sales volumes of 380 – 385 Bcfe, exceeding high-end of the guidance range of 360 – 370 Bcfe; Average differential of ($0.20) – ($0.15) per Mcf, in-line with midpoint of the guidance range of ($0.25) – ($0.05) per Mcf; Capital expenditures of $250 – $270 million, approximately 25% lower than fourth quarter 2019; Well costs of $740 – $750 per lateral foot in the Pennsylvania Marcellus, accelerating path towards target well costs; Total cash operating costs of $1.34 – $1.37 per Mcfe; Increased 2021 hedge position to approximately 40% of expected production at an average realized floor price of $2.50 per Dth; 2020 cash tax refunds now expected to be approximately $390 million, accelerated in part by the CARES Act; In advanced discussions to divest certain non-strategic assets for approximately $125 million.

Press Release - EQT announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. EQT also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - On April 16, 2020, Gulfport Energy received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying Gulfport that for a period of 30 consecutive business days preceding the date of the Notice, the bid price of Gulfport’s common stock had closed below $1.00 per share, the minimum closing bid price required by the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced that on April 20, 2020, it received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange that the average closing price of the Company's common stock over the prior 30-consecutive trading day period was below $1.00 per share, which is the minimum average share price required to maintain listing on the NYSE.

Credit Suisse downgraded Marathon Oil to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Ring Energy released its operations update for the first quarter of 2020. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company drilled four new horizontal San Andres wells (2 - 1 mile, 2 – 1.5 mile) on its Northwest Shelf asset. All four new wells drilled were completed, tested and had Initial Potentials filed. In addition to the four new wells drilled in the first quarter which had IPs filed, the company completed testing and filed IPs on two additional horizontal wells drilled in previous quarters (2 NWS 1 mile). The average IP rate for all the horizontal wells (6 wells) IP’d in the first quarter of 2020 was 558 Barrels of Oil Equivalent per day, or 107 BOE / 1,000 feet on an average lateral of 5,246 feet.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Obsidian Energy has taken further proactive action to shut-in currently uneconomic production with a focus on preserving its balance sheet and improving financial flexibility. Additionally, the Company releases the date of its first quarter 2020 results. Obsidian Energy's operations are very flexible and allow the Company to respond quickly to the current commodity price environment by shutting-in production at minimal cost without risk of long-term reservoir impairment. Given the current volatility in oil prices, Obsidian Energy is prepared to take further action to shut-in additional production should oil prices not improve in the near term. Alternatively, the company can quickly restart shut-in production once oil prices permit doing so. The company will further update our guidance should any of those decisions be implemented.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Core Laboratories reported that continuing operations resulted in first quarter 2020 revenue of $152,400,000. The financial results for the first quarter of 2020 include a non-cash charge of $122,000,000 for the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in the Production Enhancement segment, a charge of $1,000,000 associated with reductions in the workforce and other items. Core's operating loss was $(109,000,000), with a loss per diluted share of $(2.44), all in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Operating income, ex-items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $20,600,000, yielding operating margins of 13.5% and EPS, ex-items, of $0.31.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Fluor announced that the Air Force Installation Contracting Center awarded the company a position on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V (AFCAP V) for eight years beginning in May 2020. As one of eight companies selected for a position on the AFCAP V indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, Fluor is now eligible to compete for specific task orders with a combined value not to exceed $6.4 billion during the contract period of performance.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Helix Energy Solutions Group reported net loss of $11.9 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, for the first quarter 2020 compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019 and net income of $8.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2019. The first quarter 2020 results were impacted by a non-cash pretax goodwill impairment charge of $6.7 million related to our majority-owned subsidiary, Subsea Technologies Group Limited, and net tax benefits of $8.3 million related to certain foreign subsidiary tax restructurings and $5.8 million related to the U.S. tax law changes under the CARES Act enacted in March 2020. Helix reported Adjusted EBITDA of $19.3 million in the first quarter 2020 compared to $30.2 million in the first quarter 2019 and $33.3 million in the fourth quarter 2019.

Press Release - PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company reported a net loss of $435 million, or $2.28 per share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $28.6 million, or $0.14 per share, for the first quarter of 2019. Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $446 million, compared to $704 million for the first quarter of 2019. Financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 include pre-tax, non-cash charges totaling $406 million ($349 million after-tax or $1.83 per share). These charges include a $395 million impairment charge for the remaining goodwill on the Company's balance sheet and a $10.6 million impairment charge related to certain of the Company's E&P assets. The Company declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.02 per share, payable on June 18, 2020, to holders of record as of June 4, 2020.

Press Release - PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights agreement to protect shareholder interests and preserve shareholders' investment in Patterson-UTI. In light of the significant market disruption caused by the rapid and sharp decline in oil prices, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and other macroeconomic factors, and the resulting decline in the market price of Patterson-UTI common stock, the Board believes that adopting the Rights Agreement will help promote the fair and equal treatment of all Patterson-UTI shareholders. The Rights Agreement is intended to reduce the likelihood that someone is able to gain control of Patterson-UTI through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or providing the Board sufficient opportunity to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of all shareholders. Pursuant to the Rights Agreement, a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right for each outstanding share of Patterson-UTI common stock will be payable to shareholders of record on the close of business on May 8, 2020. Initially, these rights will not be exercisable and will trade with the shares of Patterson-UTI common stock.

Press Release - Petroleum Geo Services ASA announced Q1 2020 results. Key takeaways include: Segment Revenues of $168.3 million, compared to $141.9 million in Q1 2019; Segment EBITDA of $80.5 million, compared to $66.6 million in Q1 2019; Segment EBIT (excluding impairments and other charges) loss of $15.8 million, compared to a loss of $29.3 million in Q1 2019; Contract revenues of $85.4 million, compared to $44.3 million in Q1 2019; Cash flow from operations of $176.0 million, compared to $119.4 million in Q1 2019; As reported revenues according to IFRS of $128.8 million and an EBIT loss of $80.2 million, after impairments of $51.4 million, compared to $129.3 million and EBIT loss of $42.5 million, respectively, in Q1 2019; Successful completion of refinancing and equity raise; Implementing cost and CAPEX reduction to address an uncertain market outlook. T

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - TechnipFMC reported first quarter 2020 results. Total Company revenue was $3,130.3 million. Net loss was $3,256.1 million, or $7.28 per diluted share. These results included after-tax charges and credits totaling $3,207 million of expense, or $7.17 per diluted share. Adjusted net loss was $49.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. Total after-tax charges and credits in the quarter of $3,207 million were as follows: Non-cash impairment and other charges totaling $3,159.9 million for goodwill and other assets in the Subsea and Surface Technologies segments; Separation costs, restructuring and other charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and a tax benefit from a valuation allowance totaling $40.3 million; and Direct COVID-19 expenses totaling $6.8 million.

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Valaris issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of the Company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs along with certain contract information for these assets.

REFINERS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum said it would book goodwill impairment charges totaling $7.3 billion to $7.8 billion in the first quarter resulting from a sharp fall in oil prices. In a regulatory filing, the refiner also said it expects to report a loss of $25 million to $250 million for the quarter ended March 31.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Kinder Morgan’s board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.2625 per share for the first quarter ($1.05 annualized), payable on May 15, 2020, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2020. This dividend represents a 5 percent increase over the fourth quarter 2019. KMI is reporting first quarter net loss attributable to KMI of $306 million, compared to net income attributable to KMI of $556 million in the first quarter of 2019; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,261 million, an 8 percent decrease over the first quarter of 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Martin Midstream Partners announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020. The Partnership had net income from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $8.8 million, or $0.22 per limited partner unit. The Partnership had a net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $4.8 million, a loss of $0.12 per limited partner unit. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $31.0 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $25.6 million. Distributable cash flow from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $18.3 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $4.8 million.

Press Release - Shell Midstream Partners announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.4600 per limited partner unit for the first quarter of 2020. This represents an increase of 10.8 percent over the distribution paid with respect to the first quarter of 2019. The distribution will be paid May 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as of May 5, 2020.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - SunCoke Energy published its first annual Sustainability Report. SunCoke's inaugural Sustainability Report highlights the company's industry-leading practices that prioritize worker safety and environmental impact. The company has consistently operated within the top quartiles for the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) recordable injury rates as measured and report by the American Coke and Coal Chemical Institute. SunCoke sets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) standards with its heat-recovery coke-making technology that converts heat generated during the coking process into steam and/or electricity, which is then sold to customers or the grid.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street moved higher as investors digested another sizeable increase in weekly jobless claims. European equities were mixed, ahead of a key Eurogroup meeting to discuss joint stimulus measures. Japan’s Nikkei ended its 3-day losing streak as sellers covered their positions. The dollar slipped against commodity currencies. Gold was trading in the positive territory. Intel is scheduled to report earnings after markets close.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.