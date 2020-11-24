Crude Extends Gains on Positive Vaccine Updates, Presidential Transition Momentum

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks climbed on momentum from U.S. stock futures in relief over the Trump administration’s move to begin the transition process.

WTI and Brent are adding to gains yesterday, the latter hitting new highs not seen since early March, before the onset of the oil price war. Yesterday’s positive covid vaccine updates as well as presidential transition momentum is fueling a more optimistic sentiment. Goldman Sachs noted that the upcoming OPEC+ meetings may be complicated by a push from the UAE to raise its baseline quota, but that should not derail an extension of current production limits into next year due to weak demand amid a second wave of Covid-19. Meanwhile, bullish estimates projecting that U.S. crude oil inventories likely edged lower last week, while distillate stockpiles were seen decreasing for a 10th straight week, also added to the positive sentiment.

Natural gas futures are also adding to yesterday’s strength as weather forecasts continue to show cooler temperatures throughout the country.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petroleo Brasileiro said it will set out its 2021-2025 strategic plan on Nov. 30 in Portuguese and on Dec. 1 in English, Reuters reported.

Petrobras has started to offer financial services to its suppliers to help them weather the impact of the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

Petrobras announced early buyback of global notes due in 2021 and 2022. Its total value of bond buybacks was about $2 billion, Reuters reported.

Reuters reported a gas pipeline in Nigeria's Baylesa state was shut down following a breach, Royal Dutch Shell's local subsidiary said in a statement on Tuesday.

Royal Dutch Shell is weighing beginning the shutdown of its 211,146 barrel-per-day Convent, Louisiana refinery early next week, Reuters reported.

Reuters reported that an official from the Saudi Aramco oil company said customers were unaffected by an attack that came from Yemen's Houthi group at a petroleum products distribution plant in the north of Jeddah city. One of the facilities' 13 tanks is currently out of action.

Reuters reported Saudi Aramco said its domestic fuel supplies had not been affected by an attack the previous day by Yemen's Houthi group on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah.

Total said it would halt its loss-making Donges refinery in the coming months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is heavily weighing on refinery margins due to a decline in demand for oil products, Reuters reported.

U.S. E&PS

CNX Resources announced that it intends, subject to market and other conditions, to offer and sell to eligible purchasers $400.0 million of senior notes due 2029. The Notes will be guaranteed by all of CNX's wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries that guarantee its revolving credit facility. CNX intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including to repay existing indebtedness under CNX's revolving credit facility.

W&T Offshore announced that the Company was the apparent high bidder on two blocks in the Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 256 held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on November 18, 2020. W&T will also be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CGG announced that Sercel has won a major contract to supply land seismic equipment for a 3D mega-crew survey recently awarded to ARGAS in Saudi Arabia. The equipment selected includes a Sercel 508XT seismic acquisition system of over 60,000 channels equipped with strings of SG-10 geophones and a fleet of over 30 Nomad 65 Neo all-terrain vibrator trucks with VE464 advanced vibrator electronics. ARGAS will acquire the long-term survey in a harsh desert environment from the end of Q1 2021 onwards.

Venture Global LNG, Inc. announced that KBR has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract as lead contractor for Phase 1 of the Plaquemines LNG export project currently under development in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.

REFINERS

SEC filing reported that on November 20, 2020, Phillips 66, as borrower, and Phillips 66 Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as initial guarantor, entered into a Second Amendment to Credit Agreement that amends the Credit Agreement dated as of March 19, 2020 among the Company, the Guarantor, the lenders party thereto and Mizuho Bank, Ltd., as the administrative agent for the lenders. In connection with the Second Amendment, the $500 million of borrowings outstanding under the Credit Agreement as of the Effective Date were reallocated on such date to lenders named therein. The lenders have no further obligation to make any loans to the Company under the Credit Agreement. Additionally, the Second Amendment amends the Credit Agreement to, among other things, (i) extend the maturity date from March 18, 2021 to November 20, 2023 and (ii) reduce the applicable margins on loans, which generally vary based on the credit rating of the Company’s senior, unsecured, long-term debt, for the first twenty-four months after the Effective Date.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Today the US Army Corps of Engineers announced approvals of federal permits forEnbridge's Line 3 project, including the Section 404, Section 10 and Section 408 permits.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures rose, mirroring global share markets, as the formal go-ahead for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to begin his transition brightened a November already boosted by COVID-19 vaccines. The dollar and gold prices were in the red as optimism over the development of coronavirus vaccines drove investors to riskier assets. Oil touched its highest level since March on hopes of a quicker recovery in economic growth and fuel demand. HP, VMware and Gap are among the companies reporting results after the closing bell.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.