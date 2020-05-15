Crude Extends Gains on Signs China Demand Is Picking Up

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open mixed to lower, weighed down by weakness in the broader index futures while mild strength in the underlying commodities helped supported prices. Traders anticipate another choppy day of trading as investors digest renewed U.S. – China trade tensions, worse-than-expected economic data, and the possibility of another massive stimulus package.

Oil prices extended yesterday’s strong gains into this morning session, backed by signs that demand for crude is picking up with China reporting increased refinery runs and this week’s bullish inventory report. "Further signs of demand recovery together with deepening production cuts from OPEC+ as well as shut-ins and natural declines by non-OPEC+ is helping oil prices to recover," Bjarne Schieldrop, chief SEB commodities analyst, said. Barclays raised its forecasts for Brent and WTI by $5-$6 a barrel for 2020 and by $16 a barrel for 2021. It now sees Brent prices averaging $37 a barrel and WTI at $33 this year. For 2021, the bank expects Brent and WTI prices to average $53 and $50 per barrel, respectively. Traders will be looking ahead to the weekly Baker Hughes rig count data released later this afternoon.

Natural gas futures are also higher, trading in tandem with oil prices but on track for a weekly loss. Futures are supported by yesterday’s smaller-than-expected storage build and expectations for above-seasonal temperatures for much of the East Coast which should boost cooling demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Morgan Stanley downgraded BP to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras reported 1Q20 Financial Performance. Net revenues decreased 14% in 1Q20, compared to 4Q19 due to the 21% drop in Brent prices and to the lower sales volume of oil byproducts in the domestic market, mainly diesel, gasoline and jet fuel. These products were the most affected ones by the impacts of the social distancing measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as of March. Diesel, gasoline and LPG were also subject to seasonal effects in the period, as industrial activity is stronger in the fourth quarter and temperatures lower. Revenues from natural gas fell 19% due to the lower demand and prices. On the other hand, exported volumes, especially of crude oil, increased significantly, with records achieved in January and February. During those months, the decrease in Brent prices was still moderate when compared to March, resulting in a 3% increase in export revenues. Despite the lower production in the quarter, the company carried out exports that were in progress in the 4Q19. It is important to highlight that, despite the crisis and the reduction in global demand for oil and oil by-products, the company managed to maintain the appreciation of our products in the international market, due to their low sulphur content, matching the standards of the IMO 2020. In terms of revenue breakdown in the domestic market, diesel and gasoline remain the most relevant products, despite the reduction in sales and prices. In 1Q20, adjusted EBITDA decreased 3.3% when compared to 4Q19, reaching US$ 8.6 billion, despite the 21% reduction in Brent prices. This was achieved mainly by the increase in exported volume, especially of crude oil, with record levels in January and February, when the fall in Brent prices was still moderate when compared to March.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras took a 65.3 billion real ($11.2 billion) impairment on its exploration and production assets, warning investors that changes in consumer behavior resulting from the coronavirus pandemic would likely be permanent. The impairment led the company to book a first-quarter net loss of 48.5 billion reais. The company wrote off the entire value of its shallow-water assets, and said it did not expect to resume production at six high-cost production assets currently for sale. Total impairments came to 57.6 billion reais for its deepwater assets, including the massive Marlim Sul oilfield, and 6.6 billion reais at its shallow-water fields. Other unspecified assets comprised the remaining 1.1 billion reais of writedowns. The impairment served as a warning by the state-run oil giant that the oil market may never recover following the novel coronavirus pandemic, even as some major economies are already attempting to tiptoe back to normality following widespread lockdowns. The company is now assuming long-term Brent prices of $50 per barrel, versus a previous assumption of $65, it said in its first-quarter results statement. The company projected that 2020 Brent prices would average $25 a barrel before increasing $5 every year until they reach $50 in 2025. It added that it was now revising all exploration and production projects to make sure they make economic sense given the new pricing assumptions.

Press Release - In Asia Pacific, Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total, has completed nearly 8 MW of roof-mounted solar systems so far in 2020, and is projected to complete construction of key projects by end 2020, growing its portfolio of operating solar energy assets in the region by around 60 MW.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Extraction Oil & Gas has elected not to make the approximately $14.8 million interest payment due and payable on May 15, 2020 with respect to its 7.375% Senior Notes due 2024 on the due date. Under the indenture governing the 2024 Notes, the Company has a 30-daygrace period to make the Interest Payment before such non-payment constitutes an “event of default” with respect to the 2024 Notes. The Company has elected to enter into the 30-day grace period with respect to the Interest Payment in order to evaluate certain strategic alternatives, none of which have been implemented at this time. The 30-daygrace period will expire on June 14, 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Laredo Petroleum announced that at the Company's Annual Meeting, its stockholders voted to approve a proposal authorizing the Company, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, to effect (i) a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock at a ratio ranging from 1-for-5 to 1-for-20 of shares currently outstanding and (ii) a corresponding reduction in the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock. Following the Company's Annual Meeting, the Board of Directors approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split ratio. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective on or about June 1, 2020. If completed, the Company's stockholders will receive one new share of Laredo common stock for every 20 shares of Laredo common stock held prior to the effective date. Stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares. If completed, the Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange at the market open the day following the effective date.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Ultra Petroleum has agreed to the terms of a comprehensive balance-sheet restructuring with key creditor constituencies, more specifically including holders of 100% of the loans under its first lien RBL credit facility, 85% of the loans under its first lien term loan, and 67% of its second lien notes. To implement the transactions, Ultra has commenced solicitation of votes to accept a prepackaged plan of reorganization and has voluntarily filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division. The Company has secured a commitment for financing of up to $25 million from certain holders of the Company’s first lien term loan, which combined with cash on hand and its normal operating cash flow, is expected to allow Ultra to maintain normal operations and meet ongoing financial commitments throughout the Chapter 11 restructuring period. Additionally, all of the Company’s existing lenders under its first lien RBL credit facility have executed commitment letters to provide exit financing in the form of a revolving credit facility with an initial borrowing base of $100 million and total commitments of $60 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Parex Resources announced that on May 14, 2020 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved. At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Whitecap Resources announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the notice of Whitecap's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid. Whitecap previously purchased an aggregate of 6,255,100 common shares at a weighted average price per share of $4.40 under a normal course issuer bid that runs between May 21, 2019 to May 20, 2020. In addition, Whitecap confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.01425 per common share in respect of May operations will be paid on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on June 5, 2020 to holders of record on May 26, 2020.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - CES Energy Solutions announced the Company's results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and provided a business update. Net loss in Q1 2020 was $225.7 million compared to net income of $2.2 million for the comparative 2019 period. Net income decreased from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020 primarily due to the factors outlined above, offset by a deferred income tax recovery of $14.7 million which was largely driven by the goodwill impairment recorded in the quarter, a reduction in stock based compensation expense and lower interest expense. In Q1 2020, CES demonstrated increased stability in free cash flow generation and Adjusted EBITDAC margins. Adjusted EBITDAC margin improved from 13.1% in Q1 2019 to 14.6% in Q1 2020. CES has a strong balance sheet and is well positioned to weather the current downturn. CES generated $12.3 million in cash provided by operating activities during the three months ended March 31, 2020. Funds Flow from Operations were $32.3 million, excluding the $20.0 million working capital build during the quarter. The Company had a Working Capital Surplus of $417.3 million, as at March 31, 2020 compared to $369.6 million, as at December 31, 2019, an increase attributable to higher drilling related activity and a stronger USD versus CAD on translation of USD denominated working capital. CES continues to focus on working capital optimization and working capital harvest driven by expected declines in activity levels. During the 2015-2016 downturn, CES saw a reduction in Working Capital Surplus of $152.7 million from December 31, 2014 to June 30, 2016, and was able to reduce Total Debt outstanding, fully pay down the Senior Facility, and grow cash balances through the end of Q2 2016 to $111.1 million.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Fluor announced that it was named project management consultant for Advanced Global Investment Company’s (AGIC) new propane dehydrogenation, polypropylene and utilities and offsites complex in Jubail Industrial City, Saudi Arabia. Fluor will perform project management consultant services for the front-end engineering design, detailed engineering, procurement and construction phases of the project. Fluor booked its portion of the undisclosed contract value in the first quarter of 2020. Once complete, the complex will manufacture 843,000 tons-per-year of propylene and 800,000 tons-per-year of polypropylene that will be used for the production of specialty polymers for the face masks, automotive, pipes, food packaging and textiles industries.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - KBR announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular cash dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on July 15, 2020, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.

Simmons Energy downgraded US Well Services to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight”.

DRILLERS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Precision Drilling announced that all resolutions considered by shareholders at its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, held on May 14, 2020, have been approved. Shareholders approved the election of 8 board members (7 of whom are independent).

REFINERS

Press Release - PBF Energy reported first quarter 2020 loss from operations of $1,366.8 million as compared to income from operations of $364.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding special items, first quarter 2020 loss from operations was $134.0 million as compared to loss from operations of $141.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. PBF Energy's financial results reflect the consolidation of PBF Logistics LP, a master limited partnership of which PBF indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partner interests as of quarter-end. The company reported first quarter 2020 net loss of $1,062.5 million and net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $1,065.9 million or $(8.93) per share. This compares to net income of $241.4 million, and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $229.2 million or $1.89 per share for the first quarter 2019. Special items included in the first quarter 2020 results, which increased the net loss by a net, after-tax loss of $933.5 million, or $7.74 per share, consisted of a lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustment, change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability, debt extinguishment costs related to the redemption of the 7.00% senior notes due 2023 and change in the fair value of the earn-out provision included in connection with the Martinez acquisition. Adjusted fully-converted net loss for the first quarter 2020, excluding special items, was $143.2 million, or $(1.19) per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, compared to adjusted fully-converted net loss of $143.0 million or $(1.18) per share, for the first quarter 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - PBF Logistics announced first quarter 2020 net income attributable to the limited partners of $34.8 million, or $0.56 per common unit. During the quarter, the Partnership generated cash from operations of $18.6 million, EBITDA attributable to PBFX of $56.3 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $57.9 million and distributable cash flow of $40.8 million. Included in reported results for the first quarter are $1.6 million, or $0.03 per common unit, of expenses related to pending and non-consummated acquisitions, non-cash unit-based compensation and environmental remediation costs associated with the East Coast Terminals. The board of directors of PBF Logistics GP LLC, the Partnership's general partner, declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.30 per common unit. The distribution is payable on June 17, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures lost ground as deteriorating U.S.-China relations highlighted a degree of caution among investors. European shares were mostly higher, gaining support from a jump in China's factory output for the first time in 2020. Tokyo shares rebounded after three straight sessions of losses, while Chinese and Hong Kong stocks ended lower. Oil prices rose on signs that demand from China is picking up. The dollar was down against a basket of major currencies. Gold held steady. U.S. monthly retail sales fell by 16.4% in April, a record. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a decline of 12.3%.

